State baseball tournament: Seedings, schedule, and analysis for Divisions 1-5

Favorites: No. 1 Franklin, No. 3 Catholic Memorial, No. 4 Shrewsbury, No. 5 BC High.

Players to watch: Jacob Jette (Franklin), Ryan MacDougall (Taunton), Nick DiRito (Catholic Memorial), Gavin Donahue (BC High), Carson Cormier (Westford), Jordan Gorham (Braintree), Matt Brinker (Xaverian).

Analysis: A loaded Division 1 field is headlined by top-seeded Franklin, which ended the regular season on a 17-game winning streak after losing three straight in mid-April. The Panthers are one of at least a dozen teams capable of winning a state title. Hockomock foe Taunton earned the No. 2 seed, while No. 3 Catholic Memorial and No. 5 BC High were the best of the Catholic Conference. No. 4 Shrewsbury will be dangerous, while No. 8 North Andover, No. 10 Braintree, and No. 17 Chelmsford will be tough outs for higher seeds. No. 7 Westford lost just one game all season and possesses a potent pitching staff. Annual powers No. 11 Central Catholic and No. 13 St. John’s Prep finished the regular season strong. Reigning D1 champion Xaverian lurks at No. 19.

Longest road trip: No. 43 Springfield Sci-Tech at No. 22 Lowell, 92 miles

Division 2

Favorite: No. 1 Milton

Sleeper: No. 7 Plymouth South

Players to watch: Aiven Cabral (St. Mary’s), Jack Cropper (Norwood), Tyler DeMattio (North Attleborough), Jimmy Gilleran (Mansfield), Shawn Legere (King Philip), Tommy Sullivan (Plymouth South), Charlie Walker (Milton).

Longest road trip: No. 20 Nauset at No. 13 Westfield, 182 miles

Analysis: Top-seeded Milton — coming off an appearance in the Division 2 South title game last season and a nine-game win streak this year that was snapped last week — has the requisite pitching to make a long playoff run. Charlie Walker (Northeastern), Brian Foley (UMass Lowell), and Owen McHugh (UMass Lowell) form one of the state’s elite starting trios and Tommy Mitchell is a top-notch reliever. The Wildcats also have plenty of pop at the plate with catcher Shea Donovan (Salve Regina) and center fielder Marcus Olivierre (Wheaton).

Behind Milton in the seedings is a contingent of three Hockomock League teams, led by No. 2 King Philip and its potent offense powered by Shawn Legere’s .471 average and 22 RBIs.

But it’s Plymouth South, the Patriot League Fisher Division champion, which shouldn’t be overlooked. Despite featuring an ace in Tommy Sullivan (6-2, 0.30 ERA, 79K, 5ER allowed) and an elite bat in Naythen Ruehs (.469, 21 RBIs), they scuffled down the stretch, losing three of their final six games. With more than a week of rest between the end of the regular season and the start of their postseason, the Panthers will be recharged and looking to make a statement after being eliminated by Milton in last year’s section semifinals.

Division 3

Favorites: No. 1 Austin Prep, No. 2 Medfield, No. 3 Taconic.

Sleepers: No. 4 Bishop Stang, No. 5 Foxborough, No. 12 Sandwich, No. 20 Swampscott.

Players to Watch: Evan Blanco (Austin Prep), Jack Goodman (Medfield), Matt Lee (Taconic), Seamus Marshall (Bishop Stang), Nolan Gordon (Foxborough), Chris Klein (Arlington Catholic), Pierce Friedman (Swampscott).

Longest road trip: No. 35 Wilmington to No. 30 Pittsfield, 143 miles

Analysis: Austin Prep, Medfield, and Taconic are three of the top teams in the state, regardless of divisions, and headline a fascinating D3 tournament. The Cougars were the only team in the state to finish undefeated and held the No. 1 ranking in the Globe’s Top 20 for eight of nine weeks. Barring an upset, Medfield and Taconic are on a crash course to meet in the state semifinals in a rematch of last year’s state championship, which Taconic won 14-10. Both teams have strong pitching and powerful lineups loaded with Division 1-bound talent. Stang finished 13-5, with two of those losses coming to Austin Prep, and look poised for a third meeting in the semis. Watch out for Foxborough, Sandwich, Newburyport, Swampscott, and Dedham as potential upset candidates. No. 35 East Boston won the City League, but received a tough draw with a potential first-round matchup at Taconic.

Division 4

Favorite: No. 1 Amesbury

Sleeper: No. 9 Abington

Players to watch: Matt Boutin (Seekonk), Jake Harring (Amesbury), Ryan Maiorano (Bellingham), Connor McClintock (Hamilton-Wenham), Aidan O’Donnell (Abington), Jacob Poitras (Case)

Longest road trip: No. 21 Lowell Catholic at No. 12 Monument Mtn, 137 miles

Analysis: Amesbury, the Cape Ann Bake Division and Spofford Tournament champions, enters the postseason on a nine-game winning streak. Behind a pitching staff anchored by Aiden Donovan, Drew MacDonald (Saint Anselm), and Trevor Kimball and a lineup that starts off with Jake Harring (.485, 18 RBI, 28 runs, 21 steals), Shea Cucinotta (22 RBI), and Drew Scialdone, and also features Kimball (5 HR, 23 RBI), they haven’t lost since April 28.

It’s hard to call a team that reached the state championship game a year ago and brought back its ace a sleeper, but Abington is seeded ninth despite a 15-5 record due to a low strength of schedule. While the rest of the staff behind senior Aiden O’Donnell (UMass Dartmouth) are just sophomores — Steve Madden, Jon Sellon, Henry Rogers — the Green Wave have allowed just 2.35 runs per game, the lowest number in Division 4.

Division 5

Favorites: No. 1 Hopedale, No. 2 Georgetown, No. 4 Tahanto.

Sleepers: No. 7 Bourne, No. 8 Carver, No. 16 Rockport.

Longest road trip: No. 33 Smith Academy to No. 32 Westport, 129 miles

Analysis: This will be the first D5 tournament under the new statewide format. Hopedale earned the top seed after being a fixture in D4 for the last decade. No. 4 Tahanto lost in the state semis last season and reached the state final in 2019. They beat Hopedale Tuesday to capture the CMADA Class D Tournament title. No. 2 Georgetown battled through a tough Cape Ann Legue, highlighted by a win over Newburyport. Reigning D4 state champion Hopkins Academy checks in at No. 17. No. 20 Blue Hills and No. 22 Saint Joseph’s Prep are are other teams capable of a run.

Seeds and schedule

DIVISION 1

Seeds: 1. Franklin (19-3); 2. Taunton (17-3); 3. Catholic Memorial (15-5); 4. Shrewsbury (18-2); 5. BC High (15-5); 6. St. John’s (Shrewsbury) (12-8); 7. Westford (17-1); 8. North Andover (13-7); 9. Bridgewater-Raynham (15-5); 10. Braintree (15-5); 11. Central Catholic (14-8); 12. Walpole (11-9); 13. St. John’s Prep (13-7); 14. Andover (11-9); 15. Natick (12-8); 16. Chelmsford (14-6); 17. Bishop Feehan (13-7); 18. Wachusett (13-7); 19. Xaverian (8-12); 20. Lincoln-Sudbury (13-9); 21. Arlington (16-4); 22. Lowell (11-9); 23. Beverly (13-7); 24. Framingham (11-9); 25. Durfee (12-8); 26. Needham (10-10); 27. Algonquin (10-10); 28. St. Paul (10-8); 29. Newton North (10-10); 30. Barnstable (10-8); 31. Waltham (11-9); 32. Lawrence (8-12); 33. Lexington (11-11); 34. Newton South (13-7); 35. Hingham (12-8); 36. Boston Latin (10-10); 37. Springfield Central (10-8); 38. Peabody (10-10); 39. Doherty (10-8); 40. Lynn Classical (14-6); 41. Lynn English (13-7); 42. Revere (13-7); 43. Springfield Sci-Tech (9-9).

Fri., June 3 — Preliminary

Barnstable at Hingham, 4; Doherty at Needham, 4; Revere at Beverly, 4; Boston Latin at Newton North, 5; Springfield Sci-Tech at Lowell, 5:30.

Sat., June 4 — Preliminary

Lexington at Lawrence, 12; Lynn English at Framingham, 1; Peabody at Algonquin, 2; Springfield Central at St. Paul, 2:30; Newton South at Waltham, 4; Lynn Classical at Durfee, 4:30.

TBA — First round

TBA at North Andover, TBA; TBA at Shrewsbury, TBA; TBA at St. John’s (Shrewsbury), TBA; TBA at BC High, TBA; TBA at Taunton, TBA; TBA at Braintree, TBA; TBA at Westford, TBA; TBA at Bridgewater-Raynham, TBA; TBA at Catholic Memorial, TBA; TBA at Central Catholic, TBA; TBA at Franklin, TBA; Arlington at Walpole, TBA; Bishop Feehan at Chelmsford, TBA; Lincoln-Sudbury at St. John’s Prep, TBA; Wachusett at Natick, TBA; Xaverian at Andover, TBA.

DIVISION 2

Seeds: 1. Milton (17-3); 2. King Philip (12-8); 3. Mansfield (14-7); 4. North Attleborough (15-5); 5. St. Mary’s (12-9); 6. Hopkinton (11-9); 7. Plymouth South (15-5); 8. Westwood (12-6); 9. Leominster (11-7); 10. Reading (16-4); 11. Norwood (11-9); 12. Scituate (14-6); 13. Westfield (14-4); 14. Marblehead (13-7); 15. Westborough (9-11); 16. West Springfield (14-6); 17. Tewksbury (10-10); 18. Plymouth North (11-9); 19. Canton (9-11); 20. Nauset (13-7); 21. Falmouth (12-6); 22. Nashoba (11-9); 23. Dartmouth (13-7); 24. Woburn (13-7); 25. Oliver Ames (10-10); 26. Masconomet (11-9); 27. Holliston (9-11); 28. Pope Francis (11-9); 29. Somerset Berkley (13-7); 30. Danvers (12-8); 31. Melrose (13-7); 32. Grafton (14-6); 33. East Longmeadow (10-8); 34. Wakefield (10-10); 35. Quincy (11-11); 36. Northampton (10-10); 37. Wayland (9-9); 38. Agawam (12-8); 39. Somerville (13-7); 40. Amherst-Pelham (11-9).

Fri., June 3 — Preliminary

Wayland at Pope Francis, 4; Agawam at Holliston, 4:30; Quincy at Danvers, 4:30.

Sat., June 4 — Preliminary

East Longmeadow at Grafton, 4:30; Somerset Berkley at Northampton, 4:45; Wakefield at Melrose, 6.

TBA — Preliminary

Amherst-Pelham at Oliver Ames, TBA; Somerville at Masconomet, TBA.

Mon., June 6 — First round

Nauset at Westfield, 4.

Tue., June 7 — First round

Tewksbury at West Springfield, 4:30.

TBA — First round

TBA at Hopkinton, TBA; TBA at King Philip, TBA; TBA at Mansfield, TBA; TBA at Milton, TBA; TBA at North Attleborough, TBA; TBA at Plymouth South, TBA; TBA at St. Mary’s, TBA; TBA at Westwood, TBA; Canton at Marblehead, TBA; Dartmouth at Reading, TBA; Falmouth at Scituate, TBA; Nashoba at Norwood, TBA; Plymouth North at Westborough, TBA; Woburn at Leominster, TBA.

DIVISION 3

Seeds: 1. Austin Prep (20-0); 2. Medfield (18-2); 3. Taconic (18-1); 4. Bishop Stang (13-5); 5. Foxborough (13-7); 6. Nipmuc (17-3); 7. Hudson (16-4); 8. Gloucester (14-6); 9. Ashland (14-6); 10. Newburyport (14-6); 11. Dighton-Rehoboth (14-6); 12. Sandwich (14-6); 13. Oakmont (15-3); 14. Arlington Catholic (12-8); 15. Hanover (11-7); 16. Pentucket (10-10); 17. Groton-Dunstable (13-5); 18. Apponequet (13-9); 19. Dedham (12-8); 20. Swampscott (13-7); 21. Stoneham (13-7); 22. Bishop Fenwick (9-11); 23. Tantasqua (16-4); 24. Triton (11-9); 25. Fairhaven (11-8); 26. Dover-Sherborn (10-10); 27. North Reading (11-9); 28. Saugus (10-10); 29. Old Rochester (10-10); 30. Pittsfield (11-9); 31. Medway (7-11); 32. Archbishop Williams (7-13); 33. Diman (15-3); 34. Middleborough (12-8); 35. Wilmington (10-10); 36. East Boston (17-2); 37. Martha’s Vineyard (11-9); 38. Greater Lowell (9-8); 39. Norwell (10-10); 40. Bristol-Plymouth (15-3); 41. Southeastern (10-8); 42. Latin Academy (12-10); 43. Belchertown (9-9).

Fri., June 3 — Preliminary

Middleborough at Medway, 3:30; Belchertown at Bishop Fenwick, 4; Southeastern at Triton, 4; Norwell at Dover-Sherborn, 4:30.

Sat., June 4 — Preliminary

Martha’s Vineyard at Saugus, 2.

TBA — Preliminary

Boston Latin at Tantasqua, TBA; Bristol-Plymouth at Fairhaven, TBA; Diman at Archbishop Williams, TBA; East Boston at Old Rochester, TBA; Greater Lowell at North Reading, TBA; Wilmington at Pittsfield, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Hudson, TBA; TBA at Medfield, TBA; TBA at Newburyport, TBA; TBA at Nipmuc, TBA; TBA at Ashland, TBA; TBA at Austin Prep, TBA; TBA at Taconic, TBA; TBA at Bishop Stang, TBA; TBA at Dighton-Rehoboth, TBA; TBA at Foxborough, TBA; TBA at Gloucester, TBA; Apponequet at Hanover, TBA; Dedham at Arlington Catholic, TBA; Groton-Dunstable at Pentucket, TBA; Stoneham at Sandwich, TBA; Swampscott at Oakmont, TBA.

DIVISION 4

Seeds: 1. Amesbury (16-4); 2. Uxbridge (16-4); 3. Advanced Math and Science (16-2); 4. Hamilton-Wenham (11-9); 5. Manchester Essex (10-9); 6. Shawsheen (17-3); 7. Seekonk (9-11); 8. Bellingham (9-11); 9. Abington (15-5); 10. Northbridge (12-8); 11. Case (13-7); 12. Monument Mtn. (16-4); 13. Leicester (12-6); 14. Bay Path (16-4); 15. Tyngsborough (12-8); 16. Millbury (12-8); 17. Blackstone Valley (10-10); 18. Whittier (11-9); 19. Ipswich (6-14); 20. Cohasset (11-9); 21. Lowell Catholic (10-10); 22. Mashpee (13-9); 23. Southwick (14-6); 24. Winthrop (10-10); 25. Clinton (8-10); 26. Lunenburg (8-10); 27. Easthampton (10-9); 28. Monomoy (13-7); 29. Littleton (7-11); 30. Wareham (5-15); 31. Wahconah (8-12); 32. New Mission (11-5); 33. Hampshire (10-10); 34. Assabet (10-10); 35. South Hadley (10-10); 36. Maimonides (7-4); 37. Lynn Tech (12-6).

Thu., June 2 — Preliminary

Maimonides at Littleton, 5.

Sat., June 4 — Preliminary

South Hadley at Wareham, 12; Assabet at Wahconah, 2.

Sun., June 5 — Preliminary

Lynn Tech at Monomoy, 6.

TBA — Preliminary

Hampshire at New Mission, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Hamilton-Wenham, TBA; TBA at Manchester Essex, TBA; TBA at Amesbury, TBA; TBA at Uxbridge, TBA; TBA at Advanced Math and Science, TBA; Blackstone Valley at Millbury, TBA; Clinton at Bellingham, TBA; Cohasset at Leicester, TBA; Easthampton at Shawsheen, TBA; Ipswich at Bay Path, TBA; Lowell Catholic at Monument Mtn., TBA; Lunenburg at Seekonk, TBA; Mashpee at Case, TBA; Southwick at Northbridge, TBA; Whittier at Tyngsborough, TBA; Winthrop at Abington, TBA.

DIVISION 5

Seeds: 1. Hopedale (14-6); 2. Georgetown (10-10); 3. Mt. Greylock (16-4); 4. Tahanto (14-2); 5. Oxford (12-9); 6. Frontier (16-4); 7. Bourne (13-7); 8. Carver (14-7); 9. Ayer Shirley (13-6); 10. Granby (16-4); 11. Douglas (11-8); 12. Pioneer Valley Regional (17-1); 13. Sutton (9-10); 14. Greenfield (12-8); 15. St. John Paul II (12-10); 16. Rockport (6-12); 17. Hopkins (10-10); 18. Quaboag (6-11); 19. Mystic Valley (16-5); 20. Mt. Everett (13-7); 21. Saint Joseph Prep (13-6); 22. Narragansett (6-12); 23. Blue Hills (9-9); 24. Sturgis East (8-8); 25. Smith Voc. (16-2); 26. Millis (0-19); 27. Bromfield (9-9); 28. O’Bryant (17-3); 29. Ware (10-10); 30. Lenox (10-10); 31. McCann Tech (10-8); 32. Westport (10-8); 33. Smith Academy (9-9); 34. Westfield Tech (16-4); 35. Drury (10-10); 36. Franklin County Tech (11-9); 37. Old Colony (11-7); 38. Boston Collegiate (8-3); 39. Nashoba Valley Tech (10-10); 40. Turners Falls (9-9); 41. South Shore Voc-Tech (10-8); 42. Avon (9-7); 43. Boston International (8-8); 44. St. Mary (Westfield) (11-8); 45. Springfield International (9-9).

Fri., June 3 — Preliminary

Springfield International at Mt. Everett, 3:30; Avon at Blue Hills, 4; Nashoba Valley Tech at Millis, 4; Westfield Tech at McCann Tech, 4; Drury at Lenox, 4:30; South Shore Voc-Tech at Sturgis East, 5.

Sat., June 4 — Preliminary

Smith Academy at Westport, 2.

TBA — Preliminary

Boston Collegiate at Bromfield, TBA; Boston International at Narragansett, TBA; Franklin County Tech at Ware, TBA; Old Colony at O’Bryant, TBA; St. Mary (Westfield) at Saint Joseph Prep, TBA; Turners Falls at Smith Voc., TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Mt. Greylock, TBA; TBA at Oxford, TBA; TBA at Ayer Shirley, TBA; TBA at Bourne, TBA; TBA at Carver, TBA; TBA at Douglas, TBA; TBA at Hopedale, TBA; TBA at Sutton, TBA; TBA at Tahanto, TBA; TBA at Granby, TBA; TBA at Pioneer Valley Regional, TBA; TBA at Frontier, TBA; TBA at Georgetown, TBA; Hopkins at Rockport, TBA; Mystic Valley at Greenfield, TBA; Quaboag at St. Paul, TBA.





Brendan Kurie can be reached at brendan.kurie@globe.com.