State boys’ tennis tourney seedings and schedule: Weston going forth in Division 4

Three-time defending Division 3 state champion Weston highlights the new Division 4 field as its top seed after being bumped down a division due to school enrollment.

There will be two new wrinkles when the MIAA boys’ tennis tournament debuts Friday with preliminary round and first-round play — a statewide format and a new bracket, Division 4.

The Dual County League is still well represented in Division 3, however, with Wayland earning the No. 1 seed ahead of second-seeded Dover-Sherborn, which will look to make the most of Weston’s departure after suffering state semifinal losses to the Wildcats in ‘17, ‘18 and ‘21. No. 5 Martha’s Vineyard is a sleeper in Division 3 after only suffering two regular-season losses, both to D-S.

In Division 1, all eyes will be on the three-time defending state champion Brookline, the top seed, and its senior first singles star Jayanth Devaiah, a Notre Dame commit who has been a driving force during the Warriors’ current 78-match win streak. Unbeaten and second-seeded Lexington will look to knock off Brookline, as will one-loss Acton Boxborough, which earned the third seed in the 35-team Division 1 field.

Although top-seeded Concord-Carlisle enters the Division 2 tournament as the two-time defending state champs, the Patriots will face plenty of competition from the other top-ranked teams. No. 5 Sharon and seventh-seeded Walpole showcase just how deep the 34-team Division 2 bracket is.

MIAA boys’ tournament

DIVISION 1

Seeds: 1. Brookline (18-0); 2. Lexington (19-0); 3. Acton-Boxborough (11-1); 4. Wellesley (14-5); 5. Newton North (10-4); 6. St. John’s Prep (15-3); 7. Winchester (13-3); 8. BC High (8-3); 9. Needham (9-7); 10. Westford (10-5); 11. Cambridge (9-6); 12. Arlington (13-7); 13. Franklin (15-1); 14. St. John’s (Shrewsbury) (11-7); 15. Lincoln-Sudbury (4-8); 16. Andover (14-3); 17. Bishop Feehan (11-0); 18. Boston Latin (8-7); 19. Algonquin (10-8); 20. Framingham (9-7); 21. Shrewsbury (6-11); 22. Wachusett (10-8); 23. Natick (3-11); 24. Xaverian (6-10); 25. Newton South (2-12); 26. Quincy (10-10); 27. Central Catholic (9-4); 28. Marlborough (12-6); 29. Weymouth (4-11); 30. North Andover (8-5); 31. Durfee (14-4); 32. Waltham (3-17); 33. Malden (11-7); 34. Haverhill (7-6); 35. Methuen (8-5).

Sat., June 4 — Preliminary

Haverhill at Durfee, 4; Malden at Waltham, 4.

Sun., June 5 — Preliminary

Methuen at Weymouth, 4.

Sat., June 4 — First round

Bishop Feehan at Lincoln-Sudbury, 4; Marlborough at Wellesley, 4; Xaverian at Needham, 4.

Sun., June 5 — First round

Boston Latin at Andover, 4.

Mon., June 6 — First round

TBA at Lexington, 4; Algonquin at Franklin, 4; Central Catholic at St. John’s Prep, 4; Framingham at St. John’s (Shrewsbury), 4; Natick at Westford, 4; Newton South at BC High, 4; North Andover at Newton North, 4; Quincy at Winchester, 4; Shrewsbury at Arlington, 4; Wachusett at Cambridge, 4.

Tue., June 7 — First round

TBA at Acton-Boxborough, 4; TBA at Brookline, 4.

DIVISION 2

Seeds: 1. Concord-Carlisle (12-4); 2. Westborough (12-4); 3. Duxbury (17-0); 4. Belmont (13-4); 5. Sharon (16-0); 6. Hopkinton (15-1); 7. Walpole (13-5); 8. Scituate (16-2); 9. Hingham (14-4); 10. Mansfield (15-3); 11. Wakefield (13-4); 12. Marblehead (12-6); 13. Burlington (12-7); 14. Plymouth North (15-5); 15. Dartmouth (16-2); 16. Westwood (11-4); 17. Longmeadow (16-0); 18. Milton (8-9); 19. Oliver Ames (12-6); 20. Reading (5-11); 21. Nashoba (14-4); 22. Canton (6-10); 23. Nauset (14-4); 24. Plymouth South (12-7); 25. Amherst-Pelham (13-4); 26. Masconomet (6-8); 27. Beverly (9-7); 28. Melrose (5-11); 29. Newburyport (7-6); 30. Somerset Berkley (12-5); 31. King Philip (9-9); 32. Whitman-Hanson (9-10); 33. Somerville (13-2); 34. Chicopee (7-4).

Thu., June 2 — Preliminary

Somerville at Whitman-Hanson, 4.

Fri., June 3 — Preliminary

Chicopee at King Philip, 4.

Sat., June 4 — First round

Melrose at Sharon, 4.

Sun., June 5 — First round

Amherst-Pelham at Scituate, 4.

Mon., June 6 — First round

TBA at Westborough, 4; Beverly at Hopkinton, 4; Canton at Wakefield, 4; Longmeadow at Westwood, 4; Masconomet at Walpole, 4; Milton at Dartmouth, 4; Nashoba at Marblehead, 4; Nauset at Mansfield, 4; Newburyport at Belmont, 4; Oliver Ames at Plymouth North, 4; Plymouth South at Hingham, 4; Reading at Burlington, 4; Somerset Berkley at Duxbury, 4.

Tue., June 7 — First round

TBA at Concord-Carlisle, 4.

DIVISION 3

Seeds: 1. Wayland (9-5); 2. Dover-Sherborn (17-1); 3. Bedford (10-8); 4. Wilmington (10-7); 5. Martha’s Vineyard (15-2); 6. Apponequet (16-2); 7. Medfield (11-5); 8. Sturgis West (9-2); 9. Cape Cod Academy (8-4); 10. Foxborough (11-6); 11. Latin Academy (9-4); 12. East Longmeadow (13-3); 13. Swampscott (8-6); 14. Austin Prep (11-5); 15. Gloucester (12-5); 16. Old Rochester (9-7); 17. Grafton (14-5); 18. North Reading (8-9); 19. Fairhaven (14-5); 20. Ashland (6-8); 21. Holliston (5-9); 22. Belchertown (14-4); 23. Dighton-Rehoboth (7-9); 24. Hanover (5-11); 25. Bishop Stang (7-7); 26. Maimonides (5-5); 27. Pentucket (3-11); 28. Northampton (9-8); 29. Dedham (7-11); 30. Pope Francis (7-5); 31. Groton-Dunstable (6-10); 32. Auburn (11-5); 33. Bishop Connolly (9-5); 34. Ludlow (8-7).

Fri., June 3 — Preliminary

Bishop Connolly at Auburn, 4.

Sat., June 4 — Preliminary

Ludlow at Groton-Dunstable, 4.

Sat., June 4 — First round

Dighton-Rehoboth at Foxborough, 4; Fairhaven at Austin Prep, 4.

Sun., June 5 — First round

TBA at Wayland, 4; Bishop Stang at Sturgis West, 4; Grafton at Old Rochester, 4; Hanover at Cape Cod Academy, 4.

Mon., June 6 — First round

TBA at Dover-Sherborn, 4; Ashland at Swampscott, 4; Belchertown at Latin Academy, 4; Dedham at Wilmington, 4; Holliston at East Longmeadow, 4; Maimonides at Medfield, 4; North Reading at Gloucester, 4; Northampton at Martha’s Vineyard, 4; Pentucket at Apponequet, 4; Pope Francis at Bedford, 4.

DIVISION 4

Seeds: 1. Weston (14-1); 2. Lynnfield (15-1); 3. Manchester Essex (14-3); 4. Hamilton-Wenham (13-3); 5. Monomoy (15-3); 6. Cohasset (12-2); 7. West Bridgewater (12-4); 8. Hopedale (11-3); 9. Rockport (9-6); 10. Lee (13-1); 11. Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion (14-1); 12. Rockland/EB (12-2); 13. Nantucket (5-7); 14. Bromfield (11-6); 15. Bartlett (14-2); 16. Medway (8-7); 17. Littleton (10-5); 18. St. John Paul II (7-9); 19. Winthrop (8-7); 20. Norwell (7-10); 21. Bourne (8-11); 22. Stoneham (3-16); 23. Frontier (9-3); 24. Sutton (9-6); 25. Amesbury (3-13); 26. Case (6-9); 27. Mt. Greylock (9-5); 28. Sandwich (5-9); 29. Lenox (7-6); 30. Southbridge (7-6); 31. Ipswich (1-12); 32. Hampden Charter East (11-4); 33. Springfield International (7-7).

Fri., June 3 — Preliminary

Springfield International at Hampden Charter East, TBA.

Sat., June 4 — First round

Ipswich at Lynnfield, 4; Littleton at Medway, 4.

Sun., June 5 — First round

Amesbury at Hopedale, 4; Lenox at Hamilton-Wenham, 4; Mt. Greylock at Cohasset, 4; St. John Paul II at Bartlett, 4; Sandwich at Monomoy, 4; Southbridge at Manchester Essex, 4; Stoneham at Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion, 4; Winthrop at Bromfield, 4.

Mon., June 6 — First round

TBA at Weston, 4; Bourne at Rockland/EB, 4; Case at West Bridgewater, 4; Frontier at Lee, 4; Norwell at Nantucket, 4; Sutton at Rockport, 4.



