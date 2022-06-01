State girls’ tennis tourney seedings and schedules: Lincoln-Sudbury headlines at deep Division 1 bracket

The tournaments will begin Friday with select preliminary-round and Round of 32 matchups, and state tournament sites and dates are still to be determined.

Although an individual state champion won’t be crowned, there will still be additional state tournament tennis played with the debut of a Division 4 tournament as a result of the MIAA’s state tournament realignment.

For a second consecutive year, the focus of the MIAA girls’ tennis postseason will be on teams rather than individuals.

In Division 1, top-seeded Lincoln-Sudbury leads a deep 36-team field that includes plenty of teams to watch.

While any of the top five teams — L-S, Lexington, Brookline, Andover, and Winchester — are all talented enough to compete for the state title, eighth-seeded Hingham and ninth-seeded Acton-Boxborough, the defending Division 1 state champion, are among the additional teams to look out for.

Scituate earned the top seed in Division 2, though count on fourth-seeded Masconomet as being a team that could be in the mix late in the tournament.

In Division 3, reigning Cape Ann Player of the Year Caroline Schulson will anchor top-seeded Newburyport as its first singles player, though the Clippers will see plenty of competition from second-seeded Weston. No. 4 Medfield and No. 6 Martha’s Vineyard are two sleepers that should also vie for the state title.

Unbeaten Hamilton-Wenham (18-0) and Wareham (21-0) earned the first and second seeds in the inaugural Division 4 state tournament, respectively, but fourth-seeded Monomoy and fifth-seeded St. John Paul II will look to represent the Cape and Islands League well.

MIAA girls’ tournament

DIVISION 1

Seeds: 1. Lincoln-Sudbury (11-1); 2. Lexington (18-0); 3. Brookline (13-1); 4. Andover (18-0); 5. Winchester (13-3); 6. Boston Latin (14-2); 7. Needham (12-3); 8. Hingham (18-1); 9. Acton-Boxborough (9-4); 10. Arlington (16-4); 11. Concord-Carlisle (9-5); 12. Wellesley (11-6); 13. Methuen (15-1); 14. Belmont (10-7); 15. Newton South (7-6); 16. Braintree (14-3); 17. Westford (7-8); 18. Bishop Feehan (12-2); 19. Shrewsbury (7-8); 20. Chelmsford (9-5); 21. Wachusett (13-5); 22. Central Catholic (7-6); 23. Newton North (6-9); 24. North Andover (9-7); 25. King Philip (13-4); 26. Natick (5-9); 27. Marshfield (8-11); 28. Bridgewater-Raynham (9-4); 29. Attleboro (10-6); 30. Franklin (11-7); 31. Framingham (8-8); 32. Algonquin (8-10); 33. Beverly (10-6); 34. Malden (12-2); 35. Lynn Classical (6-5); 36. Worcester South (11-7).

Fri., June 3 — Preliminary

Beverly at Algonquin, 4.

Sat., June 4 — Preliminary

Lynn Classical at Franklin, 4; Malden at Framingham, 4; Worcester South at Attleboro, 4.

Mon., June 6 — First round

TBA at Brookline, 4; TBA at Lexington, 4; TBA at Lincoln-Sudbury, 4; Bishop Feehan at Newton South, 4; Bridgewater-Raynham at Winchester, 4; Central Catholic at Concord-Carlisle, 4; Chelmsford at Methuen, 4; King Philip at Hingham, 4; Marshfield at Boston Latin, 4; Natick at Needham, 4; Newton North at Arlington, 4; North Andover at Acton-Boxborough, 4; Shrewsbury at Belmont, 4; Wachusett at Wellesley, 4; Westford at Braintree, 4.

Tue., June 7 — First round

TBA at Andover, 4.

DIVISION 2

Seeds: 1. Scituate (17-1); 2. Westborough (15-2); 3. Duxbury (14-3); 4. Masconomet (14-0); 5. Hopkinton (17-1); 6. Sharon (14-3); 7. Melrose (11-5); 8. Notre Dame (Hingham) (12-4); 9. Plymouth North (15-5); 10. Longmeadow (17-1); 11. Reading (8-8); 12. Westwood (13-4); 13. Oliver Ames (13-3); 14. Bishop Stang (13-4); 15. Billerica (10-6); 16. Ursuline (11-3); 17. Bedford (8-10); 18. Burlington (9-8); 19. Wakefield (8-8); 20. Marblehead (12-6); 21. Silver Lake (11-9); 22. Minnechaug (13-5); 23. Plymouth South (10-9); 24. Nashoba (12-6); 25. Bishop Fenwick (11-8); 26. Milton (8-8); 27. Ludlow (12-4); 28. North Attleborough (8-10); 29. Danvers (9-6); 30. Holliston (8-8); 31. Walpole (6-12); 32. Dartmouth (12-6); 33. Northampton (11-6); 34. Nauset (9-8); 35. Grafton (10-6); 36. Leominster (11-5); 37. Chicopee Comprehensive (8-6); 38. Somerville (10-6); 39. Chicopee (8-8).

Fri., June 3 — Preliminary

Chicopee at Milton, 4; Grafton at Holliston, 4; Leominster at Danvers, 4; Nauset at Walpole, 4; Northampton at Dartmouth, 4; Somerville at Ludlow, 4.

Sat., June 4 — Preliminary

Chicopee Comprehensive at North Attleborough, 4.

Sat., June 4 — First round

Silver Lake at Westwood, 4.

Mon., June 6 — First round

TBA at Masconomet, 4; TBA at Melrose, 4; TBA at Scituate, 4; TBA at Sharon, 4; TBA at Duxbury, 4; TBA at Hopkinton, 4; Bedford vs. Ursuline at Xaverian, Westwood, 4; Bishop Fenwick at Notre Dame (Hingham), 4; Burlington at Billerica, 4; Marblehead at Oliver Ames, 4; Minnechaug at Reading, 4; Nashoba at Plymouth North, 4; Plymouth South at Longmeadow, 4; Wakefield at Bishop Stang, 4.

Tue., June 7 — First round

TBA at Westborough, 4.

DIVISION 3

Seeds: 1. Newburyport (15-2); 2. Weston (10-5); 3. Austin Prep (20-0); 4. Medfield (14-3); 5. Fairhaven (16-2); 6. Martha’s Vineyard (17-1); 7. Foxborough (15-2); 8. North Reading (15-5); 9. Norwell (15-3); 10. Whitinsville Christian (19-0); 11. Old Rochester (10-4); 12. Wayland (5-10); 13. Dover-Sherborn (11-7); 14. Pembroke (11-8); 15. Middleborough (12-6); 16. Cape Cod Academy (5-9); 17. Swampscott (8-9); 18. Latin Academy (10-5); 19. Watertown (7-13); 20. Notre Dame (Tyngsborough) (7-10); 21. Malden Catholic (8-5); 22. Hanover (4-12); 23. Belchertown (11-7); 24. Apponequet (6-12); 25. Groton-Dunstable (11-7); 26. Dighton-Rehoboth (6-8); 27. Pope Francis (12-4); 28. Cardinal Spellman (7-10); 29. Ashland (5-11); 30. Hudson (9-7); 31. Norton (5-11); 32. Wilmington (1-15); 33. Notre Dame (Worcester) (8-7); 34. Auburn (9-8).

Fri., June 3 — Preliminary

Auburn at Norton, 4; Notre Dame (Worcester) at Wilmington, 4.

Sat., June 4 — First round

Pope Francis at Martha’s Vineyard, 4.

Sun., June 5 — First round

TBA at Weston, 4.

Mon., June 6 — First round

TBA at Newburyport, 4; Apponequet at Norwell, 4; Ashland at Medfield, 4; Belchertown at Whitinsville Christian, 4; Cardinal Spellman at Fairhaven, 4; Dighton-Rehoboth at Foxborough, 4; Groton-Dunstable at North Reading, 4; Hanover at Old Rochester, 4; Hudson at Austin Prep, 4; Latin Academy at Middleborough, 4; Malden Catholic at Wayland, 4; Notre Dame (Tyngsborough) at Dover-Sherborn, 4; Swampscott at Cape Cod Academy, 4; Watertown at Pembroke, 4.

DIVISION 4

Seeds: 1. Hamilton-Wenham (18-0); 2. Wareham (21-0); 3. Lynnfield (11-5); 4. Monomoy (15-3); 5. St. John Paul II (16-1); 6. Manchester Essex (11-7); 7. Cohasset (9-3); 8. Sturgis West (10-3); 9. Lee (15-2); 10. Lenox (14-4); 11. Bourne (10-8); 12. Mt. Greylock (12-5); 13. Ipswich (6-8); 14. Rockport (7-8); 15. Hopedale (9-6); 16. Bromfield (15-1); 17. Seekonk (9-7); 18. Quaboag (15-1); 19. Nantucket (5-9); 20. Archbishop Williams (8-7); 21. Uxbridge (14-4); 22. Westport (8-6); 23. Sutton (11-7); 24. Greenfield (13-1); 25. Amesbury (3-13); 26. Abington (9-8); 27. Stoneham (2-14); 28. Millis (10-8); 29. Winthrop (8-7); 30. Advanced Math and Science (9-9); 31. Sandwich (4-9); 32. Frontier (12-6); 33. Mohawk Trail (15-3); 34. Clinton (16-4); 35. St. Mary (Westfield) (14-4); 36. Leicester (11-8); 37. Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion (9-8); 38. David Prouty (8-8).

Fri., June 3 — Preliminary

Clinton at Sandwich, 4; Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion at Millis, 4.

Sat., June 4 — Preliminary

David Prouty at Stoneham, 4; Leicester at Winthrop, 4; St. Mary (Westfield) at Advanced Math and Science, 4.

Sun., June 5 — Preliminary

Mohawk Trail at Frontier, 4.

Sat., June 4 — First round

Seekonk at Bromfield, 4.

Sun., June 5 — First round

Nantucket at Rockport, 4; Sutton at Lenox, 4; Uxbridge at Mt. Greylock, 4.

Mon., June 6 — First round

TBA at Manchester Essex, 4; TBA at Wareham, 4; TBA at St. John Paul II, 4; TBA at Monomoy, 4; TBA at Lynnfield, 4; Abington at Cohasset, 4; Amesbury at Sturgis West, 4; Archbishop Williams at Ipswich, 4; Greenfield at Lee, 4; Quaboag at Hopedale, 4; Westport at Bourne, 4.

Tue., June 7 — First round

TBA at Hamilton-Wenham, 4.