State softball tournament: Seeds, schedule, and analysis for Divisions 1-5

Favorites : No. 1 Bishop Feehan, No. 2 King Philip, No. 3 Taunton.

Players to watch: Abby Bettencourt (Peabody), Hayley Coupal (Bishop Feehan), Giana LaCedra (Lowell), Jackie Malley (Reading), Ava Venturelli (Taunton).

Longest road trip: No. 24 New Bedford at No. 9 Peabody, 73.4 miles

Analysis: A highly competitive field features many quality programs across the state. Bishop Feehan earned the top seed, while Hockomock League powers King Philip and Taunton, the defending Division 1 champion, followed. Wachusett, the 2021 runner-up, earned the fourth seed. Analise Grady (Reading), Ragini Kannan (Westford Academy), and Giana LaCedra (Lowell) highlight an incredibly deep field of pitchers.

Division 2

Favorites: No. 5 Burlington, No. 2 Tewksbury, No. 3 Walpole.

Sleepers: No. 11 Bedford, No. 8 Silver Lake.

Players to watch: Naomi Boldebuck (Billerica), Maddie Bryan (Silver Lake), Kaylee Grace (Bedford), Cece Imbimbo (Burlington), Sam Ryan (Tewksbury).

Longest road trip: No. 34 Falmouth at No. 31 Minnechaug, 136 miles.

Analysis: Merrimack Valley Conference powers Billerica and Tewksbury claim the top two seeds in the bracket. Fifth-seeded Burlington finished undefeated in the Middlesex League, led by the strong play of junior Merrimack College commit Cece Imbimbo. Walpole, the third seed, did not lose at home, outsourcing opponents by over seven runs a game.

Division 3

Favorites: No. 1 St. Mary’s (Lynn), No. 2 Greater New Bedford, No. 5 Middleborough.

Sleepers: No. 8 Triton, No. 16 Norton

Players to watch: Cassidy Machado (Middleborough), Madison Medeiros (Greater New Bedford, Lily Newhall (St. Mary’s), Eliana Raposo (Dighton-Rehoboth), Kyla Story (Triton).

Longest road trip: No. 37 Dennis-Yarmouth at No. 28 Monty Tech, 125 miles.

Analysis: No. 1 St. Mary’s, Catholic Central League Cup champion, bested the No. 1 seed in Division 1, Bishop Feehan, both times the team’s met behind strong pitching from Saint Anselm-bound senior Lily Newhall. Heavyweights on the South Shore, Greater New Bedford, Dighton-Rehoboth, and Middleborough have all played each twice and have a great deal of familiarity, should the squads meet later in the tournament. No. 8 Triton and No. 11 North Reading both finished with an 11-2 record in Cape Ann League play.

Division 4

Favorites: No. 2 Amesbury, No. 3 Wahconah.

Sleepers: No. 7 Advanced Math and Science, No. 8 Littleton.

Players to watch: Hailey Berube (Joseph Case), Liv DeLong (Amesbury), Jill Ondrick (Archbishop Williams), Kasey Ricard (Littleton), Shannon Varvistiotis (Abington).

Longest road trip: No. 23 Wareham at No. 10 Easthampton, 132 miles.

Analysis: Boston University commits Liv DeLong (Amesbury) and Kasey Ricard (Littleton) bring the heat to the circle in a very strong Division 4 field. Amesbury has outscored opponents by a ridiculous 247-7 margin this season, boasting standout arms in DeLong and senior Alana DeLisle and a well-balanced lineup. Top-seeded Hampshire and third-seeded Wahconah have dominated Western Massachusetts competition throughout the season. Fellow top of the bracket teams like Joseph Case, Archbishop Williams, and Abington have faced some of the top teams in the EMass and project to be a difficult out.

Division 5

Favorites: No. 1 Greenfield, No. 3 West Boylston.

Sleepers: No. 7 Holbrook, No. 23 Millis.

Players to watch: Taylor Doran (Holbrook), Frankie Pizzarella (Millis), Rylynn Witek (Hoosac Valley)

Longest road trip: No. 18 Bourne at No. 15 Lee, 167 miles.

Analysis: Top-seeded Greenfield cruised to the number one spot by a large margin, due in part to strength of schedule. Hoosac Valley, fresh off a Western Mass Division 4 title victory over Turners Falls, enters the tournament oozing with confidence. Holbook championed the Mayflower Athletic Conference, thanks to an offense that scores over 11 runs per game. Millis will be battle-tested, facing larger schools in the Tri-Valley League.

Seeds and schedule

DIVISION 1

Seeds: 1. Bishop Feehan (18-3); 2. King Philip (20-2); 3. Taunton (16-4); 4. Wachusett (19-1); 5. Lowell (16-4); 6. Central Catholic (13-6); 7. Methuen (15-5); 8. Reading (18-2); 9. Peabody (18-2); 10. Attleboro (14-6); 11. North Andover (12-8); 12. Westford (14-2); 13. Woburn (15-3); 14. Bridgewater-Raynham (10-10); 15. St. Paul (14-4); 16. Newton North (14-6); 17. Franklin (11-9); 18. Needham (12-6); 19. Lexington (14-6); 20. Doherty (13-5); 21. Haverhill (11-9); 22. Beverly (14-6); 23. Chelmsford (8-12); 24. New Bedford (14-6); 25. Arlington (11-9); 26. Hingham (14-6); 27. Braintree (11-9); 28. Natick (9-7); 29. Marshfield (12-10); 30. Newton South (9-11); 31. Lynn Classical (14-6); 32. Concord-Carlisle (10-10); 33. Everett (16-4); 34. Medford (14-4); 35. Brockton (9-9); 36. Hopkinton (12-8); 37. Cambridge (13-8); 38. Malden (10-10).

Fri., June 3 — Preliminary

Malden at Braintree, 4.

TBA — Preliminary

Brockton at Newton South, TBA; Cambridge at Natick, TBA; Everett at Concord-Carlisle, TBA; Hopkinton at Marshfield, TBA; Medford at Lynn Classical, TBA.

Sun., June 5 — First round

Chelmsford at Attleboro, 11a; Haverhill at Westford, 11a.

TBA — First round

TBA at Central Catholic, TBA; TBA at King Philip, TBA; TBA at Lowell, TBA; TBA at Taunton, TBA; TBA at Wachusett, TBA; TBA at Bishop Feehan, TBA; Arlington at Reading, TBA; Beverly at North Andover, TBA; Doherty at Woburn, TBA; Franklin at Newton North, TBA; Hingham at Methuen, TBA; Lexington at Bridgewater-Raynham, TBA; Needham at St. Paul, TBA; New Bedford at Peabody, TBA.

DIVISION 2

Seeds: 1. Billerica (13-7); 2. Tewksbury (15-5); 3. Walpole (16-2); 4. Westfield (16-2); 5. Burlington (18-2); 6. North Attleborough (14-6); 7. Somerset Berkley (15-5); 8. Silver Lake (18-2); 9. Plymouth North (18-2); 10. Agawam (16-4); 11. Bedford (14-4); 12. Grafton (17-3); 13. Milton (12-6); 14. Mansfield (9-11); 15. Dracut (7-13); 16. Stoughton (11-9); 17. Wakefield (14-6); 18. Masconomet (12-8); 19. Leominster (7-11); 20. Pembroke (14-6); 21. Dartmouth (9-11); 22. Nashoba (13-7); 23. Oliver Ames (7-13); 24. Danvers (9-11); 25. East Longmeadow (11-7); 26. Holliston (15-5); 27. Ludlow (15-5); 28. Plymouth South (11-8); 29. Shepherd Hill (8-10); 30. Wilmington (10-10); 31. Minnechaug (9-11); 32. Notre Dame (Hingham) (11-5); 33. Ursuline (11-5); 34. Falmouth (14-6); 35. Norwood (9-9); 36. Marlborough (10-8); 37. Westwood (10-9); 38. Amherst-Pelham (14-4).

Sat., June 4 — Preliminary

Marlborough at Shepherd Hill, 4.

Sun., June 5 — Preliminary

Falmouth at Minnechaug, 11a.

TBA — Preliminary

Amherst-Pelham at Ludlow, TBA; Norwood at Wilmington, TBA; Ursuline at Notre Dame (Hingham), TBA; Westwood at Plymouth South, TBA.

Sun., June 5 — First round

East Longmeadow at Silver Lake, 4.

TBA — First round

TBA at Burlington, TBA; TBA at North Attleborough, TBA; TBA at Tewksbury, TBA; TBA at Walpole, TBA; TBA at Westfield, TBA; TBA at Billerica, TBA; Danvers at Plymouth North, TBA; Dartmouth at Grafton, TBA; Holliston at Somerset Berkley, TBA; Leominster at Mansfield, TBA; Masconomet at Dracut, TBA; Nashoba at Bedford, TBA; Oliver Ames at Agawam, TBA; Pembroke at Milton, TBA; Wakefield at Stoughton, TBA.

DIVISION 3

Seeds: 1. St. Mary’s (16-4); 2. Greater New Bedford (20-2); 3. Dighton-Rehoboth (14-5); 4. Hudson (17-3); 5. Middleborough (17-4); 6. Austin Prep (12-7); 7. Arlington Catholic (11-8); 8. Triton (15-5); 9. Foxborough (11-9); 10. Gloucester (14-6); 11. North Reading (12-7); 12. Fairhaven (13-7); 13. Bishop Fenwick (11-9); 14. Apponequet (10-10); 15. Pittsfield (11-9); 16. Norton (15-5); 17. Hanover (13-7); 18. Southeastern (14-4); 19. Tantasqua (15-5); 20. Newburyport (9-11); 21. Oakmont (11-7); 22. East Bridgewater (10-9); 23. Dedham (15-4); 24. Diman (14-6); 25. Cardinal Spellman (10-12); 26. Pentucket (11-9); 27. Saugus (13-7); 28. Monty Tech (15-5); 29. Bishop Stang (4-14); 30. Auburn (13-7); 31. Norwell (9-9); 32. Shawsheen (9-10); 33. Bristol-Plymouth (9-9); 34. Sturgis East (15-1); 35. Latin Academy (13-10); 36. Medway (10-8); 37. Dennis-Yarmouth (11-9); 38. Belchertown (11-7); 39. O’Bryant (10-7); 40. Excel Academy (6-5); 41. Cristo Rey (8-5).

Fri., June 3 — Preliminary

Dennis-Yarmouth at Monty Tech, 4; Bristol-Plymouth at Shawsheen, 5.

TBA — Preliminary

Belchertown at Saugus, TBA; Cristo Rey at Diman, TBA; Excel Academy at Cardinal Spellman, TBA; Latin Academy at Auburn, TBA; Medway at Bishop Stang, TBA; O’Bryant at Pentucket, TBA; Sturgis East at Norwell, TBA.

Fri., June 3 — First round

Newburyport at Bishop Fenwick, 4:30.

Sun., June 5 — First round

TBA at St. Mary’s, 2.

Mon., June 6 — First round

Hanover at Norton, 4.

TBA — First round

TBA at Dighton-Rehoboth, TBA; TBA at Foxborough, TBA; TBA at Greater New Bedford, TBA; TBA at Hudson, TBA; TBA at Middleborough, TBA; TBA at Triton, TBA; TBA at Arlington Catholic, TBA; TBA at Austin Prep, TBA; Dedham at Gloucester, TBA; East Bridgewater at North Reading, TBA; Oakmont at Fairhaven, TBA; Southeastern at Pittsfield, TBA; Tantasqua at Apponequet, TBA.

DIVISION 4

Seeds: 1. Hampshire (18-2); 2. Amesbury (19-1); 3. Wahconah (19-1); 4. Case (15-5); 5. Archbishop Williams (14-7); 6. Abington (16-4); 7. Advanced Math and Science (16-3); 8. Littleton (16-2); 9. Tyngsborough (13-7); 10. Easthampton (15-5); 11. Seekonk (11-9); 12. Whittier (17-3); 13. Blackstone-Millville (16-3); 14. Millbury (15-5); 15. Nipmuc (15-5); 16. Southwick (15-5); 17. Malden Catholic (13-6); 18. Bay Path (10-10); 19. Northbridge (12-8); 20. Monomoy (17-3); 21. Clinton (10-9); 22. Blackstone Valley (8-12); 23. Wareham (7-13); 24. Lunenburg (8-10); 25. Tri-County (12-6); 26. Monument Mtn. (11-8); 27. Bartlett (10-10); 28. West Bridgewater (8-12); 29. Quabbin (7-11); 30. Lynnfield (6-14); 31. Ipswich (6-11); 32. Uxbridge (6-14); 33. South Hadley (15-4); 34. Pope Francis (15-3); 35. English High (12-7).

Fri., June 3 — Preliminary

Pope Francis at Ipswich, 4.

TBA — Preliminary

English High at Lynnfield, TBA; South Hadley at Uxbridge, TBA.

Sat., June 4 — First round

Quabbin at Case, 4.

Sun., June 5 — First round

Monomoy at Blackstone-Millville, 10a.

TBA — First round

TBA at Wahconah, TBA; TBA at Hampshire, TBA; TBA at Amesbury, TBA; Bartlett at Abington, TBA; Bay Path at Nipmuc, TBA; Blackstone Valley at Seekonk, TBA; Clinton at Whittier, TBA; Lunenburg at Tyngsborough, TBA; Malden Catholic at Southwick, TBA; Monument Mtn. at Advanced Math and Science, TBA; Northbridge at Millbury, TBA; Tri-County at Littleton, TBA; Wareham at Easthampton, TBA; West Bridgewater at Archbishop Williams, TBA.

DIVISION 5

Seeds: 1. Greenfield (14-6); 2. Turners Falls (12-8); 3. West Boylston (17-3); 4. Franklin County Tech (18-2); 5. Mt. Greylock (12-8); 6. Hoosac Valley (14-5); 7. Holbrook (16-2); 8. Bristol Aggie (16-3); 9. Hopedale (13-7); 10. Taconic (6-13); 11. Rockport (10-10); 12. Tahanto (12-5); 13. Notre Dame (Tyngsborough) (12-6); 14. Westfield Tech (14-4); 15. Lee (14-6); 16. Maynard (13-7); 17. Saint Joseph Prep/Matignon (14-3); 18. Bourne (7-13); 19. Hopkins (10-8); 20. Drury (9-11); 21. Frontier (5-15); 22. Douglas (10-10); 23. Millis (11-11); 24. Athol (11-9); 25. Carver (10-10); 26. Narragansett (10-9); 27. Monson (14-4); 28. Gateway (10-6); 29. Norfolk Aggie (10-8); 30. Mt. Everett (9-11); 31. South Shore Voc-Tech (11-7); 32. Ware (8-10); 33. Pathfinder (13-4); 34. Upper Cape (11-9); 35. Mystic Valley (15-5); 36. Salem Academy (15-5); 37. Nashoba Valley Tech (12-6); 38. Minuteman (9-6); 39. Boston International (8-7).

Sun., June 5 — Preliminary

Nashoba Valley Tech at Gateway, 1.

TBA — Preliminary

Boston International at Narragansett, TBA; Minuteman at Monson, TBA; Mystic Valley at Mt. Everett, TBA; Pathfinder at Ware, TBA; Salem Academy at Norfolk Aggie, TBA; Upper Cape at South Shore Voc-Tech, TBA.

Sun., June 5 — First round

Douglas at Rockport, 2.

TBA — First round

TBA at Franklin County Tech, TBA; TBA at Greenfield, TBA; TBA at Holbrook, TBA; TBA at Hoosac Valley, TBA; TBA at Mt. Greylock, TBA; TBA at Turners Falls, TBA; TBA at West Boylston, TBA; Athol at Hopedale, TBA; Bourne at Lee, TBA; Carver at Bristol Aggie, TBA; Drury at Notre Dame (Tyngsborough), TBA; Frontier at Tahanto, TBA; Hopkins at Westfield Tech, TBA; Millis at Taconic, TBA; Saint Joseph Prep/Matignon at Maynard, TBA.





Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.