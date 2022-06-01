Top Red Sox prospect Triston Casas won’t return to Triple-A anytime soon

Casas, 22, injured his ankle on May 17 while running back to third base on a lineout to short. His right foot hit the bag awkwardly, and while the second-ranked Red Sox prospect initially stayed in the game, he had to be removed prior to his next plate appearance as swelling took hold in the ankle.

More than two weeks after he suffered a high right ankle sprain, Red Sox prospect Triston Casas has yet to resume either swinging or agility work, making it unlikely that he will return to Triple-A Worcester’s lineup in this week’s series against the Syracuse Mets.

The injury was diagnosed as an ankle sprain. To date, with Casas making some progress in his recovery from the injury, the team has not had him sent for an MRI. But discomfort remains in the region, and given that the lefthanded hitting Casas transfers most of his weight into his right foot on his swing, he hasn’t been able to hit on the field or in the cage since the injury.

Casas is hitting .248/.359/.457 with six homers and 15 extra-base hits for the WooSox this year. He’s been driving the ball with increased frequency, leveraging his huge frame (6-foot-5, 260 pounds) to produce harder contact than had been the case in the his prior minor league seasons.

Also in Worcester, righthander Connor Seabold – out since May 15 due to a pectoral strain – has resumed throwing off a mound. He could be nearing a return.

