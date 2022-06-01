Ukraine beats Scotland in World Cup qualifying playoff

Ukraine’s emotion-filled quest to qualify for soccer’s World Cup amid an ongoing war moved a step closer with a 3-1 win over Scotland in a pulsating playoff semifinal on Wednesday in Glasgow, Scotland. Veteran captain Andriy Yarmolenko lifted his nation by scoring a deft lobbed goal in the 33rd minute and then helped set up Roman Yaremchuk’s header in the 49th. Ukraine dominated for much of a deserved win though had to resist a Scotland revival as risk-filled attacks brought a goal in the 79th by Callum McGregor, before Ukraine substitute Artem Dovbyk broke clear to score with the last kick of the game. Now Ukraine moves on to face Wales on Sunday with a place in the World Cup in Qatar at stake. Brazilian soccer great Pelé published a message urging Vladimir Putin to stop the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has resulted in thousands of deaths and displaced millions. “Today Ukraine tries to forget, at least for 90 minutes, the tragedy that engulfs their country. To compete for a World Cup place is already a difficult task — almost an impossible one with so many lives at stake,” Pele said in a post on Instagram that came with a plea to Putin: “Stop the invasion. There’s absolutely no justification for this continued violence.”

Argentina tops Italy in Finalissima

Lautaro Martínez, Ángel Di María and Paulo Dybala scored to lead Argentina to a 3-0 victory over Italy in the first Finalissima soccer meeting of the South American and European champions in London. The opener was created by Lionel Messi’s solo brilliance taking him past Giovanni Di Lorenzo and the Argentina captain squared for Martínez to slot past goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the 28th minute. Martínez turned creator in first-half stoppage time by threading a pass through for Di María to chip Donnarumma, having got past Giorgio Chiellini. The 37-year-old Italy captain came off at halftime of his 117th and final international appearance. The win was wrapped up in the fourth minute of stoppage time with Messi again providing the assist — this time for the substitute Dybala to strike low into the net … Real Madrid’s 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the Champions League final set a record for the largest audience to view the final in the US on English-language television. Nielsen ratings show the game Saturday averaged 2.76 million viewers on CBS, surpassing the previous mark of 2.6 million for the 2011 final between Barcelona and Manchester United on Fox. It is also a 23 percent increase over last year’s final between Chelsea and Manchester City (2.10 million). The match Saturday peaked at 3.24 million viewers near the end of the game.