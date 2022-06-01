Westford Academy’s Morgan Smith dominates North/Central/West girls’ golf qualifier, Wellesley takes team honors

“I’m just really excited,” Smith said. “They haven’t had this tournament since my freshman year … so I’m really excited to [win and] be heading into the state tournament playing well.”

ATHOL — Westford Academy’s star golfer Morgan Smith left the Ellinwood Country Club with a medal around her neck and a smile on her face on Wednesday afternoon. The senior shot a 70 – one under par and five strokes ahead of the second-place golfer – to be crowned the individual winner of the North/Central/West sectional championship.

Westford Academy senior Morgan Smith earned medalist honors at the MIAA North/Central/West qualifier with her 1-under-par 70 at Ellinwood Country Club in Athol.

Smith started her day on hole 10 and got off to a strong start, finishing with a back half score of 33, three strokes under par. She birdied four times and sunk an eagle on hole 18 to give herself a comfortable lead over the competition.

Advertisement

Brookline’s Julia Imai shot a 75 for the day, the second best individual score. Her brother, James Imai, was a star golfer at Brookline before continuing his career at Northwestern, and Julia is keeping up the family tradition heading to the state championship.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Ursuline Academy’s Victoria Veator – in the same foursome as Imai – rounded out the top three individually with a 76. In all, 20 girls qualified for Tuesday’s state championship, the top 18 scores including tie breakers.

As a team, Wellesley hoisted the sectional championship at the end of the afternoon with a score of 381. Katie Ng and Alika Lavu anchored the team, shooting an 86 and 88 respectively.

“I’m just proud of the girls, very happy for them,” Wellesley coach Ken Bateman said. “I didn’t have any expectations, I just was hoping they’d play the best they could and they played better than everybody else.”

Ursuline Academy (385) finished as runners ups and Notre Dame Academy (392) came third . All three teams qualified for the state championship in Chatham.