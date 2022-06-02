fb-pixel Skip to main content
Author readings around Boston June 5-June 11

Updated June 2, 2022, 1 hour ago
Author Ann Leary is in conversation with Alex Green at 3 p.m. at American Inspiration by New England Historic Genealogical Society on Tuesday.Scott M. Lacey

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.

SUNDAY

Chris Van Dusen (“Big Truck Little Island”) reads in person at 10:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Oliver Jeffers (“Here We Are: Book of Opposites”) is in conversation with Yng-Ru Chen at noon at the Coolidge Corner Theatre at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith (tickets are $8).

MONDAY

Bill McKibben (“The Flag, the Cross, and the Station Wagon: A Graying American Looks Back at His Suburban Boyhood and Wonders What the Hell Happened”) reads at 6 p.m. at the Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (tickets are $6 for admission or $30 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Jasmine Guillory (“By the Book: A Meant to Be Novel”) is in conversation with Meredith Goldstein in person at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (tickets are $20 and include a copy of the book to be picked up) . . . Dan Charnas (“Dilla Time: The Life and Afterlife of J Dilla, the Hip-Hop Producer Who Reinvented Rhythm”) is in conversation with Darryl C. Murphy virtually and in person at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace (tickets $5 for virtual attendees and students, and $15 for in-person general admission) . . . Eric Jay Dolin (“Rebels at Sea: Privateering in the American Revolution”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Adam White (“The Midcoast”) is in conversation with Andrew Martin at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition . . . Nathaniel Philbrick (“Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (tickets are $5) . . . William Martin (“December ‘41: A World War II Thriller”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Tales of Cape Cod (tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members).

TUESDAY

Ann Leary (“The Foundling”) is in conversation with Alex Green at 3 p.m. at American Inspiration by New England Historic Genealogical Society . . . David Kaiser (“Quantum Legacies: Dispatches from an Uncertain World”) reads at 6 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Hank Phillippi Ryan (“Her Perfect Life”) is in conversation with Deborah Norkin at 7 p.m. at Goodnow Library . . . John Taylor Williams (”The Shores of Bohemia: A Cape Cod Story 1910-1960″) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Bo Seo (“Good Arguments: How Debate Teaches Us to Listen and Be Heard”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Marika McCoola and Aatmaja Pandya (“Slip”) read in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Carrie Finison and Brittany Jackson (“Lulu & Zoey: A Sister Story”) read at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.

WEDNESDAY

Kristan Higgins (“Out of the Clear Blue Sky”) reads in person at noon at An Unlikely Story (tickets are $45 and include lunch and a copy of the book to be picked up) . . . James Patterson (“James Patterson by James Patterson: The Stories of My Life”) is in conversation with Hank Phillippi Ryan at 6 p.m. at the Coolidge Corner Theatre at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith (tickets are $35 and include a copy of the book to be picked up) . . . Donna Gordon (“What Ben Franklin Would Have Told Me”) is in conversation with Virginia Pye in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Julia Glass (“Vigil Harbor”) and Madeline Kay Sneed (“The Golden Season”) are in conversation with Steve Yarbrough in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.

THURSDAY

Nathaniel Philbrick (“Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy”) reads at noon at the Willowbend Country Club at an event hosted by Friends of the Mashpee Public Library (tickets are $75 and include lunch) . . . Dahlia Adler (“Home Field Advantage”) is in conversation with Sarah Henning at 6 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Marika McCoola and Aatmaja Pandya (“Slip”) read in person at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Sloane Crosley (“Cult Classic”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Imogen Binnie (“Nevada”) is in conversation with Andrea Lawlor in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Richard White (“Who Killed Jane Stanford? A Gilded Age Tale of Murder, Deceit, Spirits and the Birth of a University”) reads at 7 p.m. at Boston Athenæum (tickets are free for members and $5 for non-members).

FRIDAY

Lindsey Fitzharris (“The Facemaker: A Visionary Surgeon’s Battle to Mend the Disfigured Soldiers of World War I”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Keith Gessen (“Raising Raffi: The First Five Years”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Selby Van Pelt (“Remarkably Bright Creatures”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Partridge Boswell (“Some Far Country”), Keith O’Shaughnessy (“Petrushka”), and Tino Villanueva (“So Spoke Penelope”) read virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop.

SATURDAY

Alison Goldberg (“Bottle Tops: The Art of El Anatsui”) reads in person at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Melissa Shapiro (“Piglet Comes Home: How a Deaf Blind Pink Puppy Found His Family”) reads in person at 1 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (tickets are $5) . . . Emily E. Murphy (“Goodnight, Symphony”) reads in person at 2 p.m. at Wellesley Books . . . Samit Basu (“The City Inside”) is in conversation with Zen Cho at 2 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . David Sedaris (“Happy-Go-Lucky”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (tickets are $31 and include a copy of the book to be picked up).

