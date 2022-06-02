Author readings around Boston June 5-June 11

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Chris Van Dusen (“Big Truck Little Island”) reads in person at 10:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Oliver Jeffers (“Here We Are: Book of Opposites”) is in conversation with Yng-Ru Chen at noon at the Coolidge Corner Theatre at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith (tickets are $8).
MONDAY
Bill McKibben (“The Flag, the Cross, and the Station Wagon: A Graying American Looks Back at His Suburban Boyhood and Wonders What the Hell Happened”) reads at 6 p.m. at the Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (tickets are $6 for admission or $30 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Jasmine Guillory (“By the Book: A Meant to Be Novel”) is in conversation with Meredith Goldstein in person at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (tickets are $20 and include a copy of the book to be picked up) . . . Dan Charnas (“Dilla Time: The Life and Afterlife of J Dilla, the Hip-Hop Producer Who Reinvented Rhythm”) is in conversation with Darryl C. Murphy virtually and in person at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace (tickets $5 for virtual attendees and students, and $15 for in-person general admission) . . . Eric Jay Dolin (“Rebels at Sea: Privateering in the American Revolution”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Adam White (“The Midcoast”) is in conversation with Andrew Martin at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition . . . Nathaniel Philbrick (“Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (tickets are $5) . . . William Martin (“December ‘41: A World War II Thriller”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Tales of Cape Cod (tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members).
TUESDAY
Ann Leary (“The Foundling”) is in conversation with Alex Green at 3 p.m. at American Inspiration by New England Historic Genealogical Society . . . David Kaiser (“Quantum Legacies: Dispatches from an Uncertain World”) reads at 6 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Hank Phillippi Ryan (“Her Perfect Life”) is in conversation with Deborah Norkin at 7 p.m. at Goodnow Library . . . John Taylor Williams (”The Shores of Bohemia: A Cape Cod Story 1910-1960″) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Bo Seo (“Good Arguments: How Debate Teaches Us to Listen and Be Heard”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Marika McCoola and Aatmaja Pandya (“Slip”) read in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Carrie Finison and Brittany Jackson (“Lulu & Zoey: A Sister Story”) read at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.
WEDNESDAY
Kristan Higgins (“Out of the Clear Blue Sky”) reads in person at noon at An Unlikely Story (tickets are $45 and include lunch and a copy of the book to be picked up) . . . James Patterson (“James Patterson by James Patterson: The Stories of My Life”) is in conversation with Hank Phillippi Ryan at 6 p.m. at the Coolidge Corner Theatre at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith (tickets are $35 and include a copy of the book to be picked up) . . . Donna Gordon (“What Ben Franklin Would Have Told Me”) is in conversation with Virginia Pye in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Julia Glass (“Vigil Harbor”) and Madeline Kay Sneed (“The Golden Season”) are in conversation with Steve Yarbrough in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
THURSDAY
Nathaniel Philbrick (“Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy”) reads at noon at the Willowbend Country Club at an event hosted by Friends of the Mashpee Public Library (tickets are $75 and include lunch) . . . Dahlia Adler (“Home Field Advantage”) is in conversation with Sarah Henning at 6 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Marika McCoola and Aatmaja Pandya (“Slip”) read in person at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Sloane Crosley (“Cult Classic”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Imogen Binnie (“Nevada”) is in conversation with Andrea Lawlor in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Richard White (“Who Killed Jane Stanford? A Gilded Age Tale of Murder, Deceit, Spirits and the Birth of a University”) reads at 7 p.m. at Boston Athenæum (tickets are free for members and $5 for non-members).
FRIDAY
Lindsey Fitzharris (“The Facemaker: A Visionary Surgeon’s Battle to Mend the Disfigured Soldiers of World War I”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Keith Gessen (“Raising Raffi: The First Five Years”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Selby Van Pelt (“Remarkably Bright Creatures”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Partridge Boswell (“Some Far Country”), Keith O’Shaughnessy (“Petrushka”), and Tino Villanueva (“So Spoke Penelope”) read virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop.
SATURDAY
Alison Goldberg (“Bottle Tops: The Art of El Anatsui”) reads in person at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Melissa Shapiro (“Piglet Comes Home: How a Deaf Blind Pink Puppy Found His Family”) reads in person at 1 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (tickets are $5) . . . Emily E. Murphy (“Goodnight, Symphony”) reads in person at 2 p.m. at Wellesley Books . . . Samit Basu (“The City Inside”) is in conversation with Zen Cho at 2 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . David Sedaris (“Happy-Go-Lucky”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (tickets are $31 and include a copy of the book to be picked up).
