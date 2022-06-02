‘Benediction’: in war and love and well beyond

Davies’s “The Long Day Closes” (1992), an autobiographical drama about a boy coming of age in Liverpool in the 1950s, is the movie Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” might have been if Branagh were a great filmmaker. “The House of Mirth” (2000), starring Gillian Anderson, is as good a film adaptation of a literary classic as there is. Davies’s one documentary, “Of Time and the City” (2008), about Liverpool, has an emotional gravity rare for any film, narrative or nonfiction.

Perhaps no working director has a filmography with as perplexing a combination of high achievement and low profile as Terence Davies does. Davies has been making feature films of surpassing beauty and scrupulous intelligence since 1988. His latest, “Benediction,” opens in theaters Friday.

“Benediction” has at least three things in common with its immediate predecessor, “A Quiet Passion” (2016). Both are biographies of poets, Siegfried Sassoon and Emily Dickinson, respectively. Both are suffused with great feeling. And despite having much to recommend them, both don’t really work.

Sassoon (1886-1967) was an extremely complicated man. Despite being a son of wealth and privilege, he was intrinsically an outsider: half Jewish, gay, a World War I hero who became an outspoken opponent of the war (while still in the army), a deeply belligerent man who reserved some of his harshest treatment for his much-loved only son and converted to Catholicism toward the end of his life. It’s surely not too much to see Davies — gay, Catholic, highly cultivated, and no stranger to outsider status — identifying to at least some degree with his protagonist.

Jack Lowden in "Benediction." Laurence Cendrowicz/Roadside Attractions

Sassoon’s complicatedness is part of what makes him so interesting. It also makes him challenging as a subject. One way Davies addresses the complicatedness is to cast two actors in the part: as the young Sassoon, Jack Lowden (the Apple TV+ series “Slow Horses”); and, as the old, embittered Sassoon, Peter Capaldi. Lowden is fine, in an unformed sort of way. He looks a bit like a diffident, slightly bewildered version of a young Russell Crowe. Lowden has far more screen time than Capaldi. But the older actor’s ferocity makes much more of an impression. His gaze is like gunfire. It’s hard to believe that this same actor played Peter Riegert’s sweetly feckless assistant in “Local Hero” (1983).

Davies uses an inspired device to join the actors’ performances. He shows Lowden sitting in a rural church, the camera pans over the interior, and returns to find Capaldi. It’s the visual equivalent of a musical transposition, and music matters a great deal to Davies. Its use here runs a rather startling gamut, from Ivor Novello show tunes to “Ghost Riders in the Sky” (an uncharacteristically maladroit selection) to an a cappella “Silent Night,” sung in German, over shots of a snow-covered battlefield. Vaughan Williams’s “Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis” is used to shattering effect to accompany an enactment of Wilfred Owen’s classic anti-war poem “Disabled.”

The various dissonances Sassoon’s life contained are no small part of the challenge Davies faces. Tonally, the war years clash with the luxe campiness of his postwar London love affairs, which in turn clash with the astringency of his later life. With considerable skill, Davies tries to weave these together with various transitional devices — musical, visual, verbal — but the sections don’t cohere.

“Benediction” is very handsome. That’s as much of a Davies trademark as his handling of music is. It’s here achieved with the expert assistance of cinematographer Nicola Daley. Yet in that handsomeness, and with so many requisite posh period settings, the movie can take on a certain . . . “Downton Abbey” aspect? Although this might appeal to some viewers, it’s surely not the effect Davies is after.

Kate Phillips and Jack Lowden in "Benediction." Laurence Cendrowicz/Roadside Attractions

Related to that is an almost-comical amount of name-dropping: Winston Churchill here, Noel Coward there, and let’s not forget cameo parts for Edith Sitwell, Lady Ottoline Morrell, and T.E. Lawrence. There are major roles for Novello (a grindingly arch Jeremy Irvine), who was one of Sassoon’s lovers, and Owen (Matthew Tennyson), famously befriended by Sassoon when the two were convalescents in a military hospital. The name-dropping is not unjustified. Sassoon knew all these people or his family did. But it does get a bit distracting.

For obvious reasons, the war years have a weight that the rest of “Benediction” can’t match. To underscore that weight, Davies does something quite interesting — and disastrous. We don’t see Sassoon on the battlefield. Instead, Davies regularly inserts snippets of documentary footage. Here is dissonance, all right, and distraction, too, albeit of a very different sort. The reality of these black-and-white images makes the rest of the movie seem trivial, even frivolous. Instead of distancing “Benediction” from “Downton Abbey,” they make it seem that much closer. Against that, even Capaldi’s wormwood stare can do only so much.

★★½

BENEDICTION

Written and directed by Terence Davies. Starring Jack Lowden, Peter Capaldi, Jeremy Irvine, Matthew Tennyson. At Boston Common, Coolidge Corner, Kendall Square, Dedham Community, suburbs. 137 minutes. PG-13 (disturbing war images, some sexual material, thematic elements).





