Extraordinary animals, an extraneous wall, a musical celebration

Daniel Ferguson’s “Superpower Dogs” profiles pooches who are trained to track down and rescue disaster victims. The subjects range from Reef, a Newfoundland in Italy who saves people from drowning, to Halo, a Dutch Shepherd pup learning how to sniff out victims buried in rubble. Chris Evans, a.k.a. Captain America, narrates the film in the persona of Henry, a canine avalanche expert in British Columbia. Though the film takes a whimsical approach, drawing on the style and spirit of superhero movies, it doesn’t stray far from the realities of destruction and catastrophe these noble beasts encounter.

Not to be outdone by the heroes of “Superhero Dogs,” the birds in Andrew Young’s “Wings Over Water” (narrated by former Batman Michael Keaton) also demonstrate superhuman capabilities. Focusing on the imposing Sandhill Crane, the minute Yellow Warbler, and the unassuming Mallard, the film rivals “Winged Migration” (2001) in its footage of feathered creatures as they make their annual journey along with some 200 other avian species over thousands of treacherous miles to the refuge of the vast wetlands covering the Great Plains of North America. Highlights include close-ups of birds pooping (truly impressive on a giant 3-D screen) and a montage of goofy mating dances set to disco music.

If the Oscar-winning “My Octopus Teacher” (2020) won you over to those slimy mollusks, you will probably enjoy Bertrand Loyer’s “Cephalopods: Aliens of the Deep” (2020). Featuring octopi, cuttlefish, and squids, the film demonstrates the astonishing talents of these cephalopods, such as an octopus mimicking a deadly scorpion fish to evade predators and cuttlefish ending their nine-month long lives in a spectacular mating ritual in which they illuminate their bodies to emphasize their gonads. Refreshingly, these creatures are not threatened with extinction but are thriving thanks to the overfishing of the ocean which has eliminated many of their predators. Perhaps, Loyer suggests, as the human race itself faces an uncertain future, we may be entering a new Age of the Cephalopods.

“Superpower Dogs,” “Wings Over Water,” and “Cephalopods: Aliens of the Deep” are screening at the Simons Theatre at the New England Aquarium.

Tear down that wall

In “American Scar” Daniel Lombroso sums up the futility of the 458 miles of wall between the United States and Mexico that were built under former president Donald Trump with a brief shot of a section neatly sawed away by those who found it no obstacle to their passage across the border. But for the rest of this short but potent documentary, he is more interested in the many nonhuman species it blocks.

The scar of the title refers to the gouge that has been blasted out of mountains in Arizona, which are already virtually impassable to foot traffic, to make way for the wall that blocks bears, deer, pumas, bison, and other species, threatening their survival and wreaking havoc on the region’s biodiversity. Surveillance cameras capture images not of people prevented from crossing but of wildlife foiled in their attempts to follow migration routes that had been unchanged for tens of thousands of years.

Lombroso looks into the efforts of photographer John Kurc and environmentalist Myles Traphagen to reveal the full impact of this ill-conceived policy. “The wall will never stop people,” says Kurc. “It will never stop drugs. But it will stop wildlife migration instantly.” Adds Traphagen: “We‘re essentially altering the evolutionary history of North America.”

“American Scar” is part of The New Yorker Documentary series.

Easy listening in the Big Easy

As seen in Frank Marshall and Ryan Suffern’s zesty documentary “Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story,” the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival defines the word “jazz” broadly. Among those featured in performance and in interviews in this recap of the half century of the event’s history are Bruce Springsteen, Katy Perry, Jimmy Buffet, Tom Jones, Mahalia Jackson, Earth, Wind & Fire, and the Crocodile Gumboot Dancers of South Africa as well as more conventional jazz greats such as Herbie Hancock and Ellis Marsalis Jr. and his sons Wynton, Branford, Delfeayo, and Jason.

A diverse lineup. And as festival cofounder George Wein (who died last September at age 95) points out, they were ahead of their time. Invited in 1962 to establish a jazz festival in New Orleans similar to the one he organized in Newport, R.I., in 1954, Wein found that New Orleans was a city still ruled by Jim Crow laws. So he was not able to get the project underway until 1970, and even then it was a tense transition, proving to be a breakthrough in race relations in the city.

After that, only COVID-19 in 2020 would stop the annual bash, but it would return in 2022 with thousands attending and hundreds of musicians performing on numerous stages at the festival, catered by dozens of food booths featuring New Orleans cuisine in what one interviewee describes as “the world’s greatest backyard barbecue.” It even prevailed against Hurricane Katrina, rallying the city against the storm’s devastation, proving once again the power of music to unite a community and comfort affliction.

“Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story” screens at the AMC Boston Common 19, the Landmark Kendall Square, and the Dedham Community Theatre beginning on June 3.

