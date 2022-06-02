Lissa deGuzman had always hoped to play Elphaba in ‘Wicked.’ Now she is that girl

Originally from Wauwatosa, Wisc., deGuzman studied music and theater at Belmont University in Nashville before making her way to New York. She made her Broadway debut in 2019 in “King Kong,” before joining the cast of Disney’s “Aladdin” and then stepping into the role of Jasmine for that musical’s first national tour.

Lissa deGuzman, 28, is still relatively new to a role she has long coveted: Elphaba in “Wicked,” the story of the witches of Oz before the arrival of Dorothy Gale. The musical opened on Broadway in 2003, and while based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, it tilts toward the unlikely friendship between Glinda the Good Witch and the Wicked Witch of the West. DeGuzman joined the touring company in March, along with five other performers, including her costar, Jennafer Newberry, who plays Glinda.

Joining a tour already in process can feel like jumping on a moving train, she says, so it helped to have a group of fellow newbies and the support of an experienced ensemble that could help them get up to speed. Before the tour opens for its Citizens Bank Opera House run June 8-July 24, deGuzman spoke over the phone about meeting the standards set by Idina Menzel, who originated the role of Elphaba on Broadway, as well as meeting the expectations of the show’s many fans.

Q. How did you land the part?

A. I’ve always wanted to play Elphaba, so besides learning all the music, I would occasionally reread the scenes, so that no matter when the opportunity came, I was ready.

Q. How hard is it to make Elphaba your own?

A. Like everyone, I admire the way Idina Menzel just showed up the way she did, building a character not around herself but around the story that [book writer] Winnie Holzman and [composer and lyricist] Stephen Schwartz were telling.

But I was really happy to discover that the director wants each performer who takes on these key roles to bring their own interpretation to it. I was given a lot of room to make my own Elphaba, while knowing Idina Menzel set a high standard that I have to meet at every performance.

Q. How do you keep your voice in shape to deliver not only those notes, but the vocal power behind them?

A. I studied at Belmont University and had classical training in voice, as well as drama. That training strengthened my vocal cords and became the foundation for my performances, so that I can support those powerful notes with technical skill. I continue with voice lessons via Zoom while on tour, but I also rest, drink a lot of tea, and take a steam whenever possible.

Q. What do you like best about the role?

A. I love that Elphaba goes on a full journey in the course of the show, from beginning to end. It’s easy for audiences to connect with her because she starts in one place but has to change. The audience learns, at the same time she does, how and why she must change.

I also love the fans who come, often in costume, and tell me how much the song “For Good” means to them, to their friendship, or that it was their graduation song. It’s so rewarding to know the power of that sentiment and what different people can bring to each other.

Q. How long does it take you to apply and then remove that green makeup without destroying your skin?

A. I’ve gotten it down to a science now, so it only takes about 20 minutes to put on, and 10 minutes to take off. I use coconut oil on my face and Castille soap on my hands, but every dressing room has a shower, so that makes it easy.

Q. With eight performances each week, do you have time to relax?

A. It’s really important to rest between performances, but when you are on tour you get really close to fellow cast members. We’re a family. We get together for tea (it’s important to stay hydrated!), movie nights, and brunch. I’m lucky to have such good friends.

Q. How do you top being cast in your dream role?

A. I hope to stay with “Wicked” for a while, but like most performers, I’d like to stretch [creatively] by finding a show where I can be in at the beginning and help create the character.

WICKED

Presented by Broadway in Boston. At Citizens Bank Opera House, June 8 to July 24. Tickets start at $29. www.broadwayinboston.com

Terry Byrne can be reached at trbyrne@aol.com.



