Local bestsellers for the week ended May 29

2. Sea of Tranquility Emily St. John Mandel Knopf

3. Time Is a Mother Ocean Vuong Penguin Press

4. Either/Or Elif Batuman Penguin Press

5. The Paris Apartment Lucy Foley Morrow

6. The Summer Place Jennifer Weiner Atria

7. The Lincoln Highway Amor Towles Viking

8. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

9. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead

10. The Candy House Jennifer Egan Scribner

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Hawk’s Way: Encounters with Fierce Beauty Sy Montgomery Atria

2. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Knopf

3. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience Brené Brown Random House

4. River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile Candice Millard Doubleday

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

6. There Are Places in the World Where Rules Are Less Important than Kindness: and Other Thoughts on Physics, Philosophy and the World Carlo Rovelli Riverhead

7. Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath Bill Browder S&S

8. Taste: My Life Through Food Stanley Tucci Gallery

9. Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up Selma Blair Knopf

10. Riverman: An American Odyssey Ben McGrath Knopf

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Book Lovers Emily Henry Berkley

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

3. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

4. Malibu Rising Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

5. Oh William! Elizabeth Strout Random House

6. The Madness of Crowds Louise Penny Minotaur

7. Klara and the Sun Kazuo Ishiguro Vintage

8. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

9. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

10. People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry Berkley

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

3. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

4. Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City Andrea Elliott Random House

5. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life George Saunders Random House

6. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted Suleika Jaouad Random House

7. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

8. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

9. Slouching Towards Bethlehem: Essays Joan Didion FSG

10. Eat a Peach: A Memoir David Chang and Gabe Ulla Clarkson Potter

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, May 29. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.