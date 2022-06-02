Looking at a horse, from all the angles

So the arrival of a new novel by Brooks is cause for excitement and celebration. This time, in “ Horse ,” she has turned her gaze to the subject of horses and horse racing in antebellum America. How an illustrious horse’s skeleton ended up stashed in an attic, how a painting by a major artist became “a dingy canvas in a splintered frame,” and how the labor of Black trainers, grooms, and jockeys in the horse racing industry was occluded and devalued are parallel and related concerns here.

Geraldine Brooks is one of our most gifted historical novelists, creating fully realized worlds on topics as wide-ranging as the first Native American to graduate from Harvard (“ Caleb’s Crossing ”), the plague in 17th century England (“ Year of Wonders ”), and King David (“ The Secret Chord ”). Her pellucid prose, quiet yet compelling style, and facility with both nuanced historical detail and vibrant characterization have brought her critical acclaim, including a Pulitzer for “ March ”, and a raft of admiring, devoted readers.

Brooks is herself an ardent horsewoman, and her knowledge of and personal investment in the topic shine through Horse; she writes movingly of “horses as beings with feelings, even souls.” Anyone who grew up loving horses, anyone who dearly loves an animal, will find a cornucopia of riches in this novel.

Brooks has called Horse a “braided novel;” it intertwines multiple perspectives, two from 2019, several from the 1850s and ‘60s, and one from the 1950s. It ranges with ease across very different milieus: the postwar New York City art world; race tracks, barns, huts, and mansions in the antebellum South; glistening museum galleries and dusty archives in present-day America. The novel is a testament to the intelligence and humanity of animals, a stinging rebuke of racist and abusive humans, and a study of how the past gets recorded, remembered, and remade.

We begin with Theo, a Black graduate student in art history at Georgetown University who’s writing a dissertation about “depictions of enslaved people in the equestrian art of the antebellum South” and has rescued a portrait of a horse from a curbside junk pile. Next, we have Jess, a fetching young woman who grew up in Australia fascinated by “the interior architecture of living things” and articulating dead specimens, and who now works at the Smithsonian, “managing their vertebrate Osteology Prep Lab.” And then we flash back to Lexington, Ky., in 1850, and Jarrett, a 13-year-old assistant to his horse trainer father, Harry, who was recently freed by his enslaver, a retired obstetrician, and who hopes to buy his son’s freedom with earnings from horse races.

We return to these three third-person perspectives many times throughout the novel. The three main characters are connected through the painting Theo found, of a horse Jarrett trained, a horse whose skeleton Jess unearths at the behest of a visiting researcher. That horse, named Lexington, was “the greatest racing stallion in American turf history” and “the greatest thoroughbred stud sire in racing history.” We learn of Jarrett’s skill at interpreting horses — “their moods, their alliances, their simple wants, their many fears” — and of his deep bond with Lexington. Jess and Theo turn their professional relationship romantic as they work to unlock the mysteries of the painting and the horse.

The novel does not limit its perspectives to these three. A few sections are told from the point of view of Mary Barr Clay, a wealthy young woman who befriends Jarrett and aids in his quest for freedom, others from that of Martha Jackson, a gallery owner specializing in avant-garde art whose housekeeper brings her an arresting oil painting of a horse that intersects with her mother’s history as a passionate equestrienne. And jarringly, we are given one first person point of view, that of Thomas Scott, the “itinerant painter and scribbler” who painted Lexington; his sections, florid and unconvincing, are the novel’s weakest. The stylistic anomaly never cashes out. Why grant Scott the only opportunity to speak in his own voice?

One must admire the good intentions of Brooks’s novel: its commitment to laying bare the horrors of racism, its insistence on animal intelligence, its anger at climate change and man’s desire to control and exploit nature and animals. But the messaging feels at times heavy-handed. Comparisons between enslaved or oppressed people and animals pile up in heaps and soon lose their power to shock or move.

The present-day story is satisfying in parts but unfortunately proportioned. The thrill of historical discovery, the painstaking way that animals are articulated, the detective work Jess and Theo do to uncover what happened to Lexington and the artist who captured him on canvas — Brooks brings all this to vivid and fascinating life. But we spend far too much time with Jess and Theo, and a late, melodramatic plot twist in their narrative feels tacked on and forced.

By contrast, every scene and section with Jarrett is uncannily beautiful, wise, and true. His story, and the relationship between him and Lexington, are the heart of this novel and should have been its clear focus. Ambitious, well-meaning, and beautifully written in stretches, while labored or overwrought in others, “Horse” is an uneven offering by a great novelist.

HORSE

By Geraldine Brooks

Viking, 416 pages, $28

Priscilla Gilman is a former professor of English literature at Yale University and Vassar College and the author of “The Anti-Romantic Child: A Memoir of Unexpected Joy.”