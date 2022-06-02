The making of a timeless musical traced in ‘Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen’

Daniel Raim’s “Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen,” trenchantly researched by co-writer and co-producer Michael Sragow and narrated by Jeff Goldblum, offers a reminder of how the film fused schmaltz with tragedy to lift the spirits of audiences stressed out during a period in history at least as troubled as our own. That balance of the sentimental and the existential — the ability to switch tones from the exuberance of a bottle dance to the sudden horror and violence of a pogrom — plus a keen, if consumer-friendly, social conscience, distinguished the sensibility of Norman Jewison in films ranging from the Cold War comedy “The Russians Are Coming the Russians Are Coming” (1966) to the civil rights crime thriller “In the Heat of the Night” (1967).

Norman Jewison’s 1971 adaptation of the Broadway hit “Fiddler on the Roof” premiered more than 50 years ago to rave reviews and boffo box office, before scoring eight Academy Award nominations and three wins, including John Williams for best adaptation score — his first of many such honors to come. But the impact of the film has dimmed a bit since Pauline Kael declared the story of Tevye the milkman and his efforts to marry three daughters in a Czarist Russia shtetl “the most powerful movie musical ever made.”

He also had a yet-untapped penchant for the musical genre (in a Village Voice review of his pre-“Fiddler” 1969 comedy “Gaily Gaily,” Molly Haskell observed that his “movies have all been musical comedies without the music,” a skill manifested in his early TV work on “The Judy Garland Show” in 1962 and a Harry Belafonte special in 1960.

The latter had been one of the earliest network programs featuring a Black man in a starring role and an integrated cast of performers; a sensitivity to social justice issues would mark Jewison’s career. An ebullient subject at 95 when Raim interviewed him in 2017, Jewison relates how he first encountered US racism when, as a naive 19-year-old, he traveled to a segregated New Orleans and inadvertently sat in the the back of the bus restricted to Black riders. Chastised by the white driver, he disembarked in disgust. Later, he met then-US Senator Robert Kennedy and explained the premise of his upcoming film “In the Heat of the Night.” Kennedy told him that it could be a significant movie because the timing was right, a sentiment he repeated when he presented Jewison with the New York Film Critics Circle best picture award for the landmark hit.

When Kennedy was assassinated in 1968 at the height of his presidential campaign, the country roiling with racial violence, political division, and the Vietnam quagmire, Jewison saw “Fiddler” as a potential palliative for those who, like himself, were disillusioned and despairing about a world seemingly lost in chaos and ignominy. But to create such a pop cultural antidote, he needed not only to adapt the popular stage production to the demanding aesthetics of the screen but also to expand the appeal of Yiddish writer Sholem Aleichem’s stories on which both the film and stage production were based. Not an easy challenge for a director making his first musical.

In investigating how he accomplished this landmark in movie musicals, Raim presents a textbook guide to the director’s craft. He interviews not just Jewison but production designer Robert F. Boyle (nominated for an Oscar for his work on the film), cinematographer Oswald Morris (who won an Oscar), and the Oscar-winning music director Williams.

How did Boyle decide what town in the former Yugoslavia would serve as the setting for Tevye’s shtetl? He visited each potential locale and played songs on a tape recorder from the musical until he found a place that suited the vibe. How did Morris adjust his camera to the base color (brown, like the soil) that would anchor his shooting palette? He covered the lens with a silk stocking. As for Williams, he was charged with the daunting task of composing a cadenza to play over the opening credits for the violinist Isaac Stern, who would perform the music for the onscreen fiddler.

Also appearing in the documentary are the three actresses — Rosalind Harris, Michele Marsh, and Neva Small — who played Tevye’s marriageable daughters, and Topol, the Israeli actor whom Jewison cast for his depth, nuance, and authenticity over the hammy Zero Mostel from the stage production. For each it would be a dream role, but not one that would lead to any big parts in the future. As film critic Kenneth Turan points out in the documentary, “These actors came together and it wasn’t a launching pad for anyone. They created this world and then, like ‘Brigadoon,’ they just went away.”

