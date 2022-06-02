A new poetry collection on parenthood, authors support fund-raiser to fight breast cancer, writers awarded annual artist fellowships

For Portland, Oregon-based poet Matthew Dickman, an eight-month residency at the Provincetown Fine Arts Work Center altered his approach to poetry and his sense of what it means to be someone who makes art with words. In his new collection, “ Husbandry ” (Norton), Dickman delivers us into the squelching heartlift and heartbreak of parenthood, writing of being in the aftermath of a marriage, of single fatherhood, of the nightforests where threat, hurt, and loss lurk like hungry monsters. Dickman learns that the animals that eat their young do it not out of hunger or jealousy but “because they do not / know how to eat themselves.” These are poems of sandwiches and bandaids, of soothing sweaty bodies after nightmares, of the fear and grief that lives in every love. We often see Dickman kneeling, folding laundry, cleaning floors, in the domestic chores that are acts of supplication, humility, surrender in the “fabric-softened / chapel of love.” All the poems are in couplets, two lines for two sons, for mother and father, for the us plus other that comes to make something entirely new. Dickman is alert to death, which does its slow work, “like someone restoring / a painting / but in reverse,” and alert to the quiet joys that matter more than anything: the lilac blooms, the pizza parties, the humble act of helping someone live. A dark tenderness saturates the book, a sad-tinged wisdom, which is maybe the only kind of wisdom, as when he writes: “to love / something completely / you don’t have to / create it. You only / have to raise it.”

Writers together against breast cancer

For over two decades, Cambridge-based author, and 20+ year breast cancer survivor Alice Hoffman has held an annual fund-raiser to benefit the Hoffman Breast Center at the Mount Auburn Hospital. “Pink Pages” brings together a number of literary luminaries to read and tell stories, and this year’s edition includes novelist and Presidential Medal of Freedom honoree Isabel Allende; famous Mainer Stephen King; Pulitzer Prize winner Anthony Doerr; as well as Ann Leary, whose latest novel “The Foundling” was published last month; Richard Russo; and bestselling author, playwright, and filmmaker Adriana Trigiani. The event is hosted by Hoffman, emceed by former CBS arts and entertainment critic Joyce Kulhawik, and will include a special appearance by actor Denis Leary, husband of author Ann. The fundraiser is taking place virtually this year, this Wednesday, June 8, at 7 pm. Tickets are $150; VIP tickets, which include a signed book from each author, are $500. All money goes to the breast cancer center. For more information and for tickets visit mountauburnhospital.org/giving/pink-pages-event/.

Grants for writers

The Mass Cultural Council recently announced the recipients of its annual artist fellowships for fiction and creative non-fiction. Twelve writers were awarded grants of $15k each, including Amanda Giracca of Great Barrington, Asako Serizawa of Brookline, Clarin Clevidence of Northampton, Christine Chen of Waltham, Emily Everett of Northampton, Jennani Durai of Boston, Jerald Walker of Hingham, Mandeliene Smith of Lexington, Melenie Freedom Flynn of Easthampton, Molly Rideout of North Adams, Rani Neutill of Cambridge, and William Giraldi of Cambridge. Twenty-two writers were awarded $5k grants, including Aliza Ali Khan, Alysia Abbott, Beth Castrodale, Carla Panciera, Catherine Goldhammer, Cheryl Pappas, Diana Renn; Hillary Casavant, Jeffrey Yee, Kathryn McQuade, Kenneth Rosen, Kit Haggard, Laura Porter, Linda Dittmar, Maria Marchinkoski, Mathew Lebowitz, Min Han, Pedro Noé Morales, Sara Fraser, Shelley Senai, Victor Yang, and Yara Zgheib.

Coming out

“Virology: Essays for the Living, the Dead, and the Small Things in Between” by Joseph Osmundson (Norton)

“Brown Neon” by Raquel Gutiérrez (Coffee House)

“The Kingdom of Sand” by Andrew Holleran (FSG)

Pick of the week

Dawn Rennert at the Concord Bookshop in Concord, Massachusetts, recommends “The Smallest Lights in the Universe” by Sara Seager (Crown): “Renowned MIT astrophysicist Sara Seager has spent her career searching for alien life — exoplanets that will sustain life, not as we know it here on Earth, but life nonetheless. After she is widowed in her early 40s, love for her two young boys is the impetus to find her way back to sustaining her own life in this ‘new normal.’ Seager makes the science accessible and interesting for a lay person, and bares the emotions of her widowhood.”

Nina MacLaughlin is the author of “Wake, Siren.” She can be reached at nmaclaughlin@gmail.com.