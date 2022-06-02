‘Queer as Folk’ warning latest example of TV addressing tragedy

The “Queer as Folk” reboot premieres next Thursday on Peacock, and its opening story lines revolve around a mass shooting in a gay bar. The show is set in New Orleans, but the violence harkens back to the mass shooting at the gay club Pulse in Florida in 2016, when 49 people were killed and 53 were wounded.

So here we go again. Peacock has decided to warn viewers with a card before the show, in the wake of last week’s mass shooting of children and teachers in Uvalde, Texas. It’s following in the footsteps of Netflix, which put a warning on “Stranger Things”; Disney+, which put a warning on “Obi-Wan Kenobi”; and any number of TV shows over the years that have been released close to mass shootings.