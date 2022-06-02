Ringo Starr receives honorary degree from Berklee College of Music

Beatles icon and music legend Ringo Starr was awarded an honorary degree from Berklee College of Music on Thursday.
The ceremony and tribute concert celebrated Starr’s many achievements and countless contributions to music and entertainment. The ceremony featured performances of Starr’s hit songs, arranged and performed by Berklee students. Starr also said a few words.
“It’s a huge honor to have and accept this award,” Starr said. “In a way it’s like a strange fairy tale ... the idea that I’m indoctrinated blows me away. ... I just hit the notes. That’s all I do. And it seems I hit them in the right place.”
Longtime bandmate and close friend Gregg Bissonette, the drummer for Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band, as well as Berklee president Erica Muhl provided opening remarks about Starr’s life and career.
“Thank you and peace and love,” Starr said as he walked off the stage Thursday.
Berklee announced Starr as an honorary degree recipient at the 2022 commencement ceremony in early May. Starr was unable to attend the event in person, but addressed the graduating class in a recorded statement.
Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band are performing at the Boch Center Thursday night.
