See Jane run (an underground abortion network) in ‘The Janes’

Later my junior year, the Supreme Court heard Planned Parenthood v. Casey , the first post-Roe case that presented a real threat to reproductive rights. In April, I joined millions of others on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., to march. But I never thought Roe v. Wade would really fall.

It was 1992 and I was a college junior at the University of Vermont when I first heard of the Janes in a women’s history course. Not even two decades had gone by since the passage of Roe v. Wade , yet this fabled early-1970s underground abortion network already felt like it belonged in a history course. A collective of young people in Chicago — mostly in their early 20s themselves, and all code-named Jane — had put their own freedoms on the line in order to provide others with the bodily autonomy that women have always sought, and always will, no matter the legalities of the day. Thanks in part to people like the Janes, I had come of age assuming that my bodily autonomy was secure.

Today, my children are 17 and 21 — and I expect Roe to fall, soon. In the aftermath of the leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court may be readying to overturn Roe, the new documentary “The Janes,” debuting on HBO on June 8, feels less like ancient history and more like a prescient red alert.

I watched the documentary with my 17-year-old daughter, Stella, who was gripped by the first-person narratives. Grainy footage aside, this wasn’t unusual viewing for her; she loves “Dirty Dancing,” a family favorite that I think of as an abortion movie. I made a point of showing both my kids “Obvious Child,” which isn’t just an abortion movie, but an abortion rom-com — Stella’s best friend saw it, too. Why? I suppose I wanted these kids to know the same grounded expectation of bodily autonomy that I knew.

“The Janes” shows what happens when that autonomy is not a given. In the documentary, one Jane — actually a woman named Eileen Smith — describes the fear and helplessness she felt when a girl in her dorm came to her, bleeding heavily from an illegal abortion. Not long after, Smith herself needed an abortion, as roughly 25 percent of women will at some point in their lives, according to the Guttmacher Institute. It was the Janes who helped her get one, safely and relatively inexpensively.

“They told me it would be $500, and I said I didn’t have that,” Smith told me in a recent phone interview. “They said, what can you get together?” The Janes’ clientele ran the gamut across class and race lines until New York legalized abortion in 1970. At that point, mostly wealthy white patients traveled from Chicago to New York for care. The patients who still needed the Janes were now disproportionately poor women of color, while most of the Janes themselves were white, a dynamic discussed in the film.

At that time, the other major provider of abortions in the Chicago area was the mob — touched upon early in the documentary. The Jane Collective was started by antiwar and civil rights activists. “Jane was an outrageous undertaking by a lot of smart women,” says one member. “Traveling under the radar of the Chicago Mafia and Chicago Police department — that was a case where men’s underestimating women’s abilities worked very well for us.” Fliers around Chicago said simply, “Pregnant? Don’t want to be? Call Jane.” Over its years of operation from 1969 to 1973, the Jane Collective provided more than 11,000 abortions. At first, the Janes worked with doctors; over time, many members learned how to provide abortions themselves, enabling the collective to offer shame-free, affordable care.

The provider who performed Smith’s own abortion gave her what she felt was the best medical care she had yet received. “He was so good,” she recalled on the phone. “I was like, that’s a good doctor.” (There’s a little more to the situation, but I’ll leave that bit of storytelling to the film.) “He explained everything, he was kind, he put you at ease — even though you were blindfolded in someone’s apartment.” Smith started baby-sitting for the Janes — some of whom had children — who had counseled her, and while baby-sitting began answering the phone. “People would call and say, ‘Oh, I’m bleeding,’ and I wouldn’t want to just say ‘They’ll be back later,’ so I started looking things up in ‘Our Bodies, Ourselves.’” Not long after, Eileen became a Jane herself. “It was so clear to me that it was a good thing to do,” she said.

Back to that blindfold. What the Janes were doing involved significant legal risk and required subterfuge. The documentary shows us that the Janes were anonymously turned in and arrested, and it was only the coincidental timing of Roe v. Wade that kept those young people out of prison. Abortion rights activists celebrated, but really only for a moment. Abortion opponents quickly began organizing to fight Roe, a long game that has led to the fraught moment we are in right now — teetering on the edge of a rebooted version of what the Janes fought against more than 50 years ago.

Like me, filmmaker Tia Lessin first heard of the Janes in a women’s history course. “They were the stuff of feminist lore,” she said. Meanwhile, her co-director on “The Janes,” Emma Pildes, had a more intimate introduction to their story. Pildes’s half-brother, Daniel Arcana (a co-producer with her on the film), is the son of a Jane who appears in the film. “I’ve always known about the Janes,” Pildes said. “It’s part of our personal history.”

And it’s a story that says as much about our future as our past. “We knew we were making an important and relevant film,” said Pildes, but the leaked Supreme Court draft brought new immediacy and urgency to their effort. “It was not shocking, but still stunning, to see that leak,” Pildes said. “Tia and I have been steeped in these stories making this film and are so aware of the cruelty and violence and death and loneliness and isolation and everything else that comes with abortion being illegal. So to see those words on the page . . . it is just stunning that people can be that cruel, and to see a country that has so little value for women’s lives.”

At times I felt frustrated, even furious, watching “The Janes” with my daughter. But there were moments of relief. We were struck by Smith’s harrowing retelling about the girl in her college dorm, but we laughed when Smith admitted to the viewer that while she was helping the girl, “I was high.” Smith might be old enough to be Stella’s grandmother today, but in this film, she could be one of Stella’s friends. It’s a credit to the documentary that my daughter, about to head off to a college dorm herself, could relate to the Janes and their generation so easily.

And at least one of the Janes could also relate to hers. “When the Supreme Court draft was leaked, there was a rally in downtown Chicago,” Smith told me. She got on the El, ready to protest, and saw two young men and a young woman in the same train car — about the same ages as my kids — carrying signs, clearly headed to the same place she was. “They looked so determined,” she said.

After watching them for a moment, it occurred to Smith that she hadn’t been downtown for a long time and wasn’t sure what stop to get off at. “I realized, I’ll just follow these young folks. And it made me really happy,” she said. “They were empowered, they were not afraid. They knew where they were going.”

Naomi Shulman is the author of several books for children, including “Be Kind: You Can Make the World a Happier Place.” She lives in Northampton.