The shows and stars that Emmy voters shouldn’t forget

Most likely, you’ll err on the side of familiarity. You tend to automatically re-nominate what you can, in some cases (Sterling K. Brown, Brian Cox) because they deserve it, but in too many other cases (“Ozark,” Jennifer Aniston) because you’re on autopilot and enjoy affirming your own previous choices.

Hello again! I’m the guy who tells you what to do every year around Emmy time. Consistent if nothing else, I am here once again to chime in with the shows and performances I’ve loved over the past year, hoping you’ll consider my suggestions. The eligibility period for the 2022 Emmy Awards ended Tuesday, which means you will soon need to put together your lists.

Here, then, are a few specific actors and shows I’d like to see among your nominations when they’re announced on July 12. I’m not going to make pleas for the likes of “Succession,” “Only Murders in the Building,” or “Ted Lasso” (although Nick Mohammed better get another nod for a killer season) because I suspect you’re fully aware of them already. Instead, I’ll focus on the ones that just might get away.

‘SEVERANCE,’ THE OTHER ‘S’ SHOW: The sci-fi drama that captures the unsettling vibe that is 2022 needs to be very present in this year’s nominations, just as “Succession” has been in recent years. The Apple TV+ series is highly original, beautifully shot, tightly written, carefully directed, and stocked with an extraordinary cast led by Adam Scott, who has the kind of emotionally articulate deadpan that speaks volumes. In addition to Scott, a number of must-nominate cast members include Britt Lower, who plays the unhappy new employee, and John Turturro, whose company man is surprised by a mutual attraction to fellow employee Christopher Walken.

Jeff Hiller and Bridget Everett in HBO's "Somebody Somewhere." HBO

‘SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE’ NEEDS SOME SUPPORT: The charming, moving, and amusing HBO series about a midlife coming-of-age is low-key enough to slip through the cracks, so here is a proper reminder. In the spirit of “Better Things” and “One Mississippi,” it evokes the small setbacks and victories of daily life. Bridget Everett is a magical presence as a woman grieving her sister while looking for like minds in small-town Kansas. And as her new best friend, Jeff Hiller is a revelation, both as a comic sidekick and as a complicated soul trying to stay in touch with his spirituality.

THE YEAR OF MOLLY: She gave three outstanding TV performances this year, our one-time Mary Katherine Gallagher. Molly Shannon nearly stole HBO’s “The White Lotus” as the honeymoon-crashing mother-in-law from hell, and she provided a warm counterbalance to the vipers at the home-shopping network in Showtime’s “I Love That for You.” Her strongest work, though, was probably as the exhausted talk-host mother on “The Other Two,” an HBO Max satire about the longing for fame. Her movie turns in “Other People” and “Year of the Dog” have been remarkable, but I’m glad she’s still very present on TV.

Ncuti Gatwa in Netflix's "Sex Education." Sam Taylor/Netflix

THE NAME IS NCUTI GATWA: It’s pronounced “Shoo-ti” Gatwa, and you will want to know that, since the Rwandan-Scottish actor is going to be the 14th incarnation of the Doctor on “Doctor Who.” If you’ve been watching Netflix’s “Sex Education,” however, you’re probably well aware of him. Gatwa has been a force since the show began, bringing an infectious resilience and love of life to his proudly gay character, Eric. This past season, he stood out with two poignant story lines, one about having to stay in the closet during a family visit to Nigeria, the other about his romance with his former bully, Adam.

‘WE ARE LADY PARTS’ PLEASE: This buoyant British comedy on Peacock — which will be back for a second season — is about punk music as salvation for a group of young musical Muslim women in London. Created by Nida Manzoor, it’s also, more eye-openingly, about the many ways to live as a Muslim, outside of the stereotypes TV usually traffics in. Filled with unique characters, good songs, and a feel-good story line, it deserves notice and viewers. It’s an under-the-radar show, but that isn’t going to stop me from trying against the odds.

Renée Elise Goldsberry in Peacock's "Girls5eva." Heidi Gutman/Peacock

THE WONDERFUL WICKIE: Last year, in a major oversight, you ignored the lady who makes “Girls5eva” irresistible, Renée Elise Goldsberry. She turns narcissism into a fine art as the most self-absorbed member of the titular reunited girl group. Show creator Meredith Scardino likes the kind of joke-dense lines favored by “Girls5eva” executive producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock of “30 Rock,” and Goldsberry knocks each of them out of the park. Her Wickie is wicked good, wicked funny, and just plain wicked.

JAKE JOHNSON, PORN KING: I suspect “Minx” isn’t going to make a big showing. The HBO Max series is raunchy, which has probably limited the nominations for series such as “Shameless,” “The Great,” and “Sex Education.” Also, with “Hacks,” “Atlanta,” “Barry,” “Only Murders in the Building,” and last’s year’s big winner, “Ted Lasso,” it’s a crowded year for comedy. Still, there’s one actor you shouldn’t ignore from this shrewd and amusing workplace comedy about the first erotic magazine for women in the 1970s: Jake Johnson, the guy who played the eternally coming-of-age Nick on “New Girl.” In bell-bottoms and hip, unbuttoned shirts, he’s excellent as the porn publisher who has a capitalist soul underneath his laid-back veneer.

Himesh Patel and Matilda Lawler in HBO Max's "Station Eleven." Ian Watson/HBO Max

TURN TO ‘STATION ELEVEN’: The limited series categories have become very competitive in recent years, and this year — with “The White Lotus,” “Pam & Tommy,” “The Staircase,” “Dopesick,” “Maid,” and “The Dropout” — is no exception. That said, I do hope HBO Max’s “Station Eleven” gets a nod or two, Yes, it’s set after a flu pandemic has wiped out most of the world, but it has an affirmative twist as it looks at the value of storytelling and the arts in survival. Mackenzie Davis is a fierce lead, and Lori Petty captures the show’s bittersweet spirit.

‘THE GREAT’ IS: Even if you don’t like the bawdy, profane tone of Hulu’s “The Great,” even if the sharp wit of the comedy about Catherine the Great and her husband, Peter, fails to make you smile, even if its themes of hedonism, marriage, and war don’t speak to you, I hope you will finally acknowledge the sparkling lead performances by Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult. Her line readings are perfection, and his ability to bring hints of depth to an entirely foolish character is a small miracle. Go for it, voters, and maybe throw in a guest nod to Gillian Anderson for her turn as Catherine’s seductive mother. Oh, BTW: Fanning deserves two nods, the other for her evocative performance as Michelle Carter in the Hulu miniseries “The Girl From Plainville.”

Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams in ABC's “Abbott Elementary.” Temma Hankin/ABC

‘ABBOTT ELEMENTARY’ ON ABC: Here it is, the one network comedy that deserves awards recognition. The mockumentary, which is set among the teachers — and students, but mostly the teachers — at an underfunded Philadelphia school, isn’t a highly original concept, but it’s fleshed out beautifully and specifically thanks to sharp writing and an exactly right cast with strong ensemble chemistry. Quinta Brunson, the show’s creator, is likable but never cloying as the optimist of the bunch, buffeted by Tyler James Williams as her possible love interest, Sheryl Lee Ralph as the authoritative veteran teacher, and Janelle James as the useless principal.

‘THE AFTERPARTY’: In this comic whodunit, each episode is seen through a different character’s eyes — and stylized to match that character’s personality. It’s a rich concept, beautifully done, and the show belongs in the best comedy category. The cast is a lot of fun, too, with Sam Richardson a particular treat as the guy with a romantic heart. Ben Schwartz walks away with every scene he’s in as a pop music wannabe. And, as the cop investigating the murder and listening to each suspect, Tiffany Haddish is a cynical joy.

Sarah Lancashire as Julia Child in HBO Max's "Julia." Seacia Pavao

AND DON’T FORGET ABOUT: There are some specific performances that require serious consideration. How about I list a few of them here? HBO Max’s “Julia” is fluffy, but Sarah Lancashire is remarkable as Julia Child. Jenifer Lewis is indelible as the stubborn network head on Showtime’s “I Love That for You.” William Jackson Harper is a fine romantic lead as an introvert in need of some expression on HBO Max’s “Love Life.” Surely Margaret Qualley will get a nod for Netflix’s “Maid,” but don’t forget about Nick Robinson, who was a human-scaled loser. Jon Bernthal was a powerhouse on HBO’s “We Own This City.” Rebecca Henderson was unforgettable as an AA sponsor in “Single Drunk Female.” And Michael Cera was expertly unromantic as the boyfriend in “Life & Beth.”

