Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

BRICKLAYER If the two demos this local act has released via Bandcamp, the spiky “Gay Breakfast” and the menacingly groovy “Blooducker,” are any indication, O’Brien’s attendees will be induced to pogo and twist to fiery, obliquely hooky synth-punk this Friday night. June 3, 9 p.m. (doors) O’Brien’s Pub, Allston. 617-782-6245, obrienspubboston.com

MELISSA ETHERIDGE The raspy-voiced singer’s blues-tinged, fiercely emotional songs like “Bring Me Some Water” and “Come to My Window” have resulted in a decades-long career that accrues devotees to this day. She comes to City Winery for four one-woman-band shows that put the focus on her songs’ structures. June 5-6, 8-9, 8 p.m. Haymarket Lounge at City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047, citywinery.com/boston

Advertisement

ALDOUS HARDING The New Zealand-born singer-songwriter’s latest album, “Warm Chris,” casts a sidelong glance at soft pop and spare folk, twisting those concepts into unexpected shapes — “Lawn” has a metronomic restlessness that’s highlighted by Harding using the tippy-top of her vocal register, while “Bubbles” uses sonic space to highlight the tension in its lyrics. June 8, 8 p.m. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, sinclaircambridge.com

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country

TIM MCGRAW He’s no longer on the top of the mainstream country heap, but Tim McGraw still has enough drawing power to pull ‘em into stadiums and sheds. He’s using the package tour he’s anchoring to give a leg up to two youngsters he came across on TikTok, Brandon Davis and Alexandra Kay. Russell Dickerson also performs. June 4, 7 p.m. $29.50-$169.50. Xfinity Center, 885 S. Main St., Mansfield. www.livenation.com

STEVE FORBERT Forbert’s latest album is titled “Moving Through America” and that’s exactly what it does, as the veteran purveyor takes his muscular version of folk on a travelogue of observations and stories informed by a half-century of crisscrossing the Union. June 5, 7 p.m. $30. Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.passim.org

Advertisement

SAM MOSS Singer-songwriter and instrumentalist Moss has relocated his talents and expanded them as well. The one-time area denizen has decamped to Virginia, where he is now spending some of his time as a woodworker (check out his website for that part of his professional life). Happily, woodworking has not displaced music; he comes back for a performance Tuesday evening. June 7, 8 p.m. $12. Atwood’s Tavern, 877 Cambridge St., Cambridge. 617-864-2792, www.atwoodstavern.com

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

THE MAKANDA PROJECT FEATURING CHICO FREEMAN Pianist John Kordalewski’s invaluable big band, a baker’s dozen of Boston’s finest improvisers, not only keeps alive the compositions of late, great Hub native Makanda Ken McIntyre but also plays host to visiting jazz masters such as Chicago tenor saxophonist Freeman. June 4, 7 p.m. Free. Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building, 2300 Washington St., Roxbury. www.makandaproject.com

TONY HOLIDAY BLUES BAND The Memphis-based, late-blooming harmonica ace didn’t pick up the instrument until he was 29. But he’s since made up for lost time and is now considered a peer by the likes of Kim Wilson and Charlie Musselwhite. June 4, 6 p.m. Free. The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint, 175 Rivers Edge Drive, Medford. www.theporchsouthern.com

DRIFF FEST 2022 Boston’s own artist-run improvised music label, founded in 2012 by instrumentalist-composers Jorrit Dijkstra (saxophones, lyricon) and Pandelis Karayorgis (piano), presents its sixth multi-band bash of associated artists, featuring bassist Anna Abondolo’s Trio, soprano saxophonist Tony Malaby’s Kiri Kiri, clarinetist Guillermo Gregorio’s Quartet, and Dijkstra and Karayorgis’s ensemble Cutout, one of many they helm together and separately. June 10, 7:30 p.m. $20-$25. Lily Pad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge. lilypadinman.com, www.driffrecords.com

Advertisement

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

I GIVE YOU MY HOME Guerilla Opera takes over the Nichols House Museum for a site-specific operatic monodrama inspired by the life of the museum’s founder: suffrage advocate and garden architecture enthusiast Rose Standish Nichols. Music and libretto by Beth Wiemann: Cara Consilvio directs. June 3-5. Tickets are pay-what-you-can. www.guerillaopera.org

A.Z. MADONNA

Guerilla Opera's "I Give You My Home" Jeffrey Means

ARTS

Theater

THE LIGHT On the very night they get engaged, the relationship between a principal at a charter school (Yewande Odetoyinbo) and a firefighter (Dominic Carter) is put to a very severe test when a revelation from the past surfaces. Loy A. Webb’s play is directed by Jacqui Parker. June 3-26. Lyric Stage Company of Boston. 617-585-5678, www.lyricstage.com

SMOKEY JOE’S CAFE: THE SONGS OF LEIBER AND STOLLER A musical revue featuring more than 40 pop tunes by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, the indispensable duo who wrote or co-wrote “Jailhouse Rock,” “Hound Dog,” “Stand by Me,” “On Broadway,” and many more. Directed and choreographed by Stephanie Pope Lofgren, an original cast member in the show’s London production. June 7-19. North Shore Music Theatre, Beverly. 978-232-7200, www.nsmt.org

COMMON GROUND REVISITED Kirsten Greenidge’s long-in-the-making adaptation of J. Anthony Lukas’s landmark, Pulitzer-winning book about the impact on three Boston families of court-ordered busing in the 1970s to achieve desegregation in the city’s schools. Co-conceived and directed by Melia Bensussen. Through June 26. Huntington Theatre Company. At Wimberly Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-266-0800, www.huntingtheatre.org

Advertisement

DON AUCOIN





Dance

RONALD K. BROWN/EVIDENCE, A DANCE COMPANY Brown taps a deep personal spirituality to create works that touch the heart and rouse the spirit. The company’s works draw from dance traditions throughout the African diaspora, infusing them with contemporary American influences. This Global Arts Live program features “Come Ye,” inspired by the legacies of Nina Simone and Fela Kuti, plus the Boston premieres of “Mercy,” a collaboration with composer Meshell Ndegeocello, and “The Equality of Night and Day,” with an original score by Jason Moran and text by educator/activist Angela Davis. June 4. $40-$65. Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre. www.globalartslive.org

MALPASO DANCE COMPANY Cuba’s acclaimed contemporary dance troupe caps off the Global Arts Live Spring Dance Festival with a dynamite program of four diverse works. In addition to “Stillness in Bloom” by Aszure Barton and “Tabula Rasa” by Ohad Naharin, the company will perform the Boston premieres of the solo “Lullaby for Insomnia” by company dancer Daile Carrazana and the intimate “woman with water” by Mats Ek. June 5. $40-$65. Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre. www.globalartslive.org

AIR ARTS AT THE ARMORY Presented by the Somerville Arts Council and produced by ArtAssembled, this performance showcases artists of the AiR Residency program, designed to provide support for local artistic creativity. This iteration features new works by Brandy White, duo Jackie O’Reilly and Rebecca McGowan, and collaborators Caroline Bradbury and Claire Lane, who explore the impact of a Roman Catholic upbringing on the journey to womanhood. June 8. Pay What You Can. Center for the Arts at the Armory, Somerville. https://artsatthearmory.org/

Advertisement

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Arts

ANDREW WYETH: LIFE AND DEATH The quintessential painter of 20th-century American rural life — “Christina’s World,” his 1948 painting of a woman crumpled in a field of long grass, is one of those few paintings instantly recognizable by almost anyone, anywhere — had an equal fascination with death, including his own. This is the first public presentation of recently rediscovered drawings that Wyeth made in the 1990s of his own funeral; the show couples those drawings with works by Duane Michals, Andy Warhol, and George Tooker, all of whom depicted their own passing, as a deeper look at the nature of artistic meditation on mortality. Through Oct. 16. Colby College Museum of Art, 5600 Mayflower Hill Drive, Waterville, Maine. 207-859-5600, www.colby.edu/museum

TOUCHING ROOTS: BLACK ANCESTRAL LEGACIES IN THE AMERICAS Tracing “narratives of Blackness across the Atlantic world,” this exhibition brings together artists from the African diaspora who took cultural motifs, customs, and stories from their African heritage and repurposed them to portray Black experience in the colonial west, with an emphasis on artists working here in New England: Allan Rohan Crite, Napoleon Jones-Henderson, Ifé Franklin, Bryan McFarlane, Karen Hampton, and Stephen Hamilton. Through May 23, 2023. Museum of Fine Arts Boston, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

DOWN TO THE BONE: EDWARD KOREN AND STEPHEN GORMAN Pairing two artists across media with common purpose — Koren is a much-loved cartoonist and illustrator best known for his work in The New Yorker magazine; Gorman is a renowned nature photographer — this exhibition captures the ever-worsening climate crisis from opposite ends. Gorman’s photographs of polar bears struggling to survive in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge feel like the “before,” while Koren’s dystopic drawings of wildlife wandering the ruins of human society appear as what seems more everyday like an inevitable “after.” Through Feb. 5. Peabody Essex Museum. 161 Essex St., Salem. 978-745-9500, pem.org

MURRAY WHYTE

SERGEI ISUPOV: PAST & PRESENT The ceramic sculptor was raised in Ukraine and Estonia, and his family still lives in Kyiv. His surrealist figurative works reflect on home, identity, and security, and the recent, semi-autobiographical works in this show are freighted with anxiety about the war. On June 11, Isupov will be firing a giant, site-specific sculpture, “Earth & Sky,” during “Healing Flames,” the annual summer festival at TurnPark Art Space (www.turnpark.com) in West Stockbridge. Through June 25. Ferrin Contemporary, 1315 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams. https://ferrincontemporary.com/

CATE McQUAID

Sergei Isupov's "Long Journey to Nowhere," from "Past & Present." PHOTO BY JOHN POLAK, COURTESY FERRIN CONTEMPORARY





EVENTS

Comedy

WANDA SYKES Getting older means Sykes can’t eat junk food like she used to, but that doesn’t stop her stomach from telling her to live a little and grab some Taco Bell nacho fries. “Ain’t no way in the world I could eat some nacho fries,” she says in her 2019 Netflix special, “Not Normal.” “If I got some Taco Bell nacho fries, I would have to eat them in the parking lot of the urgent care.” June 4, 7 p.m. $32-$70. The Chevalier Theatre, 30 Forest St., Medford. www.chevaliertheatre.com

BRIAN GLOWACKI Usually Boston comics have to leave town and make a name for themselves elsewhere, then come back to play a venue like the Wilbur. Glowacki has skipped forward to playing the gig without having left town, and he’s bringing locals Alex Giampapa and Janelle Draper along for a night of local comedy on the biggest comedy stage in town. June 4, 9:45 p.m. $27. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. 617-248-9700, www.thewilbur.com

THE IVY LEAGUE OF COMEDY Subtitled “Stand-up Comedy’s Funniest from Comedy Central and Late-Night TV,” this is a showcase of clever comics with a long list of TV credits among them. Featuring Ophira Eisenberg (NPR’s “Ask Me Another,” “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson”), Moody McCarthy (Letterman, Jimmy Kimmel, Conan), and Shaun Eli. June 4, 8 p.m. $25-$32. The Larcom Theatre, 13 Wallis St., Beverly. 978-922-6313, www.thelarcom.org

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

MONSTER JAM You can do the Jam, you can even do the Monster Jam at this action-packed display of speed, skill, and a little gumption. Don’t miss fan favorite 12,000-pound monster trucks like Grave Digger and El Toro Loco performing mind-boggling feats of pure torque. June 4, 7 p.m. Tickets start at $30. Gillette Stadium, 1 Patriot Place, Foxborough. gillettestadium.com

BEACON HILL ART WALK This Sunday, Beacon Hill will blossom with original pieces by dozens of local artists. If the weather’s nice, it’ll make for a perfect afternoon walk. June 5, noon-6 p.m. Free. The walk starts at 135 Charles St. or the corner of Cambridge and West Cedar streets beaconhillartwalk.com

POTTED POTTER Why read seven books when you can watch one play? This theatrical parody of the Harry Potter fantasy series is sure to give you a laugh, no matter your age. June 9-19, showtimes vary. Tickets start at $50. Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre, 219 Tremont St. emersontheatres.org

SAM TROTTENBERG















