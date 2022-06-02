Tracy Flick is running again, this time for principal

Having the affable Matthew Brockerick play the villain, an increasingly immoral teacher known as Mr. M., may have undercut Payne’s intentions, but either way Tom Perrotta’s breakthrough novel on which the film was based featured a more fully fleshed-out Flick. She still wasn’t easy to root for, but she also wasn’t the enemy, just a teen with big appetites who didn’t have it easy, who made minor mistakes and paid a major price.

In Alexander Payne’s acclaimed movie “Election,” Tracy Flick, as portrayed by Reese Witherspoon, didn’t evoke much empathy, even when she was wronged; viewers often reacted to Flick as if she were Hillary Clinton from a Fox News perspective — an overly ambitious female who lacked likability and didn’t know her place.

Returning to the hits for a sequel isn’t typically a good idea in literature. For every John Updike with Rabbit Angstrom, we get Joseph Heller returning to Yossarian and Milo Minderbinder in “Closing Time.” “Election” never ascended to the pantheon of “Rabbit, Run” or “Catch-22,” but it’s still a risk for Perrotta to return to his most famous character nearly a quarter-century later.

“Tracy Flick Can’t Win” has its flaws: a few too many hot button issues glibly tossed into the mix without real exploration and an over-the-top melodramatic, action-oriented ending. Yet even as the climax distracts and detracts from a thoughtful, intimate book, the novel earns its keep because Perrotta has reclaimed Tracy Flick from the movie version. She is still “moving forward, focusing on the task at hand,” but here she’s a richly rounded character enduring a quintessential modern American struggle — navigating her way to fulfillment in a world ruled by men, especially men with wealth or fame.

In Perrotta’s “Election,” Tracy Flick was the daughter of a single mom, an intense and rigid teen who didn’t have much but her political aspirations. In high school she becomes intimate with one teacher and when their relationship is exposed, he loses his job and marriage. So Mr. M., another teacher, decides Tracy needs to be taken down a peg. He rigs the student council president election — something Tracy has dreamed of and worked toward — so that the smart and competent Tracy loses to her classmate Paul, an underwhelming but popular jock. Mr. M too is found out but Tracy’s big moment is forever tainted.

You needn’t have read “Election” to enjoy “Tracy Flick Can’t Win” as Perrotta doles out just the right amount of backstory without bogging down in exposition. (That said, it’s still worth reading.) Flick is now a high school vice principal and single mom in her native suburban New Jersey, having left law school and abandoned her political hopes to care for her beloved mom during her dying days. Now her daughter, and honestly, her love life and social life take a back seat to her work as an assistant principal and her focus on fulfilling her scaled down-dream… ascending to the school’s top spot.

Flick is keenly aware of how her life has played out; when she tries meditating, the voice in her head alternately says, “You failed” and “You did the best you could.” “Both those statements were true and I accepted the mixed verdict,” Flick says, before confessing that she wants to find “the girl I used to be and tell her how sorry I was for letting her down, that fierce young woman who never had a chance, the one who got crushed.”

Perrotta’s bite-sized chapters and light touch means the book is easy to swallow but there’s still plenty of meat to chew on. Flick’s job quest runs into one obstacle after another, all of them casually tossed in her way by careless men. Truthfully, as much as this book is about Tracy Flick, it’s also about those men and the damage they thoughtlessly do as they glide through life.

These include Vito Falcone, a former NFL quarterback and the school’s most famous alumnus, damaged by his football days but finally trying to make amends for all the hurt he caused; a nefarious school superintendent; and the town’s richest guy, who made his money with a gimmicky app. But Perrotta isn’t interested in one-dimensional villains. Even Glenn Keeler, a secondary character who’s an avid Fox News consumer and an auxiliary policeman, is portrayed with sensitivity: he had a troubled older brother who was bullied by Falcone and who later committed suicide, leaving Keeler riddled with guilt. Despite his own anxiety and lingering sadness, he makes certain to offer encouragement to a youngster who struggled during the high school team’s loss to their rival.

In “Tracy Flick Can’t Win” Perrotta is probably less subtle in his social commentary than he was the first time around. “And who was I? I was nobody. A woman,” Tracy notes when she’s on the verge of having her dreams shattered yet again. “It didn’t matter that I was better than he was — smarter and more competent and harder working and more dedicated to the kids.”

But while authors are always told to trust their readers, maybe it’s better to make sure people don’t miss the point about Tracy Flick and about those men whose self-serving behavior continually undermine her. If readers re-think the way they view the competent and competitive women in their world — the Hillary Clintons, the Elizabeth Warrens but also their own bosses, colleagues and wives — then, despite Perrotta’s disappointing climax, in the end, maybe Tracy Flick finally will win.

Tracy Flick Can’t Win

By Tom Perrotta

Scribner, 272 pages, $27

Stuart Miller has written about books for the Washington Post, New York Times, Los Angeles Times and other publications.