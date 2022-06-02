Local plumber sentenced to prison for overcharging customers

A Massachusetts plumber who overcharged his customers and failed to pay nearly $1.5 million in taxes has been sentenced to a year in prison, federal prosecutors said. Jared Derrico, 35, of Boxford, was also sentenced this week to three years probation, ordered to forfeit $315,000, and pay $1.45 million in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, according to a statement from the US attorney’s office in Boston. He may also have to repay some of his customers an amount that has yet to be determined. Derrico from 2015 through 2019 defrauded at least 11 customers by either overcharging them for work he performed, or billing them for work he did not perform, prosecutors said. He then either cashed payments from his customers or deposited them into his personal accounts, and misled his tax preparer about the receipts from his business to evade reporting the income on this tax returns, authorities said. He pleaded guilty in February to tax evasion and mail fraud. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ECONOMY

Companies added fewer jobs in May

US companies in May added the fewest jobs since the pandemic recovery began, a private report showed, suggesting employers struggled to recruit and retain workers in the month despite a near-record level of job openings. Businesses’ payrolls increased by 128,000 last month, held back by a decline in small business employment, according to ADP Research Institute data released Thursday. That followed a downwardly revised 202,000 gain in April, and trailed all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The weaker-than-expected figures indicate that companies are still struggling to hire from a limited pool of workers. That said, persistently high inflation combined with a falling savings rate may lure more Americans to work in the coming months. The data precede the government’s monthly jobs report on Friday, which is currently forecast to show private payrolls increased by 301,000 in May. The ADP figures don’t always follow the same pattern as the Labor Department’s data. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MORTGAGES

Rates dipped last week

Mortgage rates withstood forces — namely inflation — pulling them higher this week, but their resistance is not expected to last. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average moved lower for the third straight week, slipping to 5.09 percent. It was 5.1 percent a week ago and 2.99 percent a year ago. The 15-year fixed-rate average ticked up to 4.32 percent. It was 4.31 percent a week ago and 2.27 percent a year ago. — WASHINGTON POST

CRYPTOCURRENCY

Regulators sue Gemini Trust over bitcoin contract

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission sued Gemini Trust Co., the crypto business run by billionaire twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, claiming the company misled it in answers to questions about a futures contract pegged to the price of bitcoin on Gemini’s digital asset trading platform. In a suit filed in Manhattan federal court Thursday, the CFTC claimed Gemini “made false and misleading statements” in meetings with commission staff from July to December 2017 about the operations of the Gemini Exchange and the Gemini Bitcoin Auction. Meanwhile, the company is making its first-ever job cuts, slashing 10 percent of staff as trading across the industry slumps. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HEALTH CARE

Staffing shortages to cost facilities billions

US staffing shortages amid the coronavirus pandemic will potentially cost nursing and rehabilitation facilities as well as home-health agencies $19.5 billion this year. That’s the conclusion of a study by consulting firm Oliver Wyman. The lack of caregivers has helped push occupancy rates at facilities down by 5 percent to 10 percent since 2020, according to the research published Thursday. That has dampened revenues already plagued by higher labor costs. Bedside nurses have left the field after coping with often-brutal hours and the trauma of caring for patients during a pandemic that has resulted in more than one million US deaths. Other caregivers are leaving for jobs with equivalent pay and less risk. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AGRICULTURE

India should be in a good position to continue rice exports

Ample rice reserves in India, the world’s biggest exporter of the food staple, and expectations for bountiful monsoon rains should allay concerns about the possibility of any “drastic” measures to curb exports, according to National Commodities Management Services Ltd. Global markets are fretting that rice may be next on the agenda after India restricted wheat and sugar exports. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INDUSTRY

Toshiba attracts lots of buyers

Toshiba said it received eight offers to buy out the conglomerate and two proposals for capital and business alliances as the Japanese industrial giant moved a step closer to a possible privatization. The Tokyo-based company revealed the number of non-binding bids received in a statement Thursday, without disclosing the bidders. It will evaluate them and choose one or more to pursue, as soon as possible after the annual shareholder meeting scheduled for June 28. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

E-COMMERCE

Amazon to close ebook store

Amazon will shut its Chinese ebook store next year, pulling a small but prominent business from a market where it’s failed to make major inroads against local rivals. The e-commerce giant will discontinue the Kindle eBook store on June 30, 2023, a spokesperson said in an emailed statement. It promised to continue supporting Kindle readers or refund any device purchases made after January this year. Amazon’s Kindle pullout coincides with growing regulatory pressures on both local and foreign companies that operate in China, including censorship and content curbs. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TRUCKS

Daimler says chip shortage appears to be easing

Daimler Truck Holding sees promising signs of moving past the prolonged chip shortage that has beset manufacturers globally, the head of the company’s Mercedes truck brand said. After months of factory outages due to the component shortfalls, the order backlog is keeping factories busy even as the global economy shows signs of sputtering, Karin Radstrom, who also leads the truckmaker’s business in Europe and South America, said in an interview. The world’s biggest truckmaker has so far also evaded disruption from coronavirus lockdowns in China, she said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

E-COMMERCE

Amazon workers sue to recoup remote work expenses

Amazon workers seeking to recoup expenses incurred while working from home during the pandemic moved a step closer to trial when a California judge rejected the e-commerce giant’s request to dismiss the lawsuit. David Williams, a California-based engineer for Amazon, claims in the proposed class-action lawsuit that the company violated state laws by failing to come up with a policy to compensate employees for remote work-related expenses. The lawsuit could cover several thousand people employed by Amazon in California, who ended up footing $50 to $100 a month for home Internet and office expenses. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Raise a pint to the Queen

Britons flocking to bars and beer gardens to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee over an extra-long weekend may provide some respite to the UK’s pub stocks, which are still well below pre-pandemic levels. Two years of on-and-off curbs on socializing have left Mitchells & Butlers, Marston’s, and JD Wetherspoon trading at around half of their 2019 levels. But with the four-day weekend kicking off a restriction-free summer, shares in pub operators are seen rising 30 percent to 50 percent over the next 12 months, according to price targets tracked by Bloomberg. — BLOOMBERG NEWS