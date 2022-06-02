OPEC+ agrees to bigger increase in oil supply, but prices keep rising

After a videoconference, the group said it would raise production by 648,000 barrels a day in July and then again in August, an increase of about 50 percent over the monthly rise set under a program last year. Effectively, what OPEC+ is doing is compressing three months of planned increases into two months.

The higher output was hailed by the White House as a diplomatic breakthrough after months of lobbying Middle East oil giants to raise production to ease price pressures. But the amount of added crude was unlikely to cause gasoline prices to fall. In fact, the price of oil rose after the meeting.

But the OPEC+ member countries are not expected to generate that output when the time comes. Many of the producers have already run out of additional production capacity. Only Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and one or two other countries have more oil to add.

Whatever they add risks being offset by what happens in Russia. Russian production is in decline in the wake of Western sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine. According to the International Energy Agency, Russia is producing about 1.7 million barrels a day less than its target of 10.8 million barrels a day for July. Further decreases in Russian output are expected later this year as the European Union’s effort to stop most Russian oil purchases takes effect.

While the amount of additional oil will not be large, some analysts said that the fact that OPEC+ was willing to depart from its previous routine could be the beginning of a breakthrough, leading to more cooperation from Saudi Arabia and other countries like the United Arab Emirates as sanctions reduce Russian output.

Until recently, these countries have insisted that they could not depart from the schedule agreed by OPEC+ in July. The break comes after diplomatic work by Amos Hochstein, the State Department’s special envoy and coordinator for international energy affairs and other diplomats.

“It is more important to see this in terms of the political signal it sends than the actual number of barrels it adds,” said Bill Farren-Price, the head of macro oil and gas research at Enverus, a research firm. It suggests, he said, that Saudi Arabia “may be more prepared to boost supply” as sanctions further reduce Russian production.

With growing constraints on Russia’s production and exports, a reordering of the world energy market is underway. The Saudis and other OPEC+ members with additional oil to produce could benefit. On the other hand, some analysts said that even the Saudis and the United Arab Emirates may be approaching the limits of how much oil they can produce.

OPEC+ suggested in a news release that it was responding to a reopening from lockdowns in countries such as China. Not mentioned was pressure from Washington for an increase in supply to address rising prices.

The Saudis are trying to improve their relationship with the Biden administration, which wants to prevent soaring oil prices from alienating American voters in midterm elections and damaging the economies of the United States and other countries. But Riyadh also does not seem to want to break its five-year alliance on oil matters with Moscow, which is a coleader of OPEC+.

Oil prices, which had fallen before the meeting, moved higher after the OPEC+ announcement, with West Texas Intermediate crude, the US bench mark, up more than 1 percent, to nearly $117 a barrel.

Nevertheless, the OPEC+ decision received praise from the White House.

“The United States welcomes the important decision from OPEC+ today to increase supply by more than 200,000 barrels per day in July and August based on new market conditions,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

A visit by President Biden to Saudi Arabia has been under consideration, but the White House would not confirm any plans. Asked about possibility of a trip, Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that Biden stood by his vow to make Saudi Arabia a pariah after the brutal killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

“I don’t have a visit to preview and don’t have a trip to announce,” she said.