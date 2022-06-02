10 ways to make it a true New England summer

A New York Times writer once quipped that “fried clams are to New England what barbecue is to the South.″ We concur, and not just because legend has it that the progenitors of Woodman’s of Essex ( woodmans.com ) were the first to batter and fry clams. It’s pretty hard to find a stretch of New England coast without a seafood shack where fried clams are a point of pride. Standing in line to order is a part of the summer ritual. We’re regulars at Bob’s Clam Hut ( bobsclamhut.com ) in Kittery, Maine, and Mac’s on the Pier ( macseafood.com ) in Wellfleet.

With apologies to Nat King Cole, there’s a lot more to the lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer than soda and pretzels and beer. New England has certain signature experiences that make summer more summery than ever. Here are 10 ways to embrace the season.

Hadlock Field is home to the Portland Sea Dogs, the Eastern League AA affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. David Lyon

Take me out to the ballgame

Visiting Fenway Park is always a thrill, but there are other ways to enjoy the boys of summer. Among the pros, the AA Portland Sea Dogs (milb.com/portland) play at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. We also love the community feel of the Futures League (thefuturesleague.com) games. Seats are close to the field, kids burn their excess energy with silly activities, and there’s something eternally optimistic about the college players who all think they will make it to the show. Even with the Woosox in the same town, the Worcester Bravehearts (worcesterbravehearts.com) pull in the crowds at Hanover Insurance Park. For the cream of the collegiate crop, catch one of the Cape Cod Baseball League (capecodbaseball.org) matchups.

Grizzly bear cars tip upside down on the Untamed ride at Canobie Lake Park. David Lyon

Don’t forget to scream

It’s not really summer until you’ve been scared silly on an amusement park thrill ride. The biggest and baddest coasters — most alluding to the comic book worlds of Batman and Superman — are found at Six Flags New England (sixflags.com) in Agawam. We’re fans of the grizzly bear cars of Untamed, the wildest ride at Canobie Lake Park (canobie.com) in Salem, N.H. We hold on for dear life and scream like banshees during the zero gravity rolls. As Canobie warns, it’s not a ride for those prone to motion sickness.

Tubers float down the Farmington River on a Farmington River Tubing expedition. David Lyon

Lie back and float downriver

For sheer indolence and relaxation, it’s hard to beat simply floating down a river in an inner tube. Outfitters set you up with an especially tough tube and life jacket, drop you off at the put-in point, and pick you up at the take-out for a return ride to your vehicle. Deerfield River Portage (drportage.com) in Conway suggests bringing a waterproof cooler so you can pull out at a bankside clearing for a picnic. (They rig the cooler to your tube so you don’t get separated.) Farmington River Tubing (farmingtonrivertubing.com) in New Hartford, Conn., offers a shorter float down the Farmington River where you’ll likely pass anglers casting dry flies.

Jared Goldman and Zach Fisch, watch "Jurassic Park" from the back of their vehicle at the Wellfleet Drive-In Theatre in Wellfleet on June 25, 2020. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/file

Keep your eyes wide open

The drive-in movie double feature has been a summer staple since long before the invention of digital projectors and radio broadcast soundtracks. Pack folding chairs and lots of bug spray for a night of action films and superheroes augmented by popcorn and ice cream. For a small-town feel, we like the four-screen Sunset Drive-In (sunsetdrivein.com) in Colchester, Vt. At the other end of New England, it almost feels like 1957 at Cape Cod’s Wellfleet Drive-In Theatre (wellfleetcinemas.com). Closer to home, the Mendon Twin Drive-In (mendondrivein.com) in Mendon retains one of the classic features of outdoor movies — lump-sum admission for a carload.

Feel the wind on your face

Even during a hot spell, you can chill with a self-generated breeze as you pedal any of New England’s bike paths. The scenery can be pretty terrific too. Rhode Island’s East Bay Bike Path (dot.ri.gov/travel/bikeri/eastbay.php) hugs the shore of Narragansett Bay, passing along marshes filled with herons and egrets. The Norwottuck Rail Trail (mass.gov/locations/norwottuck-rail-trail) skirts portions of the Connecticut River and edges along rich farmland in Northampton, Hadley, and Amherst. For more of a pedaling challenge, the Province Lands Bike Trail in Provincetown (nps.gov/caco/planyourvisit/province-lands-bike-trail.htm) loops through pine forests and sandy dunes.

Smiarowski Farm Stand in Sunderland sells a wide variety of produce. David Lyon

Savor the taste of summer

Now that summer’s here, we’re carrying small bills again so we can hit the brakes when we spot a folding table at the end of a farmer’s driveway. It’s also why we generally travel with a cooler and blue ice — so the sweetest strawberries, ripest melons, most luscious blueberries, and freshly picked ears of corn arrive home with their perfection intact. Look for makeshift roadside tables, seasonal PYO farms, and large-scale farm stand operations such as Lull Farm (livefreeandfarm.com) in Hollis, N.H., or Smiarowski Farm Stand (facebook.com/Smiarowskifarmstand) in Sunderland.

Keep cool with falling water

Desert peoples build fountains so that they can be soothed by the sight and sound of running water. Waterfalls are New England’s natural version. The splashing water fills the air with cooling mist and positive ions that are said to produce Zen-like serenity. One of our favorite woodsy hikes is the easy walk to Sabbaday Falls (fs.usda.gov) on the Kancamagus Highway in New Hampshire. Swimming at this falls is prohibited, but there is a swimming hole farther east at Lower Falls. Swimming is also prohibited at Bash Bish Falls in Mount Washington (mass.gov/locations/bash-bish-falls-state-park), but you don’t need full immersion to be lulled by the sight of the falls and the deep basin into which it tumbles.

A humpback whale calf's fluke is seen in the southeast corner of Stellwagen Bank from a whale watch boat. Pat Greenhouse/Globe staff/file

Let a cetacean flip you off

Several species of baleen whales feed in New England waters in the summer. Humpbacks are the favorite of whale watch cruises. Friskier than other species, they sometimes jump out of the water and make balletic turns in the air. But you’ll mostly see extended flippers, rolling backs, and flukes waving as the whales dive. Prime feeding grounds for whales are Stellwagen Bank and Jeffreys Ledge — just 12 and 8 miles from Gloucester — where Seven Seas Whale Watch (7seaswhalewatch.com) and Cape Ann Whale Watch (seethewhales.com) run cruises daily. Provincetown practically sits on Stellwagen Bank. That proximity allows Dolphin Fleet Whale Watch (whalewatch.com) to run sunset whale watches, letting you also tick off “sunset over the water” from your summer bucket list. Much farther up the coast in Maine, passengers aboard Bar Harbor Whale Watch (barharborwhales.com) tend to see a lot of seabirds and dolphins along with the whales.

Fireworks light up the summer night sky. David Lyon

Look up to the lights in the sky

The giddy effervescence of fireworks shouldn’t be limited to the Fourth of July. Fortunately, a couple of places in New England believe in pyrotechnic celebrations at least once a week. Little says summer more emphatically than a day at the beach — except a day at the beach punctuated by a fireworks display. Hampton Beach (hamptonbeach.org) in New Hampshire lights up the sky every Wednesday night from June 22 through August. Check the website for additional special dates. Maine’s Old Orchard Beach (oldorchardbeachmaine.com) fires off the rockets and starbursts on Thursday nights during the same time frame.

