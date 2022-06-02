4 fabulous rail trails in New England

These former railroad corridors are mostly flat, so they’re great for families, or anyone who wants an easygoing tour. Note that walkers, runners, inline-skaters, and folks pushing baby strollers use these multi-use paths too, so be respectful to all. (We’re looking at you, speed demons in neon spandex! We get it, you’re fit. Now slow the heck down.)

Want to feel like a carefree kid again? Hop on a bike. We’d even be tempted to attach baseball cards to the spokes with wooden clothespins to get that satisfying click-click-click sound, circa the olden days. As for dodging traffic and staking our lives on the good graces of local drivers? No thank you. That’s why rail trails are so delightful. Massachusetts alone has 93 multi-use trails totaling 461 miles.

To help us narrow down our list of great trails, we reached out to the folks at the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy (RTC; www.railstotrails.org). The goal of this Washington, D.C.-based organization is to create a national network of trails and corridors, and they recognize exemplary rail trails around the country annually by inducting them into their Hall of Fame.

Here’s a look some of their New England inductees (and a worthy runner-up), plus our own top pick.

Island Line Trail, Vermont

Pedaling along this scenic 14-mile path is one of the best things you can do in sporty/cool Burlington. With sweeping lake views and the high peaks of the Adirondacks rising in the distance nearly all the way (Vermont’s Green Mountains are visible in the causeway section), the scenery is breathtaking. This trail follows the route of the Island Line railroad, built by the Rutland Railroad in 1901, and links three towns and two counties. The best part: It takes you onto the Colchester Causeway, 3.5 miles into the middle of Lake Champlain. It’s a montage of Vermont gorgeousness, featuring a medley of parks, bogs, woodlands, beaches, and harbors.

The route begins in Burlington’s Oakledge Park and winds through the city and Waterfront Park, skirting the lakeshore for 5.5 miles. Among the highlights: North Beach, reachable via a side trail, and marshland areas Derway Island Natural Preserve and Colchester Bog Natural Area. The most spectacular section of the trail is the 3.5-mile Colchester Causeway, with sparkling water views on both sides as it arcs gently across the lake. You could end your trip here, at Malletts Bay near Mile 12.5, or cross “The Cut,” a 200-foot gap in the causeway that allows boats to pass through, to get to the village of South Hero on the island of Grand Isle. From May to October, a ferry run by the nonprofit Local Motion (www.localmotion.org) shuttles cyclists across the gap for (donations welcomed.) Most cyclists are keen to visit the small, rural town of South Hero, says Tom Clark of Local Motion. They’ll find “terrific little businesses that cater to hungry and thirsty cyclists,” he says, including restaurants, ice cream shops, orchards, and vineyards. Local roads are lightly trafficked. Check out Local Motion’s interactive map at www.vtbikeped.org. For information: vtstateparks.com/assets/pdf/bike_burlington_bike_path.pdf.

One of the “six most rewarding rail trails in America,” according to the Wall Street Journal, the Northern Rail Trail in New Hampshire offers glimpses of its past as a railroad line in Andover. Handout

Northern Rail Trail, New Hampshire

Rivers, lakes, and marshlands add variety to New Hampshire’s longest rail trail, a nearly 60-mile route that runs between Lebanon and Boscawen. A runner-up nominee for the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy’s Hall of Fame last year, the trail follows the path of the old Boston and Maine Railroad’s northern line. This section of the rail line was active for nearly a century, but abandoned in 1996. It was converted into a rail trail thanks to the efforts of hundreds of volunteers. Its surface is cinder and crushed stone.

The route was named by the Wall Street Journal as one of the “six most rewarding rail trails in America,” and it offers glimpses of the corridor’s historic past: At Potter’s Place in Andover, there’s a Victorian-era rail station now maintained by the historical society, along with an old caboose. The site includes the homestead and gravesite of Richard Potter, an African-American magician and ventriloquist in the early 19th century. Other potential stops along the way are the Enfield Shaker Museum, less than a mile off the trail in Enfield, and Daniel Webster’s birthplace in Franklin (plus Webster Lake) in Franklin. But it’s not all history — there’s plenty of natural beauty along the way. You might even spot a moose in the marshlands around Tewksbury Pond, between Canaan and Grafton, they say. The plan/hope is to extend the trail to White River Junction, Vt. For information: https://www.nhstateparks.org/visit/recreational-rail-trails

One good thing about rail trails — the signage is excellent. You may encounter a few road crossings and sections of roadway to navigate, but mostly the routes are off-road, hooray. Diane Bair

Eastern Trail, Maine

Who needs a car when you can experience the glories of southern Maine on two wheels? Approximately 28 miles long (including 4.6 miles of on-road sections) this Rails-to-Trails Conservancy Hall of Fame inductee connects seven seaside towns. Views of Portland harbor, the islands of Casco Bay, and the Portland skyline make it a scenic bonanza. Much of the route follows the old Eastern Railroad that connected Boston and Portland for more than a century, passing through South Portland, Scarborough, Saco, Old Orchard Beach, Biddeford, Arundel, and Kennebunk. (The trail — with signage — continues on-road for another 37 miles, through the towns of Wells, North Berwick, South Berwick, Eliot, and Kittery.)

“The Eastern Trail is unique in that it includes very urban sections as well as quiet, rural trails, and it ventures from ocean to saltmarsh to Maine woods,” says Jon Kachmar, executive director of the Eastern Trail.

A product of three decades of effort, the trail begins at Bug Light, a lighthouse in South Portland, and rolls through charming neighborhoods, passing through 3,200-acre Scarborough Marsh, a highlight of the ride. It enters sections of dense forest, winding along a beautiful seven-mile stretch of beachfront at Old Orchard Beach, reaching its off-road terminus at Warrens Way and State Road 35 in Kennebunk. Although the trail between South Portland and Kennebunk is mostly off road, there are a couple of on-road sections; projects are underway to fill in those gaps and get those sections of the trail off-road, and to expand the off-road trail beyond Kittery to the New Hampshire border. Launched in the 1990s and continually improved, the Eastern Trail has served as a model for other trails and is “a great ambassador” for the rails-to-trails concept, according to Tom Sexton, New England regional director for the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy. For information: www.easterntrail.org.

Honorable mentions: Other New England routes in the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy Hall of Fame are the 10-mile Minuteman Commuter Bikeway (Massachusetts; www.minutemanbikeway.org ) and 13.8-mile East Bay Bicycle Path in Rhode Island (riparks.com/Locations/LocationEastBay.html.)

And we’re adding our own favorite trail, thanks to its enchanting scenery and fun stops along the way (because why not add a lobster roll to your excursion?)

The Cape Cod Rail Trail, beloved by tourists and Cape Codders alike, is a 27.6-mile path that stretches from South Yarmouth to South Wellfleet. Mass Office of Travel & Tourism

Cape Cod Rail Trail, Massachusetts

Beloved by tourists and Cape Codders alike, this paved, 27.6-mile path stretches from South Yarmouth to South Wellfleet. Cited by the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy as one of the top ten trails in Massachusetts, it follows the old Cape Cod Central Railroad and the Old Colony Railroad lines that once brought vacationers from Boston and New York. Passenger service ended in 1937, followed by freight service, which ended in the 1960s.

The trail runs between the mid Cape and the outer Cape, passing through the towns of Yarmouth, Dennis, Harwich, Brewster, Orleans, Eastham, and Wellfleet. Although the trail doesn’t skirt the beach, it rolls alongside four kettle ponds in Brewster. One can easily access the National Seashore from the rail trail: In Eastham, a trail leads from the Salt Pond Visitors Center to Coast Guard Beach, and in Wellfleet, Marconi Beach is just a mile off the rail trail. There are several spots to grab a snack along the way, including Pleasant Lake Pizza Shark in Harwich, Hot Chocolate Sparrow in Orleans, and Cobie’s (a seafood shack) in Brewster. Some cyclists add an eight-mile spur, using the Old Colony Rail Trail from Harwich to Chatham. (With all this cycling, you’ve earned a treat at Chatham Candy Manor.)

There are a couple of road crossings, some spots in Orleans and Wellfleet with slight grades, and a bicycle rotary in Harwich (so Massachusetts)! It’s a fun ride, whether you do it all in one day or choose a section to explore. Happily, there’s plenty of free parking along the way, plus bike shops and restrooms. (Before you head out, download a trail map at the Friends of the Cape Cod Rail Trail website, www.foccrt.com). For information: www.mass.gov/locations/cape-cod-rail-trail.

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com