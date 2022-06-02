An upscale motor lodge, luxury in Newfoundland, and a portable cooler for adventuring

Little beats eating fresh fish right off the boat and The Banks Fish House on Stuart Street in Boston knows it. The restaurant has launched a new weekend brunch menu, featuring fresh fish and sustainable ingredients sourced from local farmers and multigenerational fishing families. Executive chef Robert Sisca and executive pastry chef Alyx Abreu have crafted a brunch menu with classic favorites and new creations. Try the buttermilk fried clams with candied bacon and waffles (topped with maple gravy), the smoked salmon (or lobster) Benedict, or homemade bagels with cream cheese, heirloom tomatoes, and chives. Or go for the lemon pancakes (topped with rhubarb-strawberry jam, blueberries, and whipped cream) or the steak and eggs dish. The brunch runs Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Reservations recommended. 617-399-0015, www.thebanksboston.com

See more than 300 pieces of Egyptian jewelry, from finger rings and anklets to precious amulets, during a new exhibit at the Worcester Art Museum opening June 18. Handout

Precious jewels on display

See more than 300 pieces of Egyptian jewelry, from finger rings and anklets to precious amulets, in a new exhibit at the Worcester Art Museum opening June 18. “Jewels of the Nile: Ancient Egyptian Treasures from the Worcester Art Museum” showcases an extensive jewelry collection given to the museum in 1926 by Kingsmill Marrs and Laura Norcross Marrs, both Bostonians. The exhibit coincides with the 100th anniversary of Howard Carter’s discovery of King Tutankhamun’s tomb and chronicles the Marss’ collaborative relationship with Carter. See necklaces and other treasures from Egyptian jewelers who were master metalsmiths and stone carvers, sculptures such as the head of Amenhotep, and even a few of Carter’s personal watercolors. The exhibit looks at the materials and techniques used to create personal adornments in ancient Egypt, the evolution of Egyptian style, and the 20th-century Egyptomania craze. Go to the exhibit’s opening party on June 17 or see the show anytime through Jan. 29. Admission ranges from free for 17 and under to $18 for 18 and older; advance tickets required; free parking. www.worcesterart.org

If you’re traveling to Jackson, Wyo., consider staying in The Virginian Lodge, an upscale western-style motor lodge built in 1965 that recently reopened after a full renovation. Handout

THERE

Where upscale meets motor lodge

If you’re traveling to Jackson, Wyo., consider staying in The Virginian Lodge, an upscale western-style motor lodge built in 1965 that recently reopened after a full renovation. The lodge has 165 guest rooms and suites with more than a dozen room types: Choose from a room with two twin bunk beds to a king-size suite with a pull-out sofa. The property sits on 13 acres and is a short walk from downtown Jackson. It has two oversize hot tubs, seven fire pits, a year-round outdoor pool (the town’s largest), and an onsite restaurant that serves breakfast and lunch. It will soon open a saloon and a burger joint serving the area’s renowned Billy’s Burgers. The dog-friendly hotel ($50 extra per night; two dogs max) also serves locally roasted coffee, organic tea, and artisan hot chocolate in its lobby 24 hours a day. Rates start at $199. 307-733-2792, www.virginianlodge.com

The Gros Morne Inn, a boutique property that opened this past week, offers ocean and mountain views from its 15 luxury guestrooms. Handout

A new luxury in Newfoundland

Experience western Newfoundland’s rugged coastline, towering fjords, and unique rock formations from a new inn nestled in a forested hillside beside Gros Morne National Park. The Gros Morne Inn, a locally owned boutique property that opened this past week, offers ocean and mountain views from its 15 luxury guestrooms. It’s filled with natural light, colors that blend with the surrounding landscape, and wildlife and marine artwork. The property has an outdoor spa with cedar-jetted tubs and a private sauna overlooking Bonne Bay, a large patio for dark ski viewing, and a gym. The inn’s fine-dining restaurant, Taste, offers seafood and locally harvested produce from the region’s farms. The new owners used repurposed materials from the original structure to build the inn, compost unused food, and run the property on solar and hydroelectricity. They have also partnered with Tour Gros Morne, which offers guests day hikes on the Tablelands, boat excursions around Western Brook Pond Fjord, and local seafood tours. Rates start at $292. 709-453-7226, www.grosmorneinn.com

Yeti took one of its most popular soft coolers — the Hopper M30 — and made it even better this year. Handout

EVERYWHERE

A portable cooler for adventuring

Yeti took one its most popular soft coolers — the Hopper M30 — and made it even better this year. The 2.0 version has a much-needed redesigned top that remains open so you can easily load and unload items — no more pinning the cooler open with your leg for access. It still has dozens of powerful magnets that keep the top sealed when the bag is closed to prevent leaks and keep contents cold. The durable, soft-sided cooler has a stable base for standing upright, closed-cell foam sides for insulation, and an adjustable shoulder strap, two sturdy tote handles, and a grab handle on the back for easy carrying. Load the cooler with ice, drinks, and food, then fold over the top and secure it in place with two buckles. Accessorize the cooler by attaching bottle openers, multitools, a waterproof YETI Sidekick Dry Gear Case (sold separately, but perfect for car keys and wallet), or other items to the exterior strap loops. $350. www.yeti.com

KARI BODNARCHUK

