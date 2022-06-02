The Boston Public Market plans for a cocktail bar; Serafina opens in the Seaport

The Boston Public Market (100 Hanover St.) raises spirits with the launch of Pine Bar , slated to open this month. It specializes in New England-made liquors (Dorchester’s GrandTen gin, Nantucket’s Triple Eight vodka); beers; and wines; with juices, bitters, and sweeteners sourced from the market’s vendors. Wander the stalls with a beverage, or alight beneath a neon sign that pays homage to The European, the much-missed neighborhood Italian restaurant just a few blocks away. The Filmark Hospitality Group runs this spot. They also own North End restaurants Ducali , Filippo , and Lucia .

Coming soon: Scene-y Serafina Seaport (11 Fan Pier Blvd.) is slated to open in the coming days, new from restaurateur Seth Greenberg ( Serafina Newbury Street , Bastille Kitchen , Mistral ). This branch is larger than the Newbury Street version, with a patio and more menu items, including chicken Milanese, veal scallopine, branzino, and cioppino, plus pastas and pizza. The atmosphere is Italian Riviera: pale green, rose, leather banquettes, and olive trees. There are other US Serafinas in New York City, Westchester County, the Hamptons, Miami, and San Juan.

Advertisement

Openings: Boon Noon is open in East Arlington (161 Massachusetts Ave.), new from Nutthachai “Jeep” Chaojaroenpong, who created many of the original recipes at Davis Square fan favorite DakZen. There’s a small market in the front and a takeout counter in the back, serving delicacies such as lox rangoon and shrimp doughnuts.

The Slow Dough Pizza Co. trailer rolls into the parking lot of Upper Falls Liquors in Newton (150 Needham St.), steered by Ian Maschal (Jack’s Abby, Eventide, Bar Mezzana). Pull up for pies topped with fennel sausage and garlic cream, Wasik’s cheese and wild mushrooms, and pepperoni with red and green chile.

The Burlington Mall (75 Middlesex Turnpike) has seen plenty of transplant restaurants lately, from New York City’s Parm and Shake Shack to Kennebunk’s Bennett’s. The latest big name to move in is Rosa Mexicano, the higher-end Mexican restaurant known for many varieties of guacamole.

Advertisement

Promotions: Nationwide event Black Restaurant Week comes to Boston starting on Friday, June 3, and lasting until Sunday, June 12. Restaurants including Larry J’s BBQ Cafe and M&M BBQ will offer specials; visit www.blackrestaurantweeks.com for more info.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.