At 80, Miriam Yorks is the Boston Celtics’ ‘Halo Mom’

Well you see, Miriam had a job to do at Celtics games, and it wasn’t exactly ushering fans to their seats or selling popcorn. In fact, the game couldn’t start until Yorks settled into the very best seat in the house, mid-court, inches from the famed parquet floor; so close to the action she could practically grab hold of Larry Bird’s jersey as he sped by.

For nearly 30 years, George Yorks drove his wife Miriam from their Framingham home to every Celtics game at Boston Garden. It wasn’t that she had season tickets or anything. “In fact, I wasn’t even a sports fan,” allowing for “maybe a closet wrestling fan.”

As the only woman on press row, Yorks from 1983 to 1995 was the official scorer for Celtics games. Every basket made, who made it, time it was made, and brief description of the shot, had to be recorded, all done on her IBM electric typewriter.

At the end of each quarter, Yorks’s handiwork, the indispensible stats sheet, would be distributed to the media and coaches. Sometimes the scoring came at a frenzied pace. “There was no time to take a break, like going to the bathroom,” Yorks said. Coaches could call timeout. Yorks had to wait until halftime.

Her first night on the job in 1983 came with a whiff of stage fright. “I was scared. It was intimidating. I felt the world was going to see my work.” What they saw was a buzz saw. “I could type 165 words a minute, said Yorks. “I was known as the fastest typist in the East.”

So when did she start feeling more at ease, getting all the action down in black and white? “About 39 years later,” Yorks kidded.

From 1983 to 1995, Miriam Yorks was official scorer for Celtics games. Richie Steckloff is to her left and Steve Nazzaro is to her right. Contributed photo

She is 80 now. Her courtside gig has surrendered, like many jobs, to a high-tech way of getting things done. Not to worry. Yorks is still a presence at Celtics games, since 1996 serving as media coordinator of the ninth-floor press box, known as the Halo section. She’s even picked up a couple of nicknames along the way, like “Halo Mom” and “Mama Mims.”

“I’m the matriarch of the organization,” said Yorks. Yeah, she’s an octogenarian, “but I like action. I can’t sit still.”

In her early years, Miriam wasn’t the only family member working a Garden shift. Her husband ran the overhanging scoreboard. George died in 2007. Two years ago, Yorks moved to Norton. Merrick Sokol – “my significant other” – drives her to the Garden now.

Recently the team honored longtime employees at halftime of a Celtics game. Yorks of course was one of them. She already had a ring emblematic of the Celtics’ 2007-2008 championship season.

“Miriam has always been very conscientious, very thorough, and very smart,” said Jeff Twiss, the Celtics vice president of media services. Twiss has been with the team for 40 years. “I’m a rookie compared to him,” said Yorks.

Through the years, Yorks got to know many of the players. “My favorite was Tommy Heinsohn.” After a Hall of Fame career, Heinsohn began a long stretch as analyst on Celtics’ telecasts. He and Yorks would frequently chat up in the press dining room before games.

He was a hard-nosed Jersey Guy in his playing days, but Yorks got to see the soft side of Heinsohn, who became quite a good artist. “Everyone loved Tommy,” said Yorks. “He was always smiling. He was good with little kids.” He passed away in 2020.

Yorks had a different take on Red Auerbach, the legendary Celtics coach and front office exec. The Brooklyn-born Auerbach was feisty, always up for a good fight, and didn’t exactly approach women on the basketball front with open arms. “I tried to make him smile a couple of times,” said Yorks. “It didn’t work.”

It’s been quite the love affair between Yorks and the Celtics organization, although she concedes “It’s quite a commitment to get to every game.” In 39 years, she figures she’s only missed 15. And she never had an out-of-control player stumble into her favorite seat.

“The boys around me were very protective. I was never in danger,” she said.

Yorks worked in the legal field for many years, honing her typing skills. She’s a professional proofreader and has proof-read Celtics’ media guides. Her website, mygoofproof.com, opens with this notion from author Jarod Kintz: “There Are Two Typos Of People In This World: Those Who Can Edit And Those Who Can’t.”

“Can’t” is not a word that mirrors Miriam Yorks. You just wonder: Is she really 80? Someone check her ID card.

Lenny Megliola can be reached at lennymegs41@gmail.com.




