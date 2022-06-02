Allegedly impaired driver for Quincy Public Schools arrested after crash with student in vehicle

A driver who was transporting a student for an outside vendor to Quincy Public Schools was arrested Wednesday after the driver was found to be impaired following a minor crash with another vehicle, officials said.

Neither the student nor the drivers of the two vehicles were injured in the collision, according to a Thursday letter to the school community from Superintendent Kevin W. Mulvey.

The driver for the outside vendor, whom Mulvey did not identify in the letter, was found by Quincy police to be impaired at the crash scene and was arrested there, according to the letter. Both police and school department officials reported the incident to the Department of Children and Families, Mulvey said.