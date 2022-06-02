Best things to do in R.I. this week: June 3-10

Rhode Island, this is not a drill. The first full WaterFire is upon us. Neighbors, we rejoice. For as we gather round these pyres upon these ancient waters, we offer up praise to our small but mighty state…! Plus PVD Fest, edible books, roller disco, Springsteen’s drummer and more. Now let’s make like a kid at the beach when the ocean’s still way too cold and dive right in.

BIG GIRLS DON’T CRY

And I’m not. Because I still have one more chance to see “Jersey Boys” at PPAC. The Tony and Grammy winning musical tells story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons — and will have you singing “Oh What a Night” all week. June 3. Tickets from $20. 220 Weybosset St., Providence. 401-421-2787. Details here.

PUP-ARAZZI

It’s time to bring your furry best friend — no, not Frank; your pup — to Roger Williams Zoo for his moment in the spotlight. At Pup-arazzi Photo Night, they’ll provide the wacky photo backdrops. You provide your cute little schmoopy (no, still not Frank) and your phone camera. #Puparazzi. June 3, $5 per pup. Details here.

MIGHTY MAX

Springsteen fans, don’t miss your chance to see E Street’s Max Weinberg play all your fave tunes. Max Weinberg’s Jukebox is an interactive experience, where Mighty Max invites the audience to create the set-list in real-time. Choose from a video menu of over 200 songs — from the Beatles to Bruce — at the Greenwich Odeum June 3. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Tickets from $62. 59 Main St., East Greenwich. 401-885-4000. Details here.

ROLLER DISCO

Disco isn’t dead.

Get your groove on at The Providence Rink with “Roller Disco” — lights, disco ball, and a DJ spinning old-school classics — every Thursday and Friday evening through October. No need to throw down any epic dance moves (unless that’s your jam, then by all means we want to see it) but feel free just to make a few laps before refreshing with brews, cocktails or snacks at nearby The Trinity Beer Garden. Oh, and you’re encouraged to wear “outrageous, fabulous and sparkly disco attire,” according to a press release. This week, hit up regular Roller Disco on June 3, and a special public skate, “Roll Through the Decades: The ‘60s” on June 4 noon to 8 p.m. The first Saturday of each month will be a decade themed day. Rhody: Let’s ride. June 3 and 4. #Disco $7 adult admission; kids and seniors $4; skate rentals $7. 2 Kennedy Plaza, Providence. Details here. theprovidencerink.com.

FIRST FULL WATER FIRE

This tradition dates back to our cave days, when Rhode Islanders drank Del’s by firelight in these healing waters, lighting fires to offer praise to that Great Coffee Milk in the Sky... Or something like that. Either way, this tradition signifies summer in Rhody. I won’t insult your Rhode Islandness by describing the whole event — you know the vibe — but a few details:

It kicks off on Washington and Steeple streets at 6:30 p.m. Browse and shop local artists and makers. Food choices include Sprout & Lentil, Saugy’s, Sweet Smokin’ Pits, Kettle Korn Express, Red’s Street Kitchen, Nanu Burmese Fusion, Caribbean Delights, Madonna Rosario Society, and Ja’ Patty. Trinity Brewhouse’s beer garden will be on Steeple Street.

WaterFire Marketplace returns to Canal Street with locally designed glassware, books, gifts, etc. Watch glass-blowing, catch a living statue, and see an origami master in Market Square. #WaterFire 6:30-11:55 p.m. Lighting at sunset. Free. Details here.

WATER FIRE CRUISE

The ultimate way to view WaterFire? From the water (not the fire.) As I write this, there are still spots on Providence River Boat Company’s “WaterFire Tour” June 4. If you miss it, catch another ride: They offer 50-minute narrated cruises daily. Prices vary. 101 Dyer St., Providence. 401-580-2628. Details here.

EDIBLE BOOKS

Love books? Love food? It’s time to combine them. Head to the Rochambeau Library in Providence June 4 for the Edible Book Festival. Stop by to taste a book and vote for the winner. According to the event info, an edible book is “an edible creation that can look like a book, be a pun on the book title, refer to a character, or have something to do with books.” (Why hasn’t Netflix made this a show yet? #GoodBooks. Free. 2:30-4 p.m. 708 Hope St., Providence. Details here.

MASTERPIECE THEATER

RISD’s newest master degree graduates are on display now at the Rhode Island Convention Center — yup, the same spot hosting Immersive Van Gogh. RISD’s annual graduate thesis exhibition includes work by students in: architecture, ceramics, glass, global arts and cultures, jewelry and metalsmithing, painting and more. Free. Work can be viewed digitally at risdgrad.show, or in person in Hall A. 12–5 p.m. on June 3; 10 a.m.–6 p.m. on June 4.

SUMMER FLEA OPENING DAY

Another sign of summer in Rhody: When Summer Flea opens outdoors. The season kicks off June 5, which also mark’s the Flea’s 10th anniversary. Expect some 70 artists, artisans, indie makers, small-batch bakers, community nonprofits, food trucks and musicians. #Happy10thFlea. Free. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. every Sunday now through September. 275 South Water St., Providence. Details here.

GOONIES AND MARVEL

Nothing says summer nights like an old-school drive-in movie theater, and Misquamicut Drive-in is showing two popcorn hits: Catch the cult classic “Goonies” and all it’s big-screen glory June 4, and Scarlett Johansson as Marvel’s “Black Widow” June 11. For each, one ticket gets your whole car in the lot — bring your crew. First come, first to park. $25 per carload. Gates open 6:30 p.m. Previews at 8 p.m; movie at 9 p.m. 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly. Details here.

MRS. MAISEL VIBES

If you’re the funny one in your crew, bring your comedy chops to the open-mic comedy night at Askew in Providence June 7. You might just be the next Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and take off into fame. Bar opens 6 p.m., sign-up at 6:30 p.m., comedy starts at 7 p.m. 150 Chestnut St. Details here.

SUNFLOWERS

Inspired by Van Gogh after catching the show? Same. Try your hand at paint your own sunflowers. Tourister Mill in Warren hosts a “Sunflower Bouquet” watercolor class for beginners. You’ll learn shading, textures and line work to create your 9x12 work. Materials are included. June 8, 6 p.m. $30. 91 Main St., Warren. Details here.

CALLING ALL RHODY FOODIES

Are you a foodie from Rhody? Meet more of your kind at Cranston’s “Rhody Foody Social.” At the Historic Park Theater June 9, you’ll nosh and mingle with fellow foodies in a “mixer friendly vibe” with music, raffle and light bites from the culinary team at The Historic Park Theater. Full plates will be available for purchase from the restaurants menu. Note: If you read this paragraph, attend this event, meet the foodie love of your life, get married and begin to enjoy a happy life of amazing food, get in touch with me for a follow-up story. 5:30-8 p.m. Tickets from $15. Historic Park Theatre and Event Center, 848 Park Ave., Cranston. Details here.

PVDFEST

Three days of peace, love and music. PVDFest, Providence’s free outdoor music fest, kicks off June 10 at 5 p.m. Expect fest vibes, from live jams to dancing, visual art, local food, beer, wine. We’re getting into next week’s column territory, but on Day 1, catch New Orleans’ Grammy-winning Rebirth Brass Band, the Big Easy’s Kermit Ruffins, and the hometown heroes, the Big NAZO Intergalactic Creature Band. #CreativeCapital. June 10-12. Details here.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin’.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.

