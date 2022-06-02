Brockton Public Library launches mobile planetarium

Starting at the end of June, the inflatable dome will be available to local schools and community centers with space to accommodate the structure — which is 10½ feet tall and 16 feet in diameter and inflates and deflates in 10 minutes, according to Pat Monteith, who is coordinating the mobile planetarium program.

The public is invited to a launch party for the new acquisition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 11 at the Brockton Main Library, 304 Main St. Because of COVID, masks will be required.

The Brockton Public Library is adding a mobile planetarium that can seat 40 children to its more traditional collection of books, music, and movies.

The software in the planetarium includes traditional solar system tours, but also allows for geology, geography, biology, and cultural lessons — some in multiple languages, Monteith said.

She said that the library consulted with public school officials before applying to the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners for a $30,000 grant to purchase the mobile system. The money came from American Rescue Plan Act, federal funds targeted to help communities that have been hard hit by the pandemic, she said.

“As with most schools, the coronavirus has had an extraordinary impact on [Brockton’s] nearly 11,000 students, in grades K-8 in particular,” Monteith said. “While the schools were able to provide food and technology resources to students and their families during the past two-plus years, nearly all enrichment activities such as field trips — which build on classroom instruction and expanding curriculum — were lost with remote learning.

“But also, many parents disapprove of their child attending bus trips to out-of-school locales such as museums and the aquariums,” she added. “Online virtual field trips do not provide the same type of experience. This project allows our library to bring an incredible experience to the students.”

Monteith, who describes herself as a “super volunteer,” said she has long been interested in space and is a NASA-certified “solar system ambassador” trained to give public presentations on space topics. The federal grant will pay for her to run the mobile planetarium program for a year — and train teachers and library staff to run it themselves afterward, she said.

This will be Brockton’s second planetarium. Brockton High School has a planetarium that for years was used for high school classes and activities, but has not been fully functional since the head of the science department left the district, Monteith said.

She said having a mobile planetarium in Brockton will take the pressure off the high school to accommodate younger students and allow teachers to focus on programs for the older students.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.