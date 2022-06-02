Doctor killed in Tulsa mass shooting had Boston hospital, Harvard Medical School ties

“We also have a letter on the suspect, which made it clear that he came in with the intent to kill Dr. Phillips and anyone who got in his way,” Franklin said. “He blamed Dr. Phillips for the ongoing pain following the surgery.”

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said the gunman who entered the facility and killed four people including Dr. Preston Phillips before turning the gun on himself and had blamed Phillips, an orthopedic surgeon, for his back pain.

The doctor killed in a mass shooting at a Tulsa medical office graduated from Harvard Medical School and had fellowships at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Boston Children’s Hospital, records show.

Phillips, 59, graduated from Harvard Medical School in 1990, according to his Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine profile.

Dr. Preston Phillips. Rich Crimi/NBAE via Getty Images

His biography posted to the site of the Saint Francis Health System, where he worked in Tulsa, said he also had fellowships at Beth Israel in 1986 and at Boston Children’s Hospital that same year. He had a second fellowship at Beth Israel in 1996, according to the biography.

Franklin told reporters Phillips was killed Wednesday along with another doctor, a receptionist and a patient.

Dr. Cliff Robertson, president and CEO of Saint Francis Health System, called Phillips “the consummate gentleman” and “a man that we should all strive to emulate.” He said the three employees who were killed were “the three best people in the entire world” and that they “didn’t deserve to die this way.”

Authorities said the gunman carried a rifle and handgun during the shooting at the medical building on a hospital campus, the latest in a series of deadly mass shootings across the country in recent weeks.

Requests for comment were sent Thursday afternoon to Beth Israel, Children’s, and Harvard Medical School.

Phillips had co-authored a book with Dr. Augustus A. White III entitled “Your Aching Back: A Doctor’s Guide to Relief.”

An online summary posted to Amazon’s website describes the authors as “leading specialists” on the issue and says the book provides “a short primer on the basics of back mechanics as well as a discussion of the wide array of possible causes.”

Phillips’s younger brother, attorney Phil Phillips, said in a 2020 podcast interview that their family lived first in Atlanta and later in Saginaw, Mich., and that his brother Preston distinguished himself during his graduate studies at Emory University in Atlanta before enrolling at Harvard Medical School.

Preston Phillips had completed his undergraduate studies at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Phil Phillips said on the podcast. The brothers were two of nine siblings, Paul Phillips told The Path & The Practice podcast run by the law firm Foley & Lardner LLP, where Phil is a partner.

After Preston graduated from Morehouse, Phil told the program, “he went to Emory. So in four years he got three degrees, including a masters which is insane, right. So, when I got to Emory and they said, ‘You’re Preston Phillips’ brother.’ I said, ‘I’m here for one degree. I am not Preston.’ I think he studied more in high school than I probably did in law school. I mean, he was just off the charts. ... This is why I say his resume is off the charts.”

Phil Phillips told the podcast his brother graduated with honors from Harvard Medical School.

“He left Harvard, went to Yale and did a four year residency in orthopedic surgery,” Phil Phillips told the podcast. “And then went back to Harvard and did a one year fellowship in spinal surgery. And so this is this poor guy from Saginaw who used to push carts at K-Mart during the summer. So talk about motivation, right, as to what you can accomplish for somebody growing up in the projects.”

In a Globe interview in 1997, Preston Phillips had described watching Tiger Woods play golf on TV with his then-young son. The story at the time said he was working as an orthopedic surgeon at Beth Israel.

“Tiger is an example of perseverance, talent and skill,” Phillips told his son at the time. “A lot of people possess talent and skill, but not many are able to persevere. Tiger has been playing golf for the last 18 years, and he has worked hard at his craft.”

Phillips, who was Black, told the Globe at the time that he also said another thing to his son: “Excellence has nothing to do with skin color.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. Jeremiah Manion of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.