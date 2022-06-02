Driver of vehicle sought in probe of slaying of couple in Concord, N.H.

Formella’s office also released images of the vehicle , which officials said has a model year between 2006 and 2012, urging anyone with information to call the Concord Police Criminal Investigations Division at 603-225-8600.

In a statement, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office said investigators want to speak with the driver of a dark green Toyota RAV4 that was parked at the Marsh Loop trailhead on Portsmouth Road in Concord on April 18.

Authorities in New Hampshire on Thursday said they’re seeking to identify and speak with the driver of a vehicle that was parked by a trail in Concord where Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66, were both shot to death in April in a case that remains unsolved.

Advertisement

“As previously reported, the investigation to date has revealed that the Reids left their residence in the Alton Woods apartment complex [in Concord] at approximately 2:22 p.m. on the afternoon of Monday, April 18, 2022, and went for a walk that led them to the area of the Broken Ground Trails which are off of Portsmouth Street in Concord,” the statement said.

Officials said family and friends did not see or hear from the couple after that day. The Reids’ bodies were discovered early on the evening of April 21 in a wooded area near the Marsh Loop Trail.

Law enforcement officials previously released a sketch of a person of interest in the killings, but no arrests have been reported. Autopsies determined both of the Reids were shot multiple times.

A reward of $33,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for the slayings, authorities said.

“Tips can be submitted anonymously by contacting the Concord Regional Crimeline at (603) 226-3100,” the statement said. “Tips can also be submitted online through the Crimeline website at www.concordregionalcrimeline.com, or text message TIP234 and your message to CRIMES (274637). All tips remain anonymous.”

Advertisement

Formella’s office said the probe remains active and “additional information will be released as it becomes available, while protecting the integrity of the investigation.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.