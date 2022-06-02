A fox got caught in a tough position, but help was on the way

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

On a recent Wednesday morning in May, someone saw something in Billerica that you don’t see every day: a fox trapped in a sewer grate. The fox had somehow gotten its head stuck in one of the holes and couldn’t get it out. Thankfully, the person did the right thing and notified authorities, who promptly came to the fox’s rescue. Billerica firefighters and an animal control officer showed up, and the fox was freed. Animal control tweeted out a photo of the fox and wrote: “Thank you to the Good Samaritan that saw this poor guy in need of help and Billerica Fire for the quick assistance!”

CASE OF THE MISSING FAWN

On May 24, a baby deer went missing from a yard in Tewksbury. Animal control appealed to the public for help by posting about it on Facebook. “If anyone has heard or knows of anyone that has taken a baby deer out of a yard in Tewksbury please reach out to Animal Control,” the post said. “Many people believe the baby has been abandoned due to not seeing mom. This is not the case. Mom hides away from the baby so predators can not find them. Early this morning a baby was taken and mom came back to find it. She is still in [the] area and we would like to be able to have Mass Wildlife reunite them.” Animal control later posted an update with some good news: The fawn was returned. “UPDATE: the Fawn was brought back! A concern citizen had picked it up worried about it being abandoned,” the post said. “They called their veterinarian office and was told to put it back immediately and educated. Mom was still in the area and baby was placed in a safe location.”

ZOMBIES IN BRIDGEWATER?

On May 10, Bridgewater police received a 911 call from someone on Pleasant Street who reported seeing a male and female walking toward South Street who looked like they were starring in Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video (remember the dancing zombies from that 1983 MTV classic?), and the caller believed they might be under the influence of drugs. Police were sent out and searched for the pair, but said “area checked negative,” as they were nowhere to be found.

ANOTHER ORBEEZ VICTIM

By now you probably heard of gel guns. Incidents in which innocent people are shot by gel pellets have been on the rise across the country lately, thanks to the “Orbeez Challenge,” which police describe as a social media trend that urges kids to shoot gel pellets at people and property. A recent example of this was reported at 9:01 p.m. on May 9, when Bridgewater police got a 911 call from a person on Summit Drive who reported being struck in the side of the head by a pellet while sitting on a porch. Police said the person appeared to have been another victim of Orbeez, and luckily they weren’t hurt.

DUCKLINGS SAVED

One day in May, a school resource officer learned that a family of ducklings was trapped in the courtyard at Shawsheen Valley Technical High School in Billerica. Animal control was notified and responded to the scene. The mother duck had not been seen for hours and sadly, some of the ducklings had not survived the ordeal. With the help of a staff member at Shawsheen Tech, the four surviving ducklings were recovered safely and taken to a licensed wildlife rehabber, where they will stay until they are old enough to be released back into the wild.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.