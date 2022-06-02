Green Line and Blue Line service disruptions continue following collision between two trolleys near Government Center

According to tweets from the T, the service disruptions remained in place around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

On the Green Line, passengers must board shuttle buses to complete travel between North Station and Lechmere during the Thursday morning commute, the MBTA said. Blue Line trains are bypassing Government Center station, one of the key interchanges between the two subway lines, the T said.

Service disruptions on the MBTA’s Green and Blue lines are in effect Thursday following an evening crash that derailed two Green Line trains near the Government Center station, injuring three operators, officials said Thursday.

The collision occurred shortly after 9:20 p.m. when a two-car, westbound train carrying between 20 and 25 passengers struck a two-car train that had no passengers and “was preparing to enter service at Government Center Station,” MBTA spokesman Joseph Pesaturo wrote in an e-mail Wednesday night.

Both trains derailed during the crash.

Three Green Line operators were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with unspecified injuries at the time of the crash, and a fourth operator requested medical attention about two hours later, Pesaturo wrote Thursday.

One T employee has since been released from MGH, the operator of the train that was entering service, according to the T. No passengers requested medical assistance, he said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

“Shuttle buses replace service between Lechmere and North Station due to an earlier accident near Government Center. Passengers can use the Orange Line to connect to the Blue and Red Lines,” the T said in an alerts.





One train was re-railed Thursday morning after the derailment during the crash, according to Pesaturo.

The collision Wednesday night is the latest incident to occur on an MBTA train and result in injuries, and it comes as the agency is under a rare federal review probing the safety of the nation’s oldest subway system.. In a radio interview last month, Governor Charlie Baker said the federal safety inspection is “a good thing” that would bring national expertise to T policies.

Last summer, a Green Line train crashed into the one in front of it and injured 27 people. The driver, Owen Turner, who had a history of speed infractions, has pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence charges.

In April, 39-year-old Robinson Lalin was killed when his arm became trapped between the closed doors of a Red Line train at the Broadway MBTA station and he was dragged.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.

Material from earlier Globe reporting was used in this account.









