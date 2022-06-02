Husband arrested for allegedly killing his wife in North Adams

Luis Rosado, 49, , was expected to be arraigned on one count of murder at Central Berkshire District Court Thursday afternoon, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

A man who allegedly killed his wife in North Adams on Sunday was arrested Thursday for her murder, the Berkshire district attorney’s office said.

A warrant charging him with the murder of Jillian Rosado was issued on Tuesday, the statement said.

He was taken into custody by police at 8:30 a.m. at an apartment on Fenn Street in Pittsfield , the statement said.

North Adams police and Northern Berkshire EMS responded to a 911 call at 7:54 p.m. Sunday from a home on Charles Street, and Jillian Rosado was pronounced dead at the scene, the district attorney’s office said.

Advertisement

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Jillian Rosado died from multiple stab wounds, the statement said.

“I send my deep condolences to Mrs. Rosado’s family for the heartbreak and pain they are experiencing,” said District Attorney Andrea Harrington in the statement. “I thank all law enforcement agencies who put all of their energy into investigating this homicide.”

The death remains under investigation by State Police.