‘It’s kind of scary to me.’ T riders outside of Government Center react to latest Green Line crash

“Now what do we do? How do we get to Maverick from here?” said Moore, 55. “We’re not from here. We’ve been here less than a year. We don’t know how to get around.”

Donna Moore and Dean Kizzee, twin siblings from Stoughton, have only recently moved to the area from southern Ohio and called the delays aggravating.

Outside of the Government Center MBTA stop Thursday, several passengers attempted to enter the station — only to be turned away and notified that the station was closed after Green Line trains crashed Wednesday night .

Kizzee, 55, said that recently while on the Green Line, a door closed on his arm while he was holding a drink. Then, he said, the car started moving, and he had to drop his drink.

These safety issues with the T, Moore said, scare her “to death.”

“We’re not really used to public transportation where we’re from in Ohio,” said Moore. “We’ve adapted, but I’ve never felt real safe, it’s kind of scary to me.”

Government Center station remained closed Thursday following a crash between two Green Line trains in the station Wednesday night, the latest mishap on the nation’s oldest subway system that is currently being scrutinized by the federal government.

The collision occurred shortly after 9:20 p.m. Wednesday when a two-car, westbound E-line train carrying between 20 and 25 passengers struck a two-car B-line train that had no passengers and “was preparing to enter service at Government Center Station,” MBTA spokesman Joseph Pesaturo said via e-mail.

Both trains derailed during the crash and the T was working to re-rail them Thursday.

Three Green Line operators were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with unspecified injuries at the time of the crash, and a fourth operator requested medical attention about two hours later, according to MBTA spokesman Joseph Pesaturo said Thursday. Two of the employees have since been released.

The crash is under investigation by the T.

Several riders weren’t aware of the crash, but still said they’d ride the T. Others like Olivia Erickson weren’t surprised to see the delays, even though she hadn’t heard about the crash.

Government Center is a “major station, so it’s a little annoying,” said Erickson, a Brookline resident. “But also, I’m Boston born and raised, so I’m very used to the T being not like the best. It’s inconvenient, but it’s also not shocking.”

For Kenny Aroche, the delays were likely going to make him late to his retail job in Lynn.

“It’s frustrating, but it’s something [we’ve] kind of gotten used to at this point. It’s just part of the daily life, right?” said Aroche, 22, of Waltham. “Like today, I just got here, and it’s just like nobody let me know.”

Aroche said his main concerns with riding the T were how fast drivers go and that sometimes drivers aren’t checking before they close the doors.

“I don’t feel like they’re going to check if anybody [is] leaving [or] getting out, getting in,” Aroche said.

Declan Cullinane, 20, of Newburyport, was in Boston to get his watch appraised at a jewelry store, but the store was closed after the manhole explosions in downtown Boston Thursday morning, he said.

“It’s a little frustrating,” said Cullinane, who was heading to Cambridge. “I mean, it’s not only the station … the traffic’s been awful today.”

Cullinane said he usually takes the train into the city, which have been “good experiences.”

“I’ve been pretty frustrated, and after hearing what happened last night, I was scared,” he said.

For Dan Huynh, 34, of Quincy, he wished there was more information available at the station, especially since he wasn’t aware about what caused the closure.

“If maybe they have better information over there at Park Street, telling people that this station was closed … that’d be better,” Huynh said. “It’s time consuming if you’re in a rush [and] you need to get somewhere.”

Other riders, who were headed to the airport, arrived at the closed station with their suitcases in tow.

Chunying Tse, of St. Louis, was headed to the airport from the Sheraton Hotel in Back Bay and got off at Park Street, she said. At Park Street, Tse said, she had to find someone to help her, but they told her to go to the Government Center station and never told her it was closed.

“They did show on the board that there was no Green Line service, so that’s how I knew I had to get out there,” said Tse, 56, while walking to State Street station. “But there’s nobody there to help you, to direct you, so I had to ask that person working there.”

As someone who isn’t familiar with the area, she said, the closure was frustrating, but luckily her flight was delayed by 30 minutes. She said there should be an announcement along the Green Line or more people to help tell passengers where to go.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.