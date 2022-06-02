In light rain and bright rainbows, Boston kicks off Pride Month

Boston Mayor Michelle celebrated the start of Pride Month with a Boston Pride Kick-Off celebration outside City Hall Wednesday.
As rain fell on the first day of June, people huddled under umbrellas, waved rainbow-colored flags and watched performers at the event coordinated by the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ+Advancement.
Speaking to the crowd, Wu announced that Quincey J. Roberts Sr. will serve as the inaugural Executive Director of the Office of LGBTQ+ Advancement.
Roberts has always been an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. He co-founded the Hispanic Black Gay Coalition with his partner, Corey Yarbrough. Roberts established the Youth Lounge with the Union United Methodist Church and Justice Resource Institute, a drop-in space with after school programs for LGBTQ+ youth of color under 21.
“I am honored to lead the newly formed Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ+ Advancement,” Roberts said. “Mayor Wu and her Administration’s work has been bold, purposeful and historic and I am excited to be a part of that. We have been waiting for decades for a space to call our own in city government and I look forward to advancing this critical work!”
The new office, dedicated to creating policies and programs for the city’s LGBTQ+ community will be a part of the Equity and Inclusion Cabinet.
A few blocks away from City Hall, the Massachusetts Parentage Act Coalition held a rally in front of the State House to advocate for the act’s passage, which to protect children regardless of how, and to whom, they are born.
The act will update Massachusetts law to establish parentage for children born through assisted reproduction, surrogacy and to same-sex parents who aren’t married, the organization said in a statement.