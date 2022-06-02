In light rain and bright rainbows, Boston kicks off Pride Month

Speaking to the crowd, Wu announced that Quincey J. Roberts Sr. will serve as the inaugural Executive Director of the Office of LGBTQ+ Advancement.

As rain fell on the first day of June, people huddled under umbrellas, waved rainbow-colored flags and watched performers at the event coordinated by the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ+Advancement.

Roberts has always been an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. He co-founded the Hispanic Black Gay Coalition with his partner, Corey Yarbrough. Roberts established the Youth Lounge with the Union United Methodist Church and Justice Resource Institute, a drop-in space with after school programs for LGBTQ+ youth of color under 21.

Advertisement

Mayor Michelle Wu announces that Quincey J. Roberts Sr., left, will serve as the inaugural Executive Director for the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ+ Advancement at the Boston Pride Kick-Off in the City Hall Plaza Wednesday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

“I am honored to lead the newly formed Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ+ Advancement,” Roberts said. “Mayor Wu and her Administration’s work has been bold, purposeful and historic and I am excited to be a part of that. We have been waiting for decades for a space to call our own in city government and I look forward to advancing this critical work!”

The new office, dedicated to creating policies and programs for the city’s LGBTQ+ community will be a part of the Equity and Inclusion Cabinet.

Leslie Rosenberg wears rainbow Doc Martens while attending Boston Pride Kick-Off in City Hall Plaza Wednesday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

A few blocks away from City Hall, the Massachusetts Parentage Act Coalition held a rally in front of the State House to advocate for the act’s passage, which to protect children regardless of how, and to whom, they are born.

The act will update Massachusetts law to establish parentage for children born through assisted reproduction, surrogacy and to same-sex parents who aren’t married, the organization said in a statement.

Nina Tsongas, 7, held a Progress Pride flag at the Massachusetts State House. LGBTQ Families and advocates kicked off Pride Month with a rally Wednesday to support passage of the Massachusetts Parentage Act. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff



