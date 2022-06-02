Man arrested for allegedly groping two women on plane from Los Angeles to Boston

Jairaj Singh Dhillon, 42, of Modesto, Calif., was arrested at Logan Airport and is facing charges of two counts of abusive sexual contact. He was held in custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday, Rollins’s office said in a statement.

According to Rollins’s office, Dhillon allegedly “engaged in unwanted sexual contact” with two female passengers who were sitting next to him. The first victim reported that Dhillon, while seated in the aisle seat next to her, allegedly touched her thigh and groin area while she was taking care of her infant child, who was sitting in a car seat in the window seat next to her. After it happened, she told authorities that she called for help and said, “This man just groped me.” The second victim, who was sitting in the aisle seat opposite Dhillon, reported that Dhillon allegedly reached out with both hands and grabbed her groin and buttocks when she was standing in the aisle, Rollins’s office said.

At that point, the flight crew moved Dhillon to another part of the plane and he stayed there for the duration of the flight. When it arrived in Boston, Dhillon was escorted off the plane and placed under arrest, Rollins’s office said.

