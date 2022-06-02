Mass. Democrats set to gather for convention, hopes high to expand their grip on power this fall

The party is offering the 5,700 qualified delegates the option to participate remotely, with all voting conducted for the first time through an app known as Voatz. Gus Bickford, the party chairman, said about 60 percent of delegates have indicated they plan to attend in-person Saturday, meaning thousands could be voting from their home, kids’ soccer games, or elsewhere.

The two-day event, culminating Saturday at Worcester’s DCU Center, is intended to help whittle, if only slightly, the slate of Democratic candidates on the Sept. 6 primary ballot, albeit under unusual terms.

Thousands of Democratic activists will gather this weekend for their state party convention, where they’re widely expected to endorse Attorney General Maura Healey for governor, tout Massachusetts as a bastion of progressive trendsetting, and set a course — they hope — toward retaking full control of Beacon Hill.

How that ultimately could impact the convention itself is unclear. But Democrats hope to use the confab to spotlight the changing faces of the party as they seek to grow their already tight hold on elected power in Massachusetts.

Four of the statewide seats are open this fall and five are expected to feature competitive Democratic races. They could also include as many as three women of color running statewide, a new high-water mark for Democratic primaries.

“That is the stuff that we’ve long needed to do, that we have an opportunity to do,” Joyce Ferriabough Bolling, a veteran political strategist, said of electing a more diverse slate. “That’s a really big thing in my mind and, I hope, in the Democratic Party’s mind.”

For many, the focus will also be trained on the governor’s office. With Governor Charlie Baker, a second-term Republican, not seeking reelection, Democrats are bullish on the potential of again controlling all six constitutional offices, maintaining all of the state’s congressional seats, and having super majorities in both state legislative branches at the start of 2023.

It’s a level of control they enjoyed for only stretches of Governor Deval Patrick’s eight-year tenure but otherwise rarely had with GOP governors in power much of the last three decades.

While Republicans have won the governor and lieutenant governor’s offices in six of the last eight elections, Democrats have dominated the state’s other constitutional offices for decades. The last Republican to hold any of the four other statewide seats was in 1999, when Joseph Malone left the treasurer’s office, and the GOP hasn’t had a secretary of state or auditor in office since the 1940s.

In Baker’s absence on the ballot this year, the state GOP last month endorsed a Donald Trump-backed conservative for governor at its convention. For operatives in both parties, it spotlighted the party’s shift toward a Trump-brand of conservatism in a state the former president lost badly.

“It’s the first year without Charlie. It provides an opportunity for it to be a real campaign,” said Gary Bailey, a first-time delegate from Boston’s South End who said he was motivated to vote at the convention because of the opportunity to retake the governor’s office. “It feels wide open.”

Healey is the overwhelming favorite to win the party’s endorsement for governor over state Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz, though the Jamaica Plain Democrat is also expected to clear the 15 percent delegate threshold to qualify for the ballot thanks to her strength among progressive activists who tend to dominate the convention crowd.

Still, Saturday could be Healey’s show. The two-term attorney general has led by yawning margins in fundraising and public polling, and in recent weeks, has gathered endorsements from throughout the party, including from legislative leaders. On Thursday, one-time gubernatorial candidate Danielle Allen, who dropped out of the race in February, also endorsed Healey, giving her a progressive backer who once seemed more aligned in policy with Chang-Díaz.

Allen, who as a candidate said Healey was “standing up for business as usual,” said with the attorney general’s gradual rollout of policy plans, she now is “seeing an experienced leader who has found the ways and motivation to lean into transformation.”

“For a lot of folks, it’s a foregone conclusion that Maura Healey is going to win the convention in a big way. But her campaign knows they have to fire folks up,” said Tony Cignoli, a Democratic strategist not connected to either gubernatorial campaign. “This is the opportunity this weekend to fire up that base, to claim it as her own, and to take the mantle back that Deval Patrick left eight or nine years ago.”

Other Democrats are warning against complacency. Alex Mootafian, a delegate from Boston’s Back Bay and a Senate legislative aide, said he’s leaning toward endorsing Chang-Díaz to help ensure there is a primary.

“I feel like we haven’t gotten much of a race at all. I would like to see an exchange of ideas,” said Mootafian, who referenced Democrats’ defeat in 2014 to Baker when another attorney general led the ticket. “The memory of Martha Coakley looms large. I don’t want us to fall into a place where Maura Healey or a generic [Democrat] is going to run a lazy campaign because they feel it’s in the bag.”

Where any other drama could unfold Saturday remains to be seen. Among the four other competitive Democratic races, the five-person lieutenant governor field may be the only one to see a candidate not reach the 15 percent delegate threshold to qualify for the Sept. 6 primary.

Salem mayor Kim Driscoll, state senators Eric Lesser and Adam Hinds, state Representative Tami Gouveia and Babson College lecturer Bret Bero are all vying to reach September. Party insiders this week said it appeared Driscoll and Lesser were emerging as frontrunners to win the convention endorsement.

Three Democrats are running for the open attorney general’s seat in former Boston city councilor Andrea Campbell, labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan, and former assistant attorney general Quentin Palfrey. And two are running for state auditor, where three-term incumbent Suzanne Bump is not seeking reelection: state Senator Diana DiZoglio and transportation advocate Chris Dempsey.

For the second straight cycle, William F. Galvin, the state’s seven-term secretary of state, is facing a primary challenge, this time from Tanisha Sullivan, a corporate attorney and head of Boston’s NAACP branch who Thursday won the endorsement of Congressman Seth Moulton.

Galvin four years ago was snubbed by activists, who endorsed his rival, then-Boston city councilor Josh Zakim, at the convention, though it ultimately proved inconsequential come the fall. Galvin soundly won the primary by 35 points.

Party activists say delegates’ preference in the down-ballot races this year appears to be especially unclear entering the convention.

“The type of voter who pays attention to all of the constitutional offices really early are a subset of a subset. When you have those people, you go in knowing there’s a large pool of people who are undecided,” said Jonathan Cohn, policy director for the group, Progressive Massachusetts. “It ups the stakes.”

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.