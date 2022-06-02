fb-pixel Skip to main content

Mass. reports 6,106 new coronavirus cases among public school students and 1,941 among staff

By Adria Watson Globe Staff,Updated June 2, 2022, 1 hour ago
Students working during a studio art class at Hopkinton High School.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on Thursday reported a decline in positive coronavirus cases in Massachusetts schools for the second consecutive week, with 6,106 new cases among students and 1,941 among staff for the week that ended Wednesday.

The 8,047 total cases represent a drop of 4,682, or nearly 37 percent, than those reported last week, according to data published by the state.

The decline follows an announcement State Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley sent out to superintendents last week, saying the state no longer will supply self-tests or other COVID testing services to schools starting this fall. The move eliminates the COVID-19 school testing program that began more than a year ago when schools reopened to in-person learning.

DESE, the Department of Early Education and Care, and the Department of Public Health last week also updated isolation and quarantine guidance for children in child care centers and other educational settings that no longer requires children who have been exposed to COVID to quarantine and allows them to continue to be in class or in child care as long as they are asymptomatic.

Here’s other data highlights from this weeks school coronavirus report and reported state data:

Percentage of positive students: 0.66

Percentage of positive staff members: 1.39

Number of participating schools: 1,711

Number of pooled tests: 34,012

Pooled test positivity rate: 4.12%

District with the highest number of cases:

  1. Boston
  2. Newton
  3. North Middlesex


Number of active K-12 school clusters: 5

Cases among children (from May 15 to May 30):

  • From birth to age 4: 2,534
  • 5 to 9 years old: 2,725
  • 10 to 14 years old: 2,970
  • 15 to 19 year old: 2,751

Hospitalizations among people under age 20: 85

Deaths among people under age 20: 0

Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @adriarwatson.

