Meet Moose, the ‘adventurous’ N.H. rabbit who climbs 4,000-foot peaks

With a harness secured, the rabbit climbed all of the “ White Mountain Four Thousand Footers ,” alongside her companion, Chelsea Eason, who has been documenting their adventures — with the pair going viral on TikTok in the process.

In her spare time, her hobbies stretch beyond munching on carrots and hopping around the living room to and scaling some of the highest peaks in New Hampshire.

“I swear there’s nothing that can stress her out,” the 32-year-old said. “She has this like invincible attitude, which honestly is kind of better than the one I have.”

Advertisement

Growing up in North Carolina, there was a pet rabbit in the family for as long as Eason could remember, and she had always relished the opportunity to go on a hike.

But it was a few years after moving to New Hampshire in 2014 that the Sunapee region resident — who had already completed approximately 32 of the mountains on the list — decided to experiment with adding Moose to the mix.

“I feel like it’s kind of natural that this ended up being my future,” she said, recalling towing around one particularly “enormous” rabbit named Jake in the basket of her bike as a young child.

Moose on one of her first hikes in 2019. Chelsea Eason

Having worked with the sometimes skittish prey animals at a humane society in the past, Eason was curious to see if Moose would have the “right temperament” for hiking and if she would be able to get acclimated to the winding trails.

“She loved it,” Eason said.

From the beginning, Moose took to the harness well and was hopping along the path in lockstep after tiring of being carried along.

The two have been unstoppable since then, with Eason setting a goal for her and Moose to tackle all of the state’s 4,000-foot peaks together.

Advertisement

Eason recorded the moment in a TikTok set to the tune of “Tokyo Drift,” which features flashing images of Moose perched atop various peaks — from the 4,003-foot Tecumseh to the 6,288-foot Washington.

But their rise to fame on the popular social media platform was “an accident,” Eason admitted with a laugh. After her many escapades with Moose on the mountains, she had accumulated considerable videos on her phone in an effort to capture the rabbit’s progress and form a highlight reel.

“I didn’t install TikTok until after we had done the 48 already,” she said. “I just put a few videos together, and one of them blew up and another one blew up, and then that’s how that started.”

The trails on the peaks are among the hardest Eason has ever done, with the hikes defined by “boulder after boulder” and unforeseen weather changes including hailstorms.

Through it all, Moose is “pretty good” at enduring the obstacles, with the exception of Eason having to hold her if it gets especially gnarly or there are a number of dogs on the trail.

Most people do a double-take when they spot Moose, Eason noted, but the reactions among other hikers have primarily been warm. The curious rabbit is a welcomed sight for many.

“I’m just so glad to be able to bring so much happiness to someone on a trail,” she said.

A handful of people who spotted her on TikTok have even reached out to Eason to ask how they can train their own pet rabbit to hike with them.

Advertisement

Eason plans on continuing to document her hikes with Moose on TikTok. Later this June, the pair will likely get started on New Hampshire’s “52 With A View” list.

And while Moose might not be fully aware of her celebrity status, Eason said the rabbit “loves attention” and will perk right up when she is at the summit of any mountain and is surrounded by those fawning over her.

“I’ve always kind of just gone and done adventurous things, like I did more than half of the [48] list before I got her,” she said. “But then when I got her, she showed me that you don’t have to be afraid of anything. You just keep going.”

Moose explored some local trails while the mountain trails were still thawing this spring. Chelsea Eason

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.