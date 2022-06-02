Newton Little League to host first annual Corsi Day honoring late Red Sox pitcher Jim Corsi

Corsi, who died in January at age 60, played Newton Little League, at Day Junior High and Newton North High School before pitching professionally for 16 years. His Major League career spanned 10 big league seasons with Boston, Oakland, Houston, Florida, and Baltimore.

Honoring the late Newton native and Red Sox pitcher Jim Corsi , the event aims to raise money for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute . It will feature baseball and softball games, a dunk tank, and a home run derby. Wally and Tessy the Red Sox “Green Monsters” will be on hand for photographs, and free food and ice cream will be provided to any player in uniform.

Newton Little League will present Family FunFest and the First Annual “Corsi Day” on Saturday, June 4, at Albemarle Field from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Longtime Newton North Baseball Coach Joe Siciliano had Corsi on the team as an eighth-grader at Day Middle School. “Jimmy was such a fun guy, he made practice a pleasure for everyone on the team,” Siciliano said in a statement. “There were other guys more talented - he was never an all scholastic - but his disposition and work ethic set him apart. And he made the Majors by putting in the work in his backyard! Today, kids have all sorts of club teams and AAU. Jimmy did it with his dad, pitching off the mound in his yard.”

Corsi was diagnosed last September with colon cancer, which spread to his liver. In an emotional interview with WBZ-TV’s Steve Burton, Corsi expressed regret for not undergoing preventive tests earlier.

“I made a mistake when I was younger,” said Corsi, by “not getting a colonoscopy. I should have done it. If you’re out there, don’t wait. Don’t be stupid. I was a professional athlete and thought I was invincible, strong. You’re not. Cancer is not prejudiced to anybody.

“That’s my message: Don’t wait. You don’t want to end up like this. If you get it soon enough, you’ll be all right.”

Saturday’s event at Albemarle aims to spread Corsi’s message of early cancer intervention, while raising money for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

Newton Little League encourages players and supporters to participate in the event, with teams meeting at 250 Albemarle Road at 2:30 p.m. Wally and Tessy will lead a parade and pose for a group photo at 3 p.m. with all of the players and families. Individual photos with Wally and Tessy will be available until 4 p.m.

Players will be able to “Dunk their Coach” in the dunk tank, take part in a home run derby, and enjoy food provided by Chef Mike’s Catering in Needham and ice cream from Cabot’s in Newtonville.

For more information, visit the Newton Little League website.

