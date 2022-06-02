NH man found guilty of murder, kidnapping in 2015 death of woman in Bridgewater

He is one of two men charged in the death of Ashley Bortner, 29, a New Jersey woman whose body was found bound and over 70 percent burned, the statement said.

Julian Squires, 48, of Manchester, was convicted by a jury after a 10-day trial in Plymouth Superior Court, prosecutors said in a statement.

A New Hampshire man was found guilty of kidnapping and murder charges related to the death of a woman whose body was found burning near MBTA train tracks in Bridgewater seven years ago, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said Thursday.

Bridgewater police responded to a report of a fire beside the MBTA train tracks just before midnight on Nov. 3, 2015, the statement said. It was determined that it was a human body that was on fire, and the body was later identified as Bortner.

She had been gagged by clothing and her face had been wrapped in a towel, the statement said. Her hands and feet had also been bound behind her.

Authorities determined that Fernando Owens, 50, was acquainted with Bortner and believed she had played a role in his son’s murder in Suffolk county, the statement said. He fled to the Dominican Republic, but was later captured.

He’s now awaiting trial for one count each of murder and aggrivated kidnapping, the statement said.

Prosecutors presented evidence that Squires was in Bridgewater at the time police were called to the MBTA tracks, and that he assisted in Bortner’s murder and the disposal of her body.

Sentencing is set for June 8.













Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.