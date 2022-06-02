NH man sentenced to prison for 2017 teen slaying

The man who shot and killed an 18-year-old man in Goffstown, N.H. in 2017 was sentenced to state prison Thursday, officials said.

Jaiden Ciruzzi, 20, was sentenced to 34 years to life in New Hampshire state prison with the possibility of a shorter sentence on certain behavior and educational goals, the state attorney general’s office said in a statement.

He pleaded guilty to reckless second-degree murder on March 8, , the statement said.