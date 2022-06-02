From the owners of Bacaro, Otra brings authentic flavors of the Iberian Peninsula to Providence

“When we got to Barcelona, it was kind of the same feeling that we had when we got to Venice, which is where Bacaro gets its identity from. We fell it love with that town,” said Kingsford. “And we knew we had to do something like this.”

They had already owned Providence’s beloved Bacaro , a unique Italian restaurant and wine bar, where pizzas are grilled and its namesake derives from Bácari of Venice, or the God of wine Bácchus. During their trips to Barcelona, they would talk about the possibility of opening a second place where they’d be able to bring Spain to Rhode Island.

PROVIDENCE — Around 2012, Brian Kingsford and Jennifer Matta, friends and business partners, started traveling to Barcelona frequently, tasting their way through paellas, croquettes, and gazpacho in the coastal Spanish city.

It’s been nearly a decade since those conversations began, and Matta and Kingsford finally opened Otra, an Iberian Peninsula-inspired restaurant, on South Main Street on Providence’s East Side, earlier this year. Otra’s building, situated in an old fire station, was in its heyday when horses pulled the fire equipment. Now, the restaurant’s grand bar seats and accent colors are a burnt orange-red, where they’ve incorporated Spanish flare, French pendants, arches, and stonework.

In creating Otra, owners Kingsford and Matta didn’t want to pull customers away from Bacaro, which has been open since 2007. Instead, they wanted to create an entity that was entirely different.

Otra, which means “other” or “another” in Spanish, brings Portuguese, Spanish, and Southern French influences to pintxos (food served on a stick), tapas, montaditos (food served on bread), bocadillos (small sandwiches), and platos (full entrees).

Yet their philosophies are the same at both restaurants: They apply a simple approach to indigenous ingredients.

Pulpo a la Plancha at Otra in Providence, R.I. Glenn Osmundson for The Boston Globe

When a diner arrives at Otra, they receive a piece of paper and pencil to check off different bites, Spanish cheeses, or cured meats they want to start with. But as Kingsford makes clear: They are not “just a small plates” restaurant.

They offer full entrées, like the Cataplana, which is a Southern Portuguese inspired seafood stew with Toulousian sausage, littlenecks from Narragansett Bay, and chourizo with sweet onions, tomato, garlic, and white wine.

The Toulouse’s Otra Cassoulet is a pan-seared duck breast tucked with a crispy duck leg served over tender white beans, jamon, roasted Toulousian sausage, and topped with toasted bread crumbs. Their Carne a la Plancha con “Huesos Huecos” (with hollow bones), brings prime sirloin steak and a roasted marrow bone together with shishito peppers, blistered tomatoes and rosemary quemado (burnt).

Carne a la Placha con “Huesos Huecos” prime sirloin steak and roasted marrow bone with shishito pepers, blistered tomatoes and rosemary quemado. Glenn Osmundson for The Boston Globe

The Bife a Casa has prime sirloin steak cooked on the plancha, a Spanish-style electromagnetic-powered grill that could go up to 600 degrees in about three minutes, topped with a fried egg and served over salsa bravas with hand-cut potato crisps.

Kingsford recalled that whenever he and Matta traveled to Spain, they studied and constantly ate paellas.

At Otra, they said they are proud to serve three authentic paella styles, one of which has local littlenecks, chicken thighs, saffron, sweet peas, and a piquillo pepper. The other, with shrimp, squid, littlenecks, and mussels cooked in a rich lobster stock with piquillo peppers and saffron. The third, paella vegetariana, is served with bomba rice with seasonal vegetables and saffron.

Pork belly a la Placha over Otra piperade drizzled with aged sherry. Glenn Osmundson for The Boston Globe

Kingsford, has seen many American-Spanish restaurants in Rhode Island prepare paella, which requires a crunchy outside, in an unauthentic way. “Many people are convinced that it should be this mushy, orange rice with a bunch of seafood on top,” he said. “But that’s not what paella is. You’re supposed to have this nearly burnt-kind-of-crust to the outside edge. That is what defines it as a paella. That all has to do with the cooking technique, the type of rice and ingredients you use.”

“We are able to recreate it like you’re in Spain,” he said. “But it’s an educational process that we don’t mind explaining to our guests.”

For Kingsford, that’s the beauty of dining out: Having a well-versed server who can break down cooking steps and ingredients to guests. “Then these diners come back with their own guests, and show them how it’s done, how you eat these plates,” said Kingsford.

Fish and chips, fried white fish, garlic aioli, and homemade potato chips. Glenn Osmundson for The Boston Globe

Kingsford and Matta have done their own research to prepare for Otra. For example, even the water, bottled Vichy Catalan, a mineral water that derives from Spain, is loaded with 27 minerals the human body craves, and is considered some of the best agua in that part of Europe.

From the bar, Otra focuses on beer and wine with an array of fine ports and sherry. A few stand-out, but simple cocktails include the “Rebujito,” which is Manzanilla Sherry, lemon, sugar, mint, and club soda. It’s muddled, double-strained, and served over a large cube in a rocks glass. The Blood Orange Paloma is made with mezcal instead of tequila, blood orange juice, lime, agave, and topped with a fizzy finish.

Desserts include double chocolate cake with a spiced port reduction, helado de caramelo with spiced marcona almonds, and Otra flan with Spanish custard with burnt orange marmalade and unsweetened whipped cream.

“We both wanted to open a French restaurant, to bring in Portuguese flavors, and have the city of Barcelona right here in Providence. The Iberian Peninsula encompassed all of that,” said Kingsford. “Our vision, our dreams — over the last decade — is right here, right inside Otra.”

Otra is located at 303 South Main St. in Providence. They are open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 5 to 10 p.m. 401-633-1313. otrarestaurant.com.

The exterior of Otra, a former fire station from the days when horses pulled the firefighting equipment. Glenn Osmundson for The Boston Globe

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.