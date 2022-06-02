Pittsfield contractor indicted for allegedly stealing more than $400,000 for projects never built

Senter is charged with 30 counts of larceny over $1,200, 12 counts of larceny over $1,200 from a person over age 60, four counts of larceny under $1,200, one count of operating as an unlicensed home improvement contractor, and one count of being a common and notorious thief, the district attorney’s office said.

Fred Senter, 40, the owner of Northern Steel Building and Structure LLC, contracted to build dozens of steel structures he never intended to build between February 2020 and September 2021 — three months after he dissolved the company, the Berkshire district attorney’s office said in a statement.

A Berkshire County grand jury has issued 48 indictments against a Pittsfield contractor who allegedly stole more than $400,000 by fraudulently accepting down payments from more than 40 victims in four states, including two volunteer fire departments and a church, officials said Thursday.

Senter was arraigned Thursday in Berkshire Superior Court, where he was ordered held in lieu of $25,000 bail, according to the statement.

“These indictments demonstrate my office and law enforcement’s commitment to holding those who take advantage of others accountable,” Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington said in the statement.

Senter’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday night.

State Police detectives and Pittsfield police began investigating Senter after some victims came forward to report that Senter had taken their down payments and later ceased communicating with them without building the structures he had contracted to build, prosecutors said.

Investigators then found more victims who had similar experiences with Senter across Berkshire County and eventually from other states, including Connecticut, New Hampshire, New York, and Pennsylvania, according to the statement. Ultimately, law enforcement officials from a dozen communities in four states assisted in the investigation.

Police obtained Senter’s bank records and identified even more victims, including a Pennsylvania contractor he had allegedly misled into helping him get contracts, prosecutors said.

Senter accepted $52,967.50 in February 2020 for a contract to erect a new steel building for the Richmond Volunteer Fire Department, providing blueprints and trusses for the project but never completing the construction or refunding the deposit, according to the statement. Other victims include a church, three businesses, and another volunteer department, and investigators are still seeking more, prosecutors said.

Some victims said Senter blamed delays on labor and materials shortages related to the COVID-19 pandemic before he stopped responding to their inquiries, and some said they had spent additional money to ready sites for building at Senter’s direction, according to the statement.

