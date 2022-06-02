Rhode Island’s interim health director is stepping down

McDonald, who has worked at the health department for the last decade, was appointed director of the department after Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, the former director, stepped down in mid-January. He was the health department’s medical director and the chief administrative officer for the state’s Board of Medical Licensure and Discipline since 2012.

“Dr. McDonald has provided steady leadership to our state and great counsel to me as we continued our work to manage COVID-19,” said Governor Dan McKee in a statement. “Rhode Islanders have come to know, love and trust Dr. McDonald for his easy-to-understand explanations and simple tips. Thanks to Dr. McDonald and his team, we know we have the tools to keep ourselves and our families safe. I thank Dr. McDonald for stepping up and taking on this interim position. We will be keeping his family in our thoughts.”

A spokesperson within the governor’s office told the Globe that the McKee will be making an announcement within the “next week or two” regarding how the search for the next permanent health director is going. They said they would not rule out that the next hire would be another interim director.

A spokesperson for the health department did not respond to the Globe for comment, but McDonald told McKee in a letter, which was obtained by the Globe, that he was leaving to move closer to family. He wrote that his mother has Alzheimer’s and that his father, who is 91, is struggling to take care of her.

“As with many Rhode Islanders, I have a family member who suffers from Alzheimer’s, specifically my mom. Although you have never met my mom, I can assure you she is an amazing woman,” McDonald wrote in the letter. “She raised six successful sons, owned a business for over 50 years and was a vibrant community leader.”

When he was appointed, McDonald told the Globe that he was to oversee day-to-day operations of the state agency as the governor searches for a replacement. But McDonald would not say if he would stay on the job permanently at the time.

“I just want to help the governor right now,” he told members of the press during a news conference. “Can I just leave it at that for now?”

Alexander-Scott, an appointee of former governor Gina Raimondo, led the department through two pandemic years and two administrators. She continued to serve as a consultant for the health department through this spring. Shortly after her departure, Tom McCarthy, the assistant director, also announced his resignation.

McDonald has lined up another opportunity in New York, but did not provide any specifics.

“Leaving the Department of Health is something I thought I would never do; it has been the highlight of my career to have served here the last 10 years,” McDonald wrote to McKee. “I have such profound respect for the inspiring and selfless team I have had the privilege to serve with and lead. Often, their work goes unnoticed, yet public health quietly saves lives each day. Our team is a rare combination of selfless, committed people who serve with passion, purpose, and commitment.”

“Rhode Island really isn’t just the Ocean State, it is the Welcome State,” wrote McDonald. “As I reflect on the pandemic, Rhode Islanders adapted to rapid significant change, increased their personal public health literacy, and demonstrated resilience that reflects their hearty New England heritage.”





Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com.