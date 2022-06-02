Should the MBTA be seen as a civic space for ‘community conversations’?

The Rev. Kevin C. Peterson Ken Rivard

Among the seeming plethora of new ideas surfacing from Boston Mayor Michelle Wu during the early days of her new administration is a simple one: We should talk more. On the T.

For sure, Boston’s new mayor has ushered in a political era that feels like, well, a kind of Camelot.

She has some of the youngest and the brightest leaders at the helm of decision making at City Hall that we have seen in years. She has honed her sights on public education and housing. Creating racial equity is among Wu’s civic goals.

Yet, this seemingly innocuous suggestion may create a lasting legacy on Wu’s behalf: Creating public conversations on the MBTA — not only in Boston but throughout the region — may have an incredible social impact.

The idea of “The T Talks” is compelling because it would help create well-balanced communities. Public conversation fosters social engagement, encourages contemplation of public policy, spurs problem-solving, and provides an outlet to express pent-up frustrations about community life. Civic dialogue is ultimately ameliorative.

While T passengers await or ride aboard trains or buses, they can use the time for civic chats. Instead of flipping through their cellphone notifications, they can chime in on issues they heard on the news last night or read in their local news feeds.

Instead of complaining, they can give their opinion on why youth violence is rising, or the conditions within their public schools. They can converse about how racial inequity continues to stymie our progress as a region. Or even debate a name change for Faneuil Hall.

Such a program would admittedly begin awkwardly, but it’s worth a try in a city — and a region — whose residents seem at times way too aloof. For sure, we lack civic gregariousness.

Wu and other local mayors could employ teams of volunteers to weekly visit MBTA platforms and board subways, trains, and buses to engage riders in conversation. Concerns or plaudits voiced by T riders could find themselves in annual reports and perhaps be translated into public policy.

We would be a better city and region if we left our hermetically sealed private lives to talk to one another. This experiment would surely yield positive interactions among riders and promote a purposeful civic loquaciousness.

NO

Joe Paru

Northeast Region Vice Chair, Young Republican National Federation; Holliston resident

Joe Paru

It was certainly a well-meaning idea Mayor Wu put forward last year when she suggested we “change the culture of riding the T” and regard it as a “civic space for community conversations. But as someone who has experienced life as a T commuter, I can say that this is not an approach that would be welcomed — or bring any benefits — to our Boston-area transit public.

Unlike other parts of the country, the Boston area isn’t known for random conversation amongst strangers. That is not to say that we go out of our way to be rude, but I don’t believe a crowded subway train or bus is an ideal environment for this kind of public chatter.

Why?

Every mode of transportation within the MBTA gets extremely crowded. Carrying on a conversation is inconsiderate to everyone else that is packed against one another. Nobody cares what you think about what you had for dinner last night, that you think the weather is nice today, or your take on a zoning proposal your city is considering..

Trains and subways are already noisy, especially on our older T cars. Have you ever tried talking to someone over the squeal of the wheels on the rails, or as one Twitter user commented, on the “Green Line when it makes that turn between Boylston and Arlington? It’s physically impossible.”

People are just too tired. Imagine you just pulled an all-nighter on the graveyard shift and all you want to do is get home and go to sleep. Do you really feel like striking up a conversation with a stranger? Neither would I.

There is no privacy when you are riding the T. Look, I know that everyone likes to share every minute of their day on social media, but there is something about having people within earshot where we become more guarded (and rightfully so). Not to sound cynical, but we need to remember that there are a lot of bad actors in this world, and we should always be careful about what we say and share around others, especially strangers.

Maybe it might work in other places, but in the Boston region I think we are happy not to mix public transit and civic dialogue.

