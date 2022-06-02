Student arrested for bringing loaded gun to Chelsea charter school

A 16-year-old student was disarmed and arrested after they allegedly brought a loaded gun to the Phoenix Charter Academy in Chelsea Thursday, police said.

The student was carrying a 9mm handgun and was disarmed by a school administrator, Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes said on Twitter. The administrator called the police, and the student was arrested at 2:27 p.m.

“There were no threats or ongoing disputes that we are aware of,” Kyes said.