Student arrested for bringing loaded gun to Chelsea charter school

A 16-year-old student was disarmed and arrested after they allegedly brought a loaded gun to the Phoenix Charter Academy in Chelsea Thursday, police said.
The student was carrying a 9mm handgun and was disarmed by a school administrator, Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes said on Twitter. The administrator called the police, and the student was arrested at 2:27 p.m.
“There were no threats or ongoing disputes that we are aware of,” Kyes said.
The school “implemented all safety procedures effectively” and the building was locked down during the incident, Beth Anderson, founder and CEO of the Phoenix Charter Academy said in a statement on the Chelsea police website.
Advertisement
“The police are investigating the incident and we are working with them,” Anderson said. “No threats were made to any students, no one was hurt, and the police have assured us that there is no current threat.”
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.